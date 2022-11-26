Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Earns two early helpers
Kucherov was credited with three assists and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 5-2 victory over the visiting Blues. Kucherov, the Lightning's leading scorer with 31 points, set the tone early Friday by earning helpers on Brayden Point's two first-period markers. The 29-year-old sniper added two shots and two hits as the Lightning claimed their fifth win in six games. The 2019 Hart Trophy recipient has collected 10 points, including four goals, in his past six outings.
Yardbarker
Canucks: A Look Back at the Bo Horvat for Cory Schneider Trade
While the initial reaction to the trade was the Canucks didn’t get enough back, it is safe to say almost 10 years later that, Vancouver came up from the draft floor at the Prudential Center like bandits. Here is a look at how Horvat’s and Schneider’s careers have played out since the trade.
Islanders 3-Goal 3rd Seals Flyers 10th Straight Loss
It has happened again. Locked in a 2-2 game after two periods, the Flyers watched another game slip away in a matter of 22 seconds. Three goals in the third period, including two in a 22-second span put the New York Islanders up for good, as the Flyers suffered their 10th straight loss on Saturday night.
Nick Foligno Doing More For Bruins With Same Ice Time As Last Season
Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno is averaging the same ice time as last season, yet his impact this year has been crucial for the B’s recent success. So far this season, “Uncle Nick” has four goals and 11 points across 20 games played. For more on Foligno,...
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Point-per-game pace
Zuccarello scored a goal and added a power-play assist in a 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Friday. The 35-year-old is rolling at a point-per-game pace (20 points in 20 games; seven goals, 13 assists). Zuccarello is especially dangerous on the power play this season -- 11 of his 20 points have come with the man advantage.
Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1
DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Andrew Cogliano and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor...
CBS Sports
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Free agency looms
Mayfield is set to become a free agent after this season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. This season will be the last of the five-year, $7.25 million contract that Mayfield signed under former GM Garth Snow. Mayfield is a solid third-pair defender who is probably due a raise in free agency. He would likely command between $3-4 million per season on the open market, which might be more than the Islanders are willing to pay a soon-to-be 31-year-old defender.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Not playing Monday
Paul (heel) won't play Monday against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The veteran floor general is set to miss his 10th straight game with a heel injury that has turned out to be more complicated than originally expected. Cameron Payne should remain the Suns' starting point guard until Paul is ready to return.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Cashes in on turnover
MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on seven shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars. The Stars turned the puck over on the penalty kill, and MacKinnon was the beneficiary. The 27-year-old tallied the opening goal, giving him three tallies and four helpers over his last seven outings. That's actually a slower point pace than he showed early in the month, but it's still among the elite in the league. The superstar has six tallies, 22 helpers, 10 power-play points, 102 shots, 18 PIM and a plus-10 rating in 19 appearances.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Makes history with OT winner
Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Hurricanes. The 26-year-old's blast from the faceoff circle in OT didn't just give Boston the win -- it set a new NHL record for consecutive home wins by a team to begin a season, as the Bruins are a perfect 12-0-0 at TD Garden. For his part, Pastrnak extended his point streak to nine games with the performance, a stretch in which he's piled up six goals and 13 points, with much of that production (four goals, four helpers) coming on the power play.
Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Tops 100 scrimmage yards in debut
Knight rushed 14 times for 69 yards and caught all three of his targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Broncos,. Signed from the practice squad Friday, Knight looked spry in his NFL debut. Coach Robert Saleh praised the undrafted rookie's hard running style, which was the reason he was used over James Robinson (coach's decision), per Zack Rosenblatt of the Athletic. Michael Carter sprained his ankle in the second half, leaving White and Ty Johnson -- who had 78 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on only six touches -- as the respective power and finesse options in the Jets' backfield. Both unheralded running backs will generate interest on the waiver wire as the likely top two options in New York's backfield in Week 13 against the Vikings, unless Robinson works his way back into the rotation.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Reaches double-digits in tallies
Kreider scored his 10th goal of the season during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the visiting Oilers. Kreider, who has compiled 11 points in his past 14 appearances, used a bank shot off goalie Jack Campell to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead at 15:54 of the second period Saturday. The 31-year-old left winger joined Mika Zibanejad as the lone Rangers with at least 10 tallies. Kreider added two shots during the matinee defeat.
Yardbarker
Flames Have 2023 All-Star Candidates in Kadri, Zadorov & Toffoli
In 2021-22 the Calgary Flames finished as one of the best teams in the NHL. The franchise won the Pacific Division by seven points and produced two of the top ten scorers, with Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk finishing third and eighth amongst their peers. In the second round, they eventually lost to their rivals, the Edmonton Oilers, but through a wild offseason with quite the roster overhaul, the Flames vowed to be back in 2022-23 even better.
Yardbarker
Recap: Phillips shines again as Wranglers dominate Canucks at home
Calgary Flames prospect Matthew Phillips had another game to remember as the Calgary Wranglers steamrolled the Abbotsford Canucks by a 5–1 score on Friday afternoon. Phillips scored twice and added an assist to bring his point total on the year to 23 in just 17 games, one point back of Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Alex Barré-Boulet for the league lead.
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Three catches in Week 12 win
Conklin caught all three of his targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Bears. Conklin put forth a respectable showing in quarterback Mike White's season debut, highlighted by a 29-yard catch in the third quarter on an accurate delivery from White. The entire Jets passing game looked as good as it has all season with White under center, which bodes well for Conklin's outlook moving forward. The tight end has a revenge game on tap in Week 13 against the Vikings team with which Conklin spent his first four seasons before joining the Jets via free agency this past offseason.
CBS Sports
Celtics bury Kings with avalanche 35-4 run; Jaylen Brown says Payton Pritchard is 'mastering' microwave role
With three minutes and 12 seconds remaining in the third quarter on Friday, the Boston Celtics trailed the Sacramento Kings 84-78. At the 5:04 mark of the fourth quarter, they led the Kings 113-88. Do the math and that's a 35-4 run over a little more than 10 game minutes.
FOX Sports
Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Logs massive double-double Saturday
Ayton accumulated 29 points (11-19 FG, 7-9 FT), 21 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Jazz. Ayton led Phoenix in scoring in the victory, combining with Devin Booker (27 points) to register nearly half of the team's point total. Even more impressively, the big man tied a career high with 21 rebounds and recorded the third 20-20 performance of his career. Ayton also swatted two shots, marking the first time this season that he's notched multiple blocks in consecutive contests. Over his past two games, Ayton has been superb with averages of 28.5 points, 16.5 boards, 2.0 assists and 2.5 blocked shots.
Yardbarker
Flyers losing streak grows to ten on Long Island, 5-2
On the second night of a back-to-back, the Philadelphia Flyers fell to the New York Islanders, 5-2. For the third time in the calendar year, the Flyers lost ten straight games. Under the management of Chuck Fletcher, it’s the fifth ten-game losing streak for Philadelphia. Flyers can’t sustain a...
