Denver, CO

DENVER EAT & DRINK

DENVER THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Denver Gazette

3 takeaways from Broncos' 23-10 loss to Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Broncos lost their third in a row Sunday, falling to the Panthers 23-10 in another disappointing loss. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had one of his worst performances of the season in Carolina. Wilson was 19 of 31 for 142 yards and one touchdown. He also fumbled once. The Broncos offense was so inept to start Sunday that they have -1 passing yards just before the four-minute mark in the second quarter. They finished the game with only 246 total yards.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos’ latest humiliating loss was a major boon for the Bears and Seahawks’ NFL draft odds

In late November, with many teams well out of the NFL’s playoff chase already, it’s certainly not too early to start thinking about the 2023 NFL Draft. One of those teams that are well out of the playoff chase now is Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos. (Let’s be honest, they were probably out of it in early October.) And after another humiliating loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday — which included tiffs with defensive linemen and Sam Darnold literally rolling into the end zone — Denver’s latest embarrassment was a terrific gain for two other teams:
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Disappointing game

Boyd had just two catches for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Titans. Boyd struggled to gain separation on his targets, and he slipped on his cut on one of the passes he didn't corral. Meanwhile, the Bengals found a good matchup on the opposite side of the field for Tee Higgins most of the time, and Trenton Irwin on one key first down. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, we expected more from Boyd and didn't get it the last two weeks. Now, Chase should return next week against the Chiefs.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty: Effective filling in for Etienne

Hasty rushed the ball 12 times for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens. He added five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Travis Etienne (foot) was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Ravens after just two carries, which opened the door for Hasty. Hasty wasn't all that effective as a rusher, but he had a number of impact receptions, highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown as well as gains of 23 and 13 yards. Etienne's injury was downplayed after the game, and even if he were unable to play in Week 13 against the Lions, Darrell Henderson could mix into the offense and take work away from Hasty.
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hurts oblique on SNF

Rodgers (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles. Rodgers went to the locker room in the second half, and it remains to be seen if he'll manage to return. Jordan Love's next in line for snaps at quarterback. Prior to getting hurt, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing once for minus-1 yard.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Jets' Tyler Conklin: Three catches in Week 12 win

Conklin caught all three of his targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Bears. Conklin put forth a respectable showing in quarterback Mike White's season debut, highlighted by a 29-yard catch in the third quarter on an accurate delivery from White. The entire Jets passing game looked as good as it has all season with White under center, which bodes well for Conklin's outlook moving forward. The tight end has a revenge game on tap in Week 13 against the Vikings team with which Conklin spent his first four seasons before joining the Jets via free agency this past offseason.
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Solid showing before early exit

Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Hill put together an efficient...
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Monster volume day in loss

Godwin secured 12 of 13 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday. Godwin comfortably paced the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also securing the only touchdown among the team's wideouts. Godwin's score came from 10 yards out in the first quarter, his second trip to the end zone in as many games after not recording any in the first seven contests of the campaign. Godwin has no fewer than six receptions in any game since Week 1, giving him a very safe fantasy floor ahead of a Week 13 Monday night divisional clash against the Saints.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Jalen Hurts rewrites Eagles record book on career night; teammates aren't surprised how QB1 has become elite

PHILADELPHIA -- There's nothing that surprises Jalen Hurts' teammates when the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback breaks off an electric run or makes a throw only the best quarterbacks in the NFL can convert. Perhaps the Eagles' front office didn't know initially how good QB1 could be, but plenty of his playmakers saw performances like Sunday night coming.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Sitting out Sunday

Eskridge (hand) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a Week 11 bye, Eskridge is the only Seahawks player on the 53-man roster who has an injury designation as the team returns to action Sunday. Eskridge suffered the bruised hand in the Seahawks' Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers in Munich, and though he was expected to be good to go following the bye week, he failed to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday. Look for either Dareke Young or Penny Hart to step in Sunday for Eskridge as the Seahawks' No. 4 receiver.
Hays Post

CBS Sports

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury downplayed

Etienne, who exited Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens after just two carries due to a foot injury, downplayed the issue afterward, Adam Stites of USA Today reports. The report relays that Etienne told John Shipley of Jaguar Report after Sunday's contest that "we'll be straight by next weekend." Meanwhile, per ESPN.com, coach Doug Pederson indicated that Etienne could have returned to the game, but noted, "I just don't want to risk it with him right now." With that in mind, Etienne's status is still worth monitoring ahead of next weekend's game against the Lions, but at this stage it appears as though the running back avoided a major setback with his foot in Week 12.
9NEWS

CBS Sports

