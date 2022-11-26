Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Browning Schools to start at 9 a.m.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Browning Schools will start at 9 a.m. Monday, to allow for snow plowing. All buses are running an hour late. Message from Corrina Guardipee-Hall ED.S., Superintendent:. Good morning! Due to the dumping of snow last night in many areas we will have a 9:00 a.m. start...
NBCMontana
Browning Public Schools mourns loss of 8th grader
MISSOULA, Mont. — Browning Public Schools and the superintendent are letting community members know that an 8th grade student passed away from cancer. Prayers and thoughts are going out to Payton Weatherwax's family, teachers and friends. An announcement on the Browning Public Schools Facebook page says his rosary will...
All Aboard 4 Conrad Depot
Don't run to the roundhouse, cruise down to the depot...the Conrad Depot! The Conrad Depot Society's selling beautiful Christmas trees & spectacular wreaths again this season beginning on Sunday. Hours will be 4, until 7, during the week, & 11, to 4 on weekends. Meet me at the depot, the Conrad Depot, at 317 Front Street, & ring in Christmas 2022, in style. Merry Christmas from the Conrad Depot Society!
NBCMontana
Bigfork Playhouse Children's Theatre to host Christmas fundraiser
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bigfork Playhouse Children's Theatre will host a fundraising concert to benefit the theatre. “A Touch of Christmas” takes place after the Holiday Parade next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Hot drinks will be available along with a variety of music and Christmas favorites. Admission is...
