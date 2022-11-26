ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Radford scores 31, Texas A&M beats DePaul 82-66

CHICAGO - Tyrece Radford scored 31 points, Wade Taylor IV added 21 points and Texas A&M beat DePaul 82-66 on Friday. Taylor also had six of Texas A&M’s nine steals — after the team finished with 35 steals in three games at the Myrtle Beach Invitational last week, including a season-high 16 on Sunday. The Aggies held DePaul to 26% shooting with 15 turnovers.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Anderson scores 25, UIC defeats Green Bay 78-64

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Trevante Anderson’s 25 points helped UIC defeat Green Bay 78-64 on Saturday night. Anderson added five assists for the Flames (5-2). Jace Carter added 18 points and six rebounds. Toby Okani contributed 14 points. Brock Heffner led the way for the Phoenix with 19 points....
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox 32 Chicago

Jets rout Chicago 7-2, handing Blackhawks 7th straight loss

CHICAGO - Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets routed Chicago 7-2 on Sunday night, handing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss. Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and Jansen Harkins...
CHICAGO, IL
The Saginaw News

Alma College football playoff run ends in loss to Aurora

Alma College’s trip through the NCAA Division III football playoffs came to an end Saturday, with the Scots dropping a second-round game to Aurora (Illinois). Aurora scored 27 points in the second quarter to earn a 48-26 win Saturday at Alma College, advancing to the NCAA Division III quarterfinals.
ALMA, MI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

H.S. basketball scores from Friday, November 25

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores for Rockford area teams from Friday, November 25. BOYS GAMESBoylan 74 Rockford Lutheran 70Freeport 60 St. Charles North 57Barrington 53 Hononegah 36Hampshire 60 Belvidere North 32Jefferson 60 Perspectives 49East St. Louis 80 Jefferson 31Rocfkord East 77 Elgin Larkin 56Guilford 75 Chicago Bogan 66Perspectives 63 Harlem 58Chicago […]
ROCKFORD, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Aurora Youth Football Team Punches Ticket to National Championship

The 2022 journey for the Aurora Gators began with three goals; an Illinois State Championship, a Midwest Regional Championship and a trip to Orlando to compete for the National Championship. The boys went 6-1 in the regular season with the loan loss coming at the hands of two time defending...
AURORA, IL
5mag.net

Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”

Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

5 young men become Eagle Scouts in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Five young men from Troop 34 in Arlington Heights have completed their climb to become Eagle Scouts. It’s something less than 4% of Scouts in the United States do. “We’ve worked our whole lives for this so it’s a pretty big day for us,” Jacob Koclanis said. Jacob Bigelow said he’s […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
historydaily.org

Mickey Finn, The Bartender Who First "Slipped a Mickey"

(Mark Jay Goebel/Getty Images) You might have heard the name Mickey Finn, but you probably didn't realize he was a person. It's a name synonymous with drugging drinks, which is exactly what Finn did as a bartender in Chicago so he could incapacitate and rob his patrons. He was so successful that other bartenders in the city also began "slipping a mickey" to their customers.
CHICAGO, IL
