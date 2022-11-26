New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has had a rough few weeks, and his head coach didn?t make things easier on him. The Jets bounced back from a pair of ugly losses to the New England Patriots with a huge win Sunday, defeating the Chicago Bears, 31-10, at MetLife Stadium. They did so behind the arm of Mike White, who was named starter by Robert Saleh after a tumultuous week by Wilson, both on and off the field.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO