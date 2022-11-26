ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Tickets are on Sale Now for the 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens (Charleston, SC) – March 15 – April 16, 2023

By Charleston Daily
charlestondaily.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
charlestondaily.net

Folly Beach, Park Circle, and Charleston Holiday Parade 2022 Details

Come join the City of Charleston for this fun, a high-energy parade which will commence on Broad Street at Rutledge, travel North on Meeting Street, and conclude on Calhoun Street at Meeting Street. Participants include musical ensembles, clubs, and organizations. Tree Lighting to Follow in Marion Square. Park Circle Skate...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Daniel Island Tree Lighting Concert at Credit One Stadium – December 2, 2022

Enjoy musical performances from the Charleston Concert Band, carolers singing and activities for the children then watch the holiday magic of a 22-foot tree lighting. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Cougar Night Lights Returns For Holiday Season at The Cistern

College of Charleston holiday tradition returns this month to mark the start of the season. The sixth annual Cougar Night Lights holiday light show kicks off in historic Cistern Yard on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, with a special showing for College of Charleston students. Starting at 5 p.m., students can enjoy light refreshments and activities. President Andrew Hsu will give remarks at 6 p.m. followed by the light show.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Small Business Saturday sheds light on Lowcountry entrepreneurs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After America’s busiest shopping day of the year, Small Business Saturday aims to focus on shopping local during the holiday season. Small Business Saturday is a national movement that began back in 2010 to encourage buying from local businesses. The Charleston City Market has featured...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Free Admission to the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry to Berkeley County Residents

Berkeley County Library System (BCLS), in collaboration with the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry (CML), are giving Berkeley County residents the ability to check out passes granting free admission for two adults and up to eight children of the same household. Each pass will give customers, with a BCLS Library Card, free admission to the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry with a seven-day checkout period. Visit BCLS catalog to search and place on hold.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Top places to ice skate in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your skates this holiday season! While the Lowcountry may not get much snow this winter, there is still a chance to enjoy the winter sport of ice skating.  Check out these local ice skating rinks for an activity that’s sure to be fun for the entire family. Daniel […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry shoppers hit Tanger Outlets for Black Friday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of shoppers headed to the Tanger Outlets, starting at six o’clock Friday morning, searching for the best deals and savings ahead of the holidays. Lowcountry shoppers are hitting the stores in droves this Black Friday. “Just to get in here,” Black Friday shopper Lara Rae said, “I feel fortunate […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wasteadvantagemag.com

Charleston, SC Company Helping Local Restaurants Divert Food Waste from the Landfill

A Charleston-area business is helping local restaurants divert waste from South Carolina landfills. Founded in 2014 by Gary Bilbro, SMART Recycling collects food waste from its clients and delivers it to a composting facility in the three areas the company serves: Charleston, Columbia and Horry County. Charleston restaurants using the 8-year-old company — Husk, Obstinate Daughter and Melfi’s, among others — are making a difference.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Prime waterfront property in Charleston to be sold — here’s what’s next

The South Carolina Ports Authority plans to put its 70-acre prime waterfront property in downtown Charleston up for sale — but not without a master plan attached to it that will guide development and offer unparalleled waterfront access to Charleston residents and visitors. Situated between Market Street and Joe...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water. That is when the Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, SC
islandeyenews.com

Isle Of Palms Decals Available

The 2023 Isle Of Palms Residential Parking Decals, Lot Permits, Short-Term Rental Hang Tags and Residential Visitor Booklets are now available. Please go to https://isleofpalms.t2hosted.com/Account/Portal to access or sign up for a new account and request your permits. If you already have an account, you will need to confirm the...
live5news.com

Local barber transitions business to mobile after COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the country are counting their blessings and giving thanks this holiday season. Most people’s list includes family, friends, health... But Robert Platt, who owns Charleston Mobile Barbershop, says he’s thankful for his job and the ability to adapt to help those in the community.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Holocaust Survivor dead at 95

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston Holocaust survivor, Joe Engel, has died at the age of 95. The polish native is remembered as a community leader and was outspoken about his experiences during World War II. He often shared the atrocities he saw first-hand with students and the community at...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews respond to 2nd fire in as many months at West Ashley home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters said they responded to a West Ashley home Friday night for the second time in as many months. St. Andrews Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Kevin Berkel said crews responded to the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a reported structure fire.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester Paws ‘urgently’ seeking fosters

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws in Summerville is urgently looking for fosters this holiday season. The shelter said they are at risk of shutting their doors because they’re running out of space for popup kennels. “We have been doing our best to be there for our community, but...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

