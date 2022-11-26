Don't run to the roundhouse, cruise down to the depot...the Conrad Depot! The Conrad Depot Society's selling beautiful Christmas trees & spectacular wreaths again this season beginning on Sunday. Hours will be 4, until 7, during the week, & 11, to 4 on weekends. Meet me at the depot, the Conrad Depot, at 317 Front Street, & ring in Christmas 2022, in style. Merry Christmas from the Conrad Depot Society!

CONRAD, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO