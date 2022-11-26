Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
14 Krispy Kreme stores to close nationwide in 2023Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Loyola Academy tops Lincoln-Way East to win fourth Illinois football championship
By Nathan Grimm CHAMPAIGN — Stifling defense has been a staple in Champaign this fall. Saturday's heavyweight bout in the state championship game was no exception. Playing for the Illinois Class 8A title, Loyola Academy smothered previously unbeaten Lincoln-Way East 13-3 en route to its fourth ...
Radford scores 31, Texas A&M beats DePaul 82-66
CHICAGO - Tyrece Radford scored 31 points, Wade Taylor IV added 21 points and Texas A&M beat DePaul 82-66 on Friday. Taylor also had six of Texas A&M’s nine steals — after the team finished with 35 steals in three games at the Myrtle Beach Invitational last week, including a season-high 16 on Sunday. The Aggies held DePaul to 26% shooting with 15 turnovers.
Bowen Born's 30 lead Northern Iowa past Northern Illinois 83-76
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - The Northern Iowa Panthers defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies 83-76 on Saturday led by Bowen Born's 30 points. The Panthers improved to 2-3 with the win and the Huskies fell to 2-5.
Anderson scores 25, UIC defeats Green Bay 78-64
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Trevante Anderson’s 25 points helped UIC defeat Green Bay 78-64 on Saturday night. Anderson added five assists for the Flames (5-2). Jace Carter added 18 points and six rebounds. Toby Okani contributed 14 points. Brock Heffner led the way for the Phoenix with 19 points....
Jets rout Chicago 7-2, handing Blackhawks 7th straight loss
CHICAGO - Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets routed Chicago 7-2 on Sunday night, handing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss. Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and Jansen Harkins...
Rock Island boys basketball stays perfect with win over Waukegan at home
The Rock Island Rocks opened the final day of tournament play on the home floor with a dominate 69-37 win over Waukegan.
Alma College football playoff run ends in loss to Aurora
Alma College’s trip through the NCAA Division III football playoffs came to an end Saturday, with the Scots dropping a second-round game to Aurora (Illinois). Aurora scored 27 points in the second quarter to earn a 48-26 win Saturday at Alma College, advancing to the NCAA Division III quarterfinals.
H.S. basketball scores from Friday, November 25
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores for Rockford area teams from Friday, November 25. BOYS GAMESBoylan 74 Rockford Lutheran 70Freeport 60 St. Charles North 57Barrington 53 Hononegah 36Hampshire 60 Belvidere North 32Jefferson 60 Perspectives 49East St. Louis 80 Jefferson 31Rocfkord East 77 Elgin Larkin 56Guilford 75 Chicago Bogan 66Perspectives 63 Harlem 58Chicago […]
East St. Louis runs past Prairie Ridge for Illinois Class 6A championship
By Nathan Grimm | Photos by Ricky Slaughter CHAMPAIGN – It was a triple-option team that denied East St. Louis their 10th state championship title last November. On Saturday, the style was similar. The result was not. Illinois single-season rushing record holder Tyler Vasey and Prairie Ridge were ...
Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout
CHICAGO - Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but...
Gilgeous-Alexander stars as Thunder beat Bulls 123-119 in OT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points, including five straight free throws in the final minute of overtime, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Chicago Bulls 123-119 on Friday night. Josh Giddey had 10 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists as Oklahoma City stopped a three-game slide. Aleksej...
kanecountyconnects.com
Aurora Youth Football Team Punches Ticket to National Championship
The 2022 journey for the Aurora Gators began with three goals; an Illinois State Championship, a Midwest Regional Championship and a trip to Orlando to compete for the National Championship. The boys went 6-1 in the regular season with the loan loss coming at the hands of two time defending...
5mag.net
Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”
Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2022
The Great Chicago Light Fight is back! Bragging rights are again up for grabs as we showcase local homeowners showing off their holiday spirit.
5 young men become Eagle Scouts in Arlington Heights
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Five young men from Troop 34 in Arlington Heights have completed their climb to become Eagle Scouts. It’s something less than 4% of Scouts in the United States do. “We’ve worked our whole lives for this so it’s a pretty big day for us,” Jacob Koclanis said. Jacob Bigelow said he’s […]
3 hurt, including cop, after fight over soccer game spills into street in Gold Coast
Five people are being questioned after a fight over a soccer game left three people hurt, including a Chicago police officer.
Buddy Guy Announces Dates For Chicago Residency
Blues legend Buddy Guy announces the dates for his annual Chicago residency at his blues club.
historydaily.org
Mickey Finn, The Bartender Who First "Slipped a Mickey"
(Mark Jay Goebel/Getty Images) You might have heard the name Mickey Finn, but you probably didn't realize he was a person. It's a name synonymous with drugging drinks, which is exactly what Finn did as a bartender in Chicago so he could incapacitate and rob his patrons. He was so successful that other bartenders in the city also began "slipping a mickey" to their customers.
Chicago Abraham Lincoln statue defaced with anti-colonizer graffiti referencing Dakota 38
For the second time in a month and a half, a statue of Abraham Lincoln was vandalized by anti-colonizer activists.
NBC Chicago
Precautions Advised as Chicago and Cook County Return to ‘Medium' COVID Alert Level
With Chicago and suburban Cook County back under an elevated COVID alert level, health officials are reiterating precautions to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses, especially with more gatherings planned through the end of the year. Both Chicago and Cook County shifted from "low" to "medium" community level status Friday...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
52K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0