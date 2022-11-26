This year’s Iron Bowl just didn’t have the same spark it normally does. Auburn especially was experiencing a down year and even fired their coach in the middle of the season, shifting the interim duties to beloved former Tiger Cadillac Williams, who led a spirited effort in the second half of the season and had the team competing for bowl eligibility vs. the Tide. Meanwhile, Alabama seemed to be completely locked out of the College Football Playoff when the game kicked off, which just left very little to be played for compared to previous seasons where one or both programs were competing for SEC title or College Football Playoff spots.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO