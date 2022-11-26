Read full article on original website
Red Wings sign veteran winger Alex Chiasson to AHL tryout
Veteran winger Alex Chiasson is no stranger to going through tryouts to get a contract. It’s a process he has gone through a couple of times in the NHL already. Now, he’ll attempt to convert a tryout in the minors into a full contract as AHL Grand Rapids, the affiliate of the Red Wings, announced that they’ve signed the 32-year-old to a PTO agreement.
Larkin’s shootout goal lifts Red Wings to 4th straight win
DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin was the only scorer in the shootout and the Detroit Red Wings extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night. Defenseman Filip Hronek scored his fifth goal in four games on a power play....
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: The Playoff Race Continues
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory
Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Dealing with illness
Gaudreau didn't practice Sunday due to an illness, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. It is unclear at this time if Gaudreau will be available to play Monday versus Vegas. An update on his status should come following the morning skate. Gaudreau has recorded 20 points in 20 games this season, including two goals and 10 assists in 10 contests this month.
Here's where the Detroit Red Wings' new red-and-black jerseys rank among NHL teams
When the Detroit Red Wings take the ice on Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, they’ll be making history, of sorts: The franchise will wear black — or at least black stripes — for the first time in 95 seasons. That’s part of Adidas’ “Reverse Retro” uniform...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Kubalik Production Is Here to Stay
When Steve Yzerman added Dominik Kubalik during this past offseason, I don’t think many people expected this kind of production from him this early in the season. There were some who predicted him to be a low-risk, high-reward acquisition, while others thought he could be a hidden gem for the Original Six franchise.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Makes history with OT winner
Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Hurricanes. The 26-year-old's blast from the faceoff circle in OT didn't just give Boston the win -- it set a new NHL record for consecutive home wins by a team to begin a season, as the Bruins are a perfect 12-0-0 at TD Garden. For his part, Pastrnak extended his point streak to nine games with the performance, a stretch in which he's piled up six goals and 13 points, with much of that production (four goals, four helpers) coming on the power play.
MLive.com
Red Wings show significant improvement in every area at 20-game mark
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have reached what might be the season’s first significant marker with their best record after 20 games in 12 years. It’s still too small a sample size to draw too many conclusions, as coach Derek Lalonde noted. A better indicator, he...
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Not playing Monday
Paul (heel) won't play Monday against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The veteran floor general is set to miss his 10th straight game with a heel injury that has turned out to be more complicated than originally expected. Cameron Payne should remain the Suns' starting point guard until Paul is ready to return.
