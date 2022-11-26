ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Bears’ Fields out vs. Jets; Siemian hurt, but starts

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - It was Trevor Siemian starting for the Chicago Bears, after all. Justin Fields was ruled out for the game Sunday against the New York Jets, and Siemian was initially slated to start in his place. But Siemian injured an oblique during warmups and the Bears announced third-stringer Nathan Peterman would start instead.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Anderson scores 25, UIC defeats Green Bay 78-64

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Trevante Anderson’s 25 points helped UIC defeat Green Bay 78-64 on Saturday night. Anderson added five assists for the Flames (5-2). Jace Carter added 18 points and six rebounds. Toby Okani contributed 14 points. Brock Heffner led the way for the Phoenix with 19 points....
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox 32 Chicago

Jets rout Chicago 7-2, handing Blackhawks 7th straight loss

CHICAGO - Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets routed Chicago 7-2 on Sunday night, handing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss. Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and Jansen Harkins...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago to see a cloudy yet warm Thanksgiving Day

CHICAGO - Skies will be mainly cloudy today for Thanksgiving, but temperatures will still crack past 50 degrees. Nothing more than a few spotty light showers. Tonight remains mostly cloudy and dry. Tomorrow and Saturday look just fine. Plenty of sunshine with highs around 50 degrees Friday and well into...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago police officer injured on Near North Side

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was taken to the hospital Saturday after being injured on the Near North Side. The Chicago Fire Department said the officer was taken to St. Joseph Hospital after an incident at Division and State. Another person was taken to Northwestern. The nature and extent of the injuries has not yet been released.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
52K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy