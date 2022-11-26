ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FOX Sports

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 2 Ohio State Highlights | CFB on FOX

No. 3 Michigan traveled to Columbus, Ohio to take on No. 2 Ohio State in ‘The Shoe’. The Buckeyes came out on fire, until a few long touchdowns from the Wolverines calmed the nerves. Marvin Harrison Jr. caught a TD just before halftime to give Ohio State the 20-17 edge going into the break. In the second half, everything changed. J.J. McCarthy looked outstanding. He finished the game with 263 pass yards and three touchdowns. Donovan Edwards stepped up huge, including the final two dagger touchdown runs to finish the game with 216 rush yards. No. 3 Michigan defeated No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus for the first time since 2000.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of B1G title game between Michigan, Purdue

Michigan’s path the College Football Playoff has one more stop. The Wolverines have to play Purdue in the B1G Championship in Indianapolis. Michigan had a dominant win over Ohio State in The Game. Michigan snapped a huge losing streak in Columbus with the 45-23 win. This is something that had not happened in the 2000 season.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FanSided

Ryan Day and 3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for loss to Michigan

Ryan Day suffered his second straight loss to Michigan but the Ohio State head coach isn’t the only Buckeye to blame for losing The Game. It was a simple scenario for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. If they could get revenge against rival Michigan for last year’s loss in Ann Arbor with The Game now being played in Columbus, Ryan Day’s team would punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost surely the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
BuckeyesNow

Watch Ryan Day’s Postgame Press Conference After Ohio State’s Loss To Michigan

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes just lost to Michigan in Columbus for the first time since 2000, 45-23. The game turned into a shootout early, and after several lead changes, Michigan pulled away with a dominant second-half showing. J.J. McCarthy, Donovan Edwards and the Michigan offense controlled the pace of play, and the Wolverine defense found its legs in the second half to negate any chance of an Ohio State rally.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

What Jim Harbaugh Said After Blowout Win Over Ohio State

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was all smiles during his postgame press conference after Saturday's blowout win over Ohio State. The Wolverines leader was understandably happy with his team after coming into Columbus and leaving with a 45-23 final score. Harbaugh wasn't surprised by Michigan's dominance in the biggest game...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Furious With Buckeyes Defense

The Ohio State defense is struggling in the first half of today's marquee matchup against Michigan. Jim Knowles and the Buckeyes defense has allowed 17 points, including two massive passing touchdowns on defensive lapses downfield. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett took to Twitter to express his displeasure with...
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022

Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral

It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Big Ten Championship Game: Predicting Michigan vs. Purdue point spread

Heading into Saturday, we did not know either of the teams that would be playing in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. But following Saturday’s games, we now know that 12-0 Michigan will take on 8-4 Purdue for the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines disposed of Ohio State by a score of 45-23, while the Boilermakers defeated Indiana 30-16. One thing is for sure, the Wolverines will open as a huge favorite over the Boilermakers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Iced out: Michigan drops away uniforms for The Game with hype video

The temperature isn’t going to be the only thing that’s cold in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Michigan released a hype video detailing its “icy” all white uniforms for Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State. The video opens with the white uniforms being pulled out from underneath some ice in a cooler, and then reveals its all white threads.
COLUMBUS, OH

