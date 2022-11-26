Read full article on original website
“Tri-State Model Railroaders” holds biannual event
JOPLIN, Mo. — Local train enthusiasts were right on track with their hobby, today in Joplin. The “Tri-State Model Railroaders” group held the second “Train Show and Swap Meet” of the year, at the “Joplin History and Mineral Museum”. Two shows are held...
7th Annual Car Show and Toy Drive in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — A classic car show brought Christmas cheer to some local kids. Today marked the 7th Annual Car Show and Toy Drive, for “Webb City Auto Parts”. Each year of hosting the car show, entries are paid for by bringing new toys to donate.
How to have leaves collected in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you haven’t already raked your leaves to the curb – now’s the time. Weather permitting, the “City of Joplin” will begin its annual “Residential Leaf Pick-Up Program” Monday. Two crews will start picking up leaves in outlying areas,...
Candlelight vigil in Mercy Park
JOPLIN, Mo. — The “JOMO Pride” group took time this evening to remember the victims of the tragic “Club Q” shooting in Colorado Springs. A few dozen gathered under the pavilion at “Mercy Park” tonight for a candlelight vigil. It’s a way to...
How “Black Saturday” is helping local businesses
JOPLIN, Mo. — You’ve definitely heard of “Black Friday”, but there’s also a “Black Saturday”. It’s another way to encourage shopping at local small businesses. Today, the “Front Page” store in Joplin held their own Black Saturday event. On top...
Missouri small town known globally for Christmas tradition
NOEL, Mo. — Once a year, a city in McDonald County changes its name for a very special postage stamp. It’s the city of Noel—which becomes “Noel” (no-ell) this time of year for the annual Christmas postmark. The 90-year tradition lives on, as volunteers work...
Joplin woman has collected over 300 “Hallmark” ornaments
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local woman has likely set the Christmas tree decorating bar high for you. Meet Marsha Lattimer and her Christmas tree covered in over 300 “Hallmark” ornaments. She’s been collecting these dazzling and interactive ornaments since 1995. Each one resembles a special memory...
Brookside's World's Window enjoys what could be its last Small Business Saturday
The owners of World's Window, a 38-year staple in Kansas City, Missouri, hope a new buyer will continue the tradition of unique offerings to loyal customers.
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
Holiday Art Market in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — An inaugural event kept shoppers busy in Pittsburg this morning. The “Pittsburg Artwalk” hosted their first-ever holiday art walk event. It was held at two locations, the “Frisco Event Center”, and the “Eclectic Soul Studio”. Over 20 local vendors were...
Joplin native returns home to help with annual Thanksgiving dinner
A Joplin native returns home for the holidays, helping those in need.
Science of cooking event held by “Creative Learning Alliance”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local kiddos used a bit of science knowledge, today, to create food items. The “Creative Learning Alliance” in Joplin provided a hands-on “STEM” learning experience, using edible materials. Kids made homemade butter by shaking cream and salt together in a jar.
Small Business Saturday in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Today is “Small Business Saturday”, an important day that’s meant for supporting small, locally-owned businesses. It’s important enough that city officials gave it an official proclamation earlier this week. Despite the rainy weather, today, many people were out shopping at stores on...
Customers line up outside Topeka restaurant
TOPEKA (KSNT) – This Thanksgiving, Topeka residents are getting in line. Golden Corral expected a large turnout, but even these crowds exceeded expectations. Luckily, their preparation for a thanksgiving feast started early. “We had to order at least twice as much as normal,” said Matthew Dammann. “Obviously we had to order a lot of turkey […]
1 man suffered severe burns Friday evening in Northland fire
Fire and smoke inhalation severely injured an elderly man Friday evening in a residence in the Northland.
Porch Pirates likely to strike this holiday season amidst online shopping peak times
JOPLIN, Mo. — Porch pirates are likely to be out in full force as online shopping hits a peak this time of year. They’re known for sneaking up to your porch – stealing those Christmas gifts that you just ordered. Porch piracy is called “a crime of...
The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarried
John and Adele Georgen House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The John and Adele Georgen House is located at 933 South Main Street in Independence, Missouri. An attractive element of this house is all the limestone and masonry work. It's a rectangular two-story structure with a one-story porch in front.
Missouri woman killed in two-vehicle accident Saturday
JOHNSON COUNTY — A Missouri woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident at 10:36 a.m. Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Ecosport driven by Linda K. Ridge, 69, Warrensburg, was southbound on Missouri 13 at NE 600 Road when the vehicle turned into the path of a 2017 Ford Transit driven by Caleb J. Henry, 22, Blue Springs.
Silver Alert canceled for traveling Gladstone woman who hasn’t reached destination in Iowa
GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Gladstone woman who was traveling to Iowa but hasn’t reached her destination in Iowa City. According to the authorities, 76-year-old Rebecca Turner was last seen leaving her driveway in the 2000 block of NE 72nd Terrace. She...
