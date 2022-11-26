Read full article on original website
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Maple Leafs Game Notes: Kallgren, Matthews, Marner & Bunting
So far, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ current road trip has been a huge success. Last night, the team went to Pittsburgh and beat a Penguins team that had won five straight games. It seemed surprisingly easy. The Maple Leafs dominated the game and went on to a 4-1 victory....
NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The Oilers are looking for some gritty depth up front. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Edmonton Oilers after their win yesterday. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. “Evan Bouchard with two goals, and Dylan Holloway with...
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision
Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs, Game 22: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
If there’s anything to the adage about familiarity breeding contempt, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs should really despise each other by the end of this evening. They are scheduled to play at 7:08 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena, their third meeting in 16 days. The road team...
Maple Leafs stay hot with 4-1 win over Penguins
Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists Saturday as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, Pontus Holmberg and William Nylander...
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Earns two early helpers
Kucherov was credited with three assists and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 5-2 victory over the visiting Blues. Kucherov, the Lightning's leading scorer with 31 points, set the tone early Friday by earning helpers on Brayden Point's two first-period markers. The 29-year-old sniper added two shots and two hits as the Lightning claimed their fifth win in six games. The 2019 Hart Trophy recipient has collected 10 points, including four goals, in his past six outings.
Minnesota forward Marco Rossi to be re-assigned to AHL
The Minnesota Wild are expected to send Marco Rossi to the AHL after sitting out last night’s game against the Arizona Coyotes. Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that the young forward was informed of the decision yesterday. Rossi, 21, has played in 16 games this season but looks...
Streaking Devils drop Capitals behind Jack Hughes' hat trick
Jack Hughes recorded his first career hat trick and Vitek Vanecek made 37 saves against his former team to lift the host New Jersey Devils to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday in Newark, N.J. Captain Nico Hischier scored a power-play goal, Fabian Zetterlund also tallied and...
Sabres place veteran forward Riley Sheahan on unconditional waivers
The Buffalo Sabres announced Sunday afternoon that they have placed forward Riley Sheahan on unconditional waivers, meaning that the veteran’s contract is set to be terminated. Sheahan, who signed a one-year deal with Buffalo this summer, had already been placed on standard waivers, and cleared, back in October and...
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Makes history with OT winner
Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Hurricanes. The 26-year-old's blast from the faceoff circle in OT didn't just give Boston the win -- it set a new NHL record for consecutive home wins by a team to begin a season, as the Bruins are a perfect 12-0-0 at TD Garden. For his part, Pastrnak extended his point streak to nine games with the performance, a stretch in which he's piled up six goals and 13 points, with much of that production (four goals, four helpers) coming on the power play.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Cashes in on turnover
MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on seven shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars. The Stars turned the puck over on the penalty kill, and MacKinnon was the beneficiary. The 27-year-old tallied the opening goal, giving him three tallies and four helpers over his last seven outings. That's actually a slower point pace than he showed early in the month, but it's still among the elite in the league. The superstar has six tallies, 22 helpers, 10 power-play points, 102 shots, 18 PIM and a plus-10 rating in 19 appearances.
Suns' Chris Paul: Not playing Monday
Paul (heel) won't play Monday against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The veteran floor general is set to miss his 10th straight game with a heel injury that has turned out to be more complicated than originally expected. Cameron Payne should remain the Suns' starting point guard until Paul is ready to return.
Montreal Canadiens Weekly Recap – 11/27/22
Welcome to the Montreal Canadiens weekly recap, where we highlight all the past week’s articles and news from The Hockey Writers. If you missed a report, this is your chance to catch up on all the information, rumours and opinions by the Canadiens’ writing staff. News and Rumours:...
Mitchell Marner, Maple Leafs aim to stay hot vs. Red Wings
At least one streak will end in Detroit on Monday. The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to finish off a perfect four-game road trip against the host Red Wings on Monday. Also, Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner will seek to extend his point streak to 17 games. Detroit, in turn,...
Devils rebound from rare loss to down Sabres
Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored second-period goals to give the New Jersey Devils all they needed in a 3-1 victory over the host Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Akira Schmid (4-0-0) made 33 saves for the Devils, who were coming off a 2-1 loss to the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday that ended their franchise record-tying, 13-game winning streak.
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Three catches in Week 12 win
Conklin caught all three of his targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Bears. Conklin put forth a respectable showing in quarterback Mike White's season debut, highlighted by a 29-yard catch in the third quarter on an accurate delivery from White. The entire Jets passing game looked as good as it has all season with White under center, which bodes well for Conklin's outlook moving forward. The tight end has a revenge game on tap in Week 13 against the Vikings team with which Conklin spent his first four seasons before joining the Jets via free agency this past offseason.
Bears' Darnell Mooney: Season-ending surgery likely
Mooney likely needs season-ending surgery for the ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Mooney went down in pain after having his leg rolled up on. It turns out the injury was to his ankle, and while further tests are necessary for confirmation, the expectation is that Mooney will need season-ending surgery. He'll likely finish his third NFL season with 40 catches for 493 yards and two touchdowns on 61 targets, getting less than halfway to last year's career-high 1,055 yards.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Logs massive double-double Saturday
Ayton accumulated 29 points (11-19 FG, 7-9 FT), 21 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Jazz. Ayton led Phoenix in scoring in the victory, combining with Devin Booker (27 points) to register nearly half of the team's point total. Even more impressively, the big man tied a career high with 21 rebounds and recorded the third 20-20 performance of his career. Ayton also swatted two shots, marking the first time this season that he's notched multiple blocks in consecutive contests. Over his past two games, Ayton has been superb with averages of 28.5 points, 16.5 boards, 2.0 assists and 2.5 blocked shots.
