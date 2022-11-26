Read full article on original website
RJ's Week 14 Top 25: Michigan moves up to 2, Ohio State falls | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young shares his top 25 rankings after Week 13 of the College Football season. Michigan moved up to second in RJ’s rankings following their big win over rival Ohio State, and the Buckeyes fell to number five. RJ also explains why he dropped LSU to 16th following their loss to Texas A&M and compares his rankings to the AP poll.
No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 2 Ohio State Highlights | CFB on FOX
No. 3 Michigan traveled to Columbus, Ohio to take on No. 2 Ohio State in ‘The Shoe’. The Buckeyes came out on fire, until a few long touchdowns from the Wolverines calmed the nerves. Marvin Harrison Jr. caught a TD just before halftime to give Ohio State the 20-17 edge going into the break. In the second half, everything changed. J.J. McCarthy looked outstanding. He finished the game with 263 pass yards and three touchdowns. Donovan Edwards stepped up huge, including the final two dagger touchdown runs to finish the game with 216 rush yards. No. 3 Michigan defeated No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus for the first time since 2000.
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of B1G title game between Michigan, Purdue
Michigan’s path the College Football Playoff has one more stop. The Wolverines have to play Purdue in the B1G Championship in Indianapolis. Michigan had a dominant win over Ohio State in The Game. Michigan snapped a huge losing streak in Columbus with the 45-23 win. This is something that had not happened in the 2000 season.
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Urban Meyer During Ohio State Loss
Ohio State dominated Michigan on a yearly basis when Urban Meyer was at the helm. Ever since his departure, the Buckeyes are just 1-2 in "The Game." On Saturday afternoon, Ryan Day's team was legitimately punched in the mouth by Jim Harbaugh's hard-hitting offense. Michigan had 278 passing yards and...
Ryan Day and 3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for loss to Michigan
Ryan Day suffered his second straight loss to Michigan but the Ohio State head coach isn’t the only Buckeye to blame for losing The Game. It was a simple scenario for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. If they could get revenge against rival Michigan for last year’s loss in Ann Arbor with The Game now being played in Columbus, Ryan Day’s team would punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost surely the College Football Playoff.
Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For Michigan After Blowout Win
As much as it may pain Kirk Herbstreit, an Ohio State alum, to give Michigan their props, he was ready to eat a slice of humble pie after his alma mater was trounced by the Wolverines. Taking to Twitter, Herbstreit congratulated Michigan on their win. He praised head coach Jim...
Watch Ryan Day’s Postgame Press Conference After Ohio State’s Loss To Michigan
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes just lost to Michigan in Columbus for the first time since 2000, 45-23. The game turned into a shootout early, and after several lead changes, Michigan pulled away with a dominant second-half showing. J.J. McCarthy, Donovan Edwards and the Michigan offense controlled the pace of play, and the Wolverine defense found its legs in the second half to negate any chance of an Ohio State rally.
Michigan CFP title odds on move after OSU win; Caleb Williams new Heisman favorite
College Football Playoff odds, Big Ten championship odds, Heisman Trophy odds. Michigan’s blowout upset of Ohio State did a number on all three of those markets Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines put up 21 fourth-quarter points to turn a slim 24-20 edge into a 45-23 steamrolling of the archrival Buckeyes....
Recruit on visit to Ohio State commits to Michigan after The Game
Calhoun was seen on the field at the Horseshoe celebrating with fellow defensive back and future teammate Will Johnson after Michigan’s win.
What Jim Harbaugh Said After Blowout Win Over Ohio State
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was all smiles during his postgame press conference after Saturday's blowout win over Ohio State. The Wolverines leader was understandably happy with his team after coming into Columbus and leaving with a 45-23 final score. Harbaugh wasn't surprised by Michigan's dominance in the biggest game...
Former Ohio State Star Furious With Buckeyes Defense
The Ohio State defense is struggling in the first half of today's marquee matchup against Michigan. Jim Knowles and the Buckeyes defense has allowed 17 points, including two massive passing touchdowns on defensive lapses downfield. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett took to Twitter to express his displeasure with...
Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022
Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral
It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
Football World Debating Pass Interference Call During Michigan-Ohio State Game
The Michigan Wolverines have just extended their lead over Ohio State to 11 points following a J.J. McCarthy touchdown run with 13:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. But a debatable pass interference call was the setup for that play. On third-and-goal, McCarthy threw towards a receiver in the endzone but...
Big Ten Championship Game: Predicting Michigan vs. Purdue point spread
Heading into Saturday, we did not know either of the teams that would be playing in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. But following Saturday’s games, we now know that 12-0 Michigan will take on 8-4 Purdue for the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines disposed of Ohio State by a score of 45-23, while the Boilermakers defeated Indiana 30-16. One thing is for sure, the Wolverines will open as a huge favorite over the Boilermakers.
Michigan State football's suspended players not at Penn State; several others out
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Michigan State football traveled a skeleton roster to Beaver Stadium for its regular-season finale against No. 10 Penn State on Saturday. Needing one win to get bowl eligible, the Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) are without a number of key players in the secondary and along the offensive and defensive lines:
Look: New Weather Update For Ohio State vs. Michigan On Saturday
One of college football's greatest rivalries will feature two of the top three teams in America this Saturday. In their annual matchup dubbed "The Game," No. 2 Ohio State will host No. 3 Michigan this weekend in a clash likely to decide the Big Ten's representative in the College Football ...
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Ohio State's Defensive Backs
After giving up big play after big play, college football fans are taking aim at Ohio State's defensive backs for their performance thus far in The Game. The Buckeyes' secondary has given up touchdowns of 69, 75 and 45 yards to J.J. McCarthy and Co. Here's a sampling of the...
Iced out: Michigan drops away uniforms for The Game with hype video
The temperature isn’t going to be the only thing that’s cold in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Michigan released a hype video detailing its “icy” all white uniforms for Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State. The video opens with the white uniforms being pulled out from underneath some ice in a cooler, and then reveals its all white threads.
Ohio State To Host More Than 50 Commits, Top Recruiting Targets For Michigan Game
A star-studded list of prospects are set to descend upon Columbus for The Game.
