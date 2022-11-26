Read full article on original website
Drivers cited, vehicles impounded following illegal street racing in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Several drivers were cited and had their vehicles impounded Saturday night after police say they were caught driving recklessly and partaking in illegal street racing in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called around 11 p.m. after learning that several drivers were...
Drive by shooting left 3 wounded in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A drive-by shooting in Hanford left 3 people wounded on Saturday night. It happened in the 9500 block of Garden Drive. Kings County Sheriffs say two of the people shot had wounds that didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Deputies say the third person is...
Drive-by shooting sends one to the hospital in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the community for help following a drive-by shooting in the community of Armona. According to deputies, the shooting took place early Sunday morning near Grant Street and Hume Avenue. Investigators say one person was...
CHP: Driver accused of DUI causes 4-vehicle crash in Visalia
A man is behind bars after officers say he was driving under the influence when he caused a four-vehicle crash in Visalia. CHP responded to the intersection of State Routes 198 and 65 Friday night. When they arrived, several people were found with major injuries. Officers say 32-year-old Ruben Martinez...
Man on the run, wanted for attempted murder in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
CHP: 1 injured in hit-and-run rollover in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was injured following a hit-and-run collision on the Highway 41 and Highway 180 connector in Fresno on Friday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run rollover crash took place around 12:20 p.m. on the road connecting the two freeways in Fresno. Officers say the person inside the vehicle […]
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that took place Saturday night in Madera. The Madera Police Department responded around 8:20 p.m. to calls of a man that was acting erratic and had a gun near Ellis Street and Merced Street. When officers arrived,...
17-year-old arrested, found with homemade gun during traffic stop
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 17-year-old driver is now in juvenile hall after police say a ghost gun was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Fresno. Officers pulled over the vehicle Friday night near Kings Canyon Rd. and Woodrow Ave. for multiple traffic violations. According to...
Deputy's patrol vehicle crashes, lands in ditch during pursuit near Parlier
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has one less patrol vehicle as of Friday night due to a pursuit. Deputies were attempting to pull over a Hummer for a vehicle code violation when the two occupants refused to stop. During the pursuit, a deputy’s patrol...
Madera Police say armed man was shot and killed by officers Saturday night
Madera Police say an armed man was shot and killed by officers Saturday night after de-escalation attempts failed.
Several people injured following a four car crash near Chukchansi Casino
Several people are in the hospital following a four-car crash Sunday morning near Chukchansi Casino and Resort.
Family seeking justice for Fresno State student killed in hit-and-run one year ago
One year after a Fresno State criminology major was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Highway 180, a police report confirmed the student was not drunk at the wheel. Devan Elayda’s death on Nov. 27, 2021, was covered by local and national news publications due to her popularity on social media. She was a popular online influencer for fashion, with a prominent fan base on TikTok and Instagram.
Man stabbed to death overnight in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 60-year-old man died early Friday morning after he was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in Fresno. Fresno police responded to a parking lot just after midnight in the 4400 block of North Cornelia Ave. for the report of an unresponsive male. Officers located...
Boy threatened mom with gun in Dinuba, police say
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old boy was detained in Dinuba Friday morning after police say he threatened his mother with a firearm and told her he would shoot her and himself if the law enforcement arrived, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Officers say they were called around 11:40 a.m. by the boy’s mother […]
Package theft is rising in the Central Valley, here is how to avoid it
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you haven’t fallen victim yourself, you’ve probably seen surveillance videos of porch pirates snatching up packages delivered to peoples’ homes. According to the Package Theft report, theft of packages has grown 23% over the past 12 months. In a list of ten metro areas with the most package theft, Fresno […]
Three suspects wanted for stealing, flashing gun at 7-Eleven in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help Thursday, hoping to identify three suspects who stole from the 7-Eleven near Clinton and Cedar Avenues. According to police, three suspects walked into the store on Nov. 11 around 11:30 p.m. and stole several items....
Masked suspect wanted following string of robberies throughout Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now on the run following a string of robberies throughout Fresno. According to Fresno Police, a suspect, who has yet to be identified, walked into several businesses and robbed them on Friday, Nov. 18. Those businesses, police say, were two 7-Eleven stores and a Hungry Howie’s Pizza.
Fresno Police identify man who was stabbed to death in North West Fresno
Fresno Police have identified a 60-year-old man who was stabbed for an unknown reason at his apartment complex.
Santa lands in Fresno Friday morning in a CHP helicopter
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Santa flew into Fresno Friday morning with a little help from the CHP helicopter. Santa will be setting up his workshop at the River Park Shopping Center. Santa's CHP helpers landed at 10:00 a.m. in the parking lot just north and across the street from...
86-year-old man with Alzheimer's reported missing out of Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An 86-year-old man with Alzheimer’s has been reported missing out of Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Ulysses Carr is 5’ 6” tall, 160 pounds, and has Alzheimer’s. According to authorities, he was last seen on Friday, November 25th around...
