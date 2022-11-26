ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Drivers cited, vehicles impounded following illegal street racing in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Several drivers were cited and had their vehicles impounded Saturday night after police say they were caught driving recklessly and partaking in illegal street racing in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called around 11 p.m. after learning that several drivers were...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Drive by shooting left 3 wounded in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A drive-by shooting in Hanford left 3 people wounded on Saturday night. It happened in the 9500 block of Garden Drive. Kings County Sheriffs say two of the people shot had wounds that didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Deputies say the third person is...
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Drive-by shooting sends one to the hospital in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the community for help following a drive-by shooting in the community of Armona. According to deputies, the shooting took place early Sunday morning near Grant Street and Hume Avenue. Investigators say one person was...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

CHP: Driver accused of DUI causes 4-vehicle crash in Visalia

A man is behind bars after officers say he was driving under the influence when he caused a four-vehicle crash in Visalia. CHP responded to the intersection of State Routes 198 and 65 Friday night. When they arrived, several people were found with major injuries. Officers say 32-year-old Ruben Martinez...
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Man on the run, wanted for attempted murder in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: 1 injured in hit-and-run rollover in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was injured following a hit-and-run collision on the Highway 41 and Highway 180 connector in Fresno on Friday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run rollover crash took place around 12:20 p.m. on the road connecting the two freeways in Fresno. Officers say the person inside the vehicle […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that took place Saturday night in Madera. The Madera Police Department responded around 8:20 p.m. to calls of a man that was acting erratic and had a gun near Ellis Street and Merced Street. When officers arrived,...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

17-year-old arrested, found with homemade gun during traffic stop

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 17-year-old driver is now in juvenile hall after police say a ghost gun was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Fresno. Officers pulled over the vehicle Friday night near Kings Canyon Rd. and Woodrow Ave. for multiple traffic violations. According to...
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

Family seeking justice for Fresno State student killed in hit-and-run one year ago

One year after a Fresno State criminology major was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Highway 180, a police report confirmed the student was not drunk at the wheel. Devan Elayda’s death on Nov. 27, 2021, was covered by local and national news publications due to her popularity on social media. She was a popular online influencer for fashion, with a prominent fan base on TikTok and Instagram.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man stabbed to death overnight in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 60-year-old man died early Friday morning after he was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in Fresno. Fresno police responded to a parking lot just after midnight in the 4400 block of North Cornelia Ave. for the report of an unresponsive male. Officers located...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Boy threatened mom with gun in Dinuba, police say

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old boy was detained in Dinuba Friday morning after police say he threatened his mother with a firearm and told her he would shoot her and himself if the law enforcement arrived, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Officers say they were called around 11:40 a.m. by the boy’s mother […]
DINUBA, CA
KMPH.com

Three suspects wanted for stealing, flashing gun at 7-Eleven in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help Thursday, hoping to identify three suspects who stole from the 7-Eleven near Clinton and Cedar Avenues. According to police, three suspects walked into the store on Nov. 11 around 11:30 p.m. and stole several items....
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Masked suspect wanted following string of robberies throughout Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now on the run following a string of robberies throughout Fresno. According to Fresno Police, a suspect, who has yet to be identified, walked into several businesses and robbed them on Friday, Nov. 18. Those businesses, police say, were two 7-Eleven stores and a Hungry Howie’s Pizza.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Santa lands in Fresno Friday morning in a CHP helicopter

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Santa flew into Fresno Friday morning with a little help from the CHP helicopter. Santa will be setting up his workshop at the River Park Shopping Center. Santa's CHP helpers landed at 10:00 a.m. in the parking lot just north and across the street from...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

86-year-old man with Alzheimer's reported missing out of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An 86-year-old man with Alzheimer’s has been reported missing out of Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Ulysses Carr is 5’ 6” tall, 160 pounds, and has Alzheimer’s. According to authorities, he was last seen on Friday, November 25th around...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy