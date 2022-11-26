Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dead following shooting on 37th St in Newport News
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 11:49 p.m. in the 900 block of 37th Street.
WAVY News 10
Woman dead in apparent domestic-related incident on Robert Hall Blvd in Chesapeake
Woman dead in apparent domestic-related incident …. Grief counselors available at Oscar Smith High School …. One injured following shooting on Thoreau Circle …. Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery …. WAVY News 10. VDH to send COVID-19 booster reminders through text …. WAVY News 10. Man in custody...
WAVY News 10
City of Chesapeake to honor victims of Walmart mass shooting Monday
WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. City of Chesapeake to honor victims of Walmart mass …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Grief counselors available at Oscar Smith High School …. WAVY News 10. Victim in deadly UVA shooting memorialized in VB. One injured following shooting on Thoreau Circle …
Man charged following barricade situation in Newport News
When they arrived they found a female victim who reported being assaulted by a 20-year-old man. Police say the man is known to her.
WAVY News 10
1 injured in Hampton shooting
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday in Hampton and has non-life-threatening injuries, Hampton dispatch confirmed. The call for a shooting in the 700 block of Todds Lane came in at 10:14 a.m. Dispatch could not confirm at this time whether the victim was a man or...
UPDATE: Police say barricade situation in Newport News has ended peacefully
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police responded to a barricade situation in Newport News Sunday afternoon. According to the Newport News Police Department, officers arrived to the 500 block of Catina Way for a call about a domestic assault around 1 p.m. A woman told police a 20-year-old man assaulted...
Victim in deadly UVA shooting memorialized in VB
A memorial service will be held for Devin Chandler Sunday at 2 p.m. at Rock Church, located at 640 Kempsville Road.
Newport News Police investigating homicide, person of interest detained
Newport News Police Department investigating homicide from November 27, person of interest has been detained
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from November 20 through 25
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from November 20 through 25. Driver charged in NC parade death had multiple vehicle violation tickets in VA: Warrants. The Raleigh Police Department is currently investigating an incident involving a float hitting a child who was part of a parade in North Carolina on Saturday.
Accused serial ABC store burglar in Norfolk arrested after crashing stolen vehicle amid escape
A serial ABC store burglar was arrested over the weekend in Norfolk.
1 injured in shooting on Thoreau Circle in York
Authorities say one person was injured following a shooting in the Tab area York County.
Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery in York
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Nov. 25, a robbery occurred at the Food Lion in the 2900 block of Hampton Highway. York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect, who is 6’2 and was wearing a VCU hoodie, did not brandish a weapon, but assaulted two employees. The suspect is described as a tall, […]
WAVY News 10
Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven
The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-armed-robbery-at-downtown-suffolk-7-eleven/
Juvenile walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound
According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the call came in for the walk-in around 5:25 p.m. Police say a juvenile male sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
Commercial armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk, police investigate
The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun, and demanded money. There were no reported injuries.
Chesapeake police: One dead, one hurt after incident at apartment
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating an incident that left one person dead and another person seriously hurt Sunday night. According to police, they responded to the 1900 block of Robert Hall Boulevard around 11 p.m. for a welfare check at an apartment. When they arrived...
Deputy US marshal arrested, accused of being drunk inside Franklin hospital
A deputy U.S. marshal was arrested over the weekend, accused of being drunk while armed at a hospital in Franklin.
‘Woken by several gunshots’: Neighbors react to Hopewell hours-long barricade
"A policeman knocked on my bedroom window in the backyard," Stanley recalled. "Said I needed to leave the premises because there may be a problem with shooting and I may get hit."
How grieving Virginia mom plans to honor her son: 'He should still be here'
In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. Of those 66% were linked to a synthetic opioid like fentanyl.
Two displaced following two-story structure fire in Virginia Beach
The two-story structure operates as a daycare center during the week. No occupants were in the building at the time. Two adults displaced.
