Nebraska Football: Financial detail's of Matt Rhule's contract revealedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Punter Brian Buschini is staying with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer headed to NFL draftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule announced as head coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule expected to finalize contract with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule, Nebraska expected to hire elite recruiting coordinator to staff
Matt Rhule is already making big moves as the head coach of Nebraska. Rhule is expected to hire Evan Cooper to join Nebraska’s staff. Cooper is a longtime assistant of Rhule’s, coaching alongside him at the Carolina Panthers and Baylor. Cooper has served as Rhule’s recruiting coordinator and...
Deion Sanders interested in leaving Jackson State for this job offer
One job Deion Sanders could leave Jackson State for is the Pac-12 opening over at Colorado. Deion Sanders could leave Jackson State for a Power Five opportunity, possibly at Colorado. While Sanders has done a remarkable job at the HBCU level, considerable Power Five opportunities have largely evaded him. The...
Matt Rhule Names 2 Reasons He Took Nebraska Job
Shortly after Nebraska announced that Matt Rhule will become its new head coach, he appeared on ESPN's "College GameDay" to discuss the next chapter of his career. ESPN's Rece Davis asked Rhule what led to him accepting the Nebraska job. Not only does Rhule miss coaching football, he has a...
Everything Russell Wilson said about heated Broncos sideline exchange
The Denver Broncos didn’t have quite the game they were hoping for, which led to a heated exchange between Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t quite getting the job done the way the team needs him to, and players are beginning to show their frustration with him as he’s putting out the worst season of his career. Teammate Mike Purcell got into a heated exchange with Wilson on the sideline, and Wilson spoke about it shortly after in a press conference.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph weighs in on potentially joining new Huskers HC's staff
Mickey Joseph’s tenure with Nebraska may be coming to a close soon. He was asked if he’ll be talking with the next HC about potentially joining his staff. Joseph stated that he doesn’t think it’ll be up to him and that whoever the new coach deserves to pick their own staff. Joseph is confident that he’ll land on his feet wherever his next job is.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph comments on uncertain job status following Nebraska's upset of Iowa
Mickey Joseph was asked about the uncertainty of his job status following an upset win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was interviewed on the turf immediately following Nebraska’s Black Friday victory and asked about his interim coaching status. “I can’t give it to myself,” said Joseph, regarding the head...
Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!
Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Aaron Rodgers injury: Packers quarterback leaves game vs. Eagles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had to leave Sunday Night Football against the Eagles with an apparently oblique injury. The Packers’ worries in 2022 got a bit heavier on Sunday night as quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Eagles with an injury. Rodgers was already playing...
Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State
Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
saturdaytradition.com
Casey Thompson: Nebraska 'could have thrown for 400, 500 yards' against Iowa
Casey Thompson and the Nebraska offense were supremely confident in the game against Iowa. It’s not hard to see why after the type of numbers the Huskers point up. When it was all said and done Friday night, Thompson finished the game with a 20-for-30 passing performance for 278 yards and all 3 touchdowns for Nebraska. Trey Palmer terrorized the Hawkeyes with 165 yards receiving and Marcus Washington also had 52 yards on the night.
FOX Sports
Nebraska signs Matt Rhule to 8-year deal as football coach
After six straight losing seasons and more than 20 years removed from its 1990s heyday, Nebraska is turning to Matt Rhule to rebuild its football program and make it competitive in the Big Ten Conference. Rhule signed an eight-year contract to be the Cornhuskers' next coach and will be introduced...
Matt Rhule officially named head coach at Nebraska
One day after word of negotiations had leaked, Nebraska officially named former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule its new
Matt Rhule BREAKING: Baylor Ex Coach Hired by Nebraska
"My family and I are so grateful to become a part of the Husker Family,'' coach Matt Rhule said, "and we can’t wait to get started.”
saturdaytradition.com
Fans, media react to Iowa's disastrous showing with B1G West on the line
Well, this is not how Iowa fans had hoped that the regular season finale would go. Iowa struggled against Nebraska in the first half and the fans and media let the Hawkeyes have it on social media. An offense that has already had problems this season didn’t get much help....
Report: Rhule set to hire former Carolina, Baylor defensive assistant
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made a hire, bringing on long-time assistant and former recruiting coordinator Evan Cooper. The move, first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, reunites Cooper with Rhule. Cooper previously served as an assistant coach under Rhule with the Carolina Panthers, but was let go a few weeks after Rhule was fired by the franchise.
Matt Rhule May Be the Hire Nebraska Has Needed
There's plenty of work to be done, but the Huskers have a proven college winner who could lead their climb out of irrelevance.
Kenzie Knuckles to Miss Remainder of Season
The Nebraska volleyball senior defensive specialist suffered a knee injury in practice
Nebraska Volleyball Slated to Host First and Second NCAA Tournament Rounds
The road to Omaha for Nebraska volleyball begins in Lincoln. The Huskers will begin NCAA Tournament play at home this week. As announced on the selection show Sunday evening, NU is the No. 2 seed in the Louisville Quarter. Nebraska will open play against Delaware State on Thursday. The winner...
Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama's Iron Bowl win left him with a 'hollow' feeling
This year’s Iron Bowl just didn’t have the same spark it normally does. Auburn especially was experiencing a down year and even fired their coach in the middle of the season, shifting the interim duties to beloved former Tiger Cadillac Williams, who led a spirited effort in the second half of the season and had the team competing for bowl eligibility vs. the Tide. Meanwhile, Alabama seemed to be completely locked out of the College Football Playoff when the game kicked off, which just left very little to be played for compared to previous seasons where one or both programs were competing for SEC title or College Football Playoff spots.
Projected college basketball rankings after UNC gets upset by Iowa State
No. 1-ranked UNC had played with fire already and finally got burned on Friday with a loss to Iowa State, turning college basketball rankings upside down. The North Carolina Tar Heels made a surprise run to the National Championship Game last season as a No. 8 seed before falling narrowly to Kansas. But with their core returning, they earned favor as the No. 1 team in the preseason college basketball rankings. To start the year, though, UNC had not totally looked the part.
