Chronicle
Letters Can Be Mailed to Santa in Downtown Chehalis
Experience Chehalis, Book ‘N’ Brush and Totally Pawsome have teamed up to bring local children a little extra magic for the holiday season with a new “Letters to Santa” program. Santa mailboxes, located just inside Book ‘N’ Brush and Totally Pawsome, were installed Friday. The boxes...
Chronicle
Lewis County Locals, Leaders, Organizations Speak Out After Colorado Shooting
Colorado Springs late on Nov. 19 was shook with a tragedy at an LGBTQ night club called Club Q, where 26 patrons were injured, five were killed — two of whom were transgender — and countless others were left traumatized. The shock of the violence reverberated across the...
Chronicle
Thurston County Commission OKs Rules Allowing Homeless Camps to Be Permitted With Flexibility
Homeless encampments in Thurston County may be permitted with greater flexibility under a newly approved permanent law change. The Board of County Commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the change last week. The ordinance allows for some permitting criteria for homeless encampments to be waived during a declared emergency. The county...
thejoltnews.com
Proposed Thurston County airport seen to harm wildlife, displace residents and businesses
The proposed new Thurston County airport would harm wildlife and displace thousands of residents and businesses, two experts warned. Cindy Schexnider, a retired Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, and Robbi Currey, a real estate appraiser, spoke before hundreds of Thurston County residents who gathered on November 14 to protest the state’s consideration of the location to build a major new commercial airport.
Chronicle
‘Santa’s Grinchy Train’ Launches at the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum Depot
With track repairs still underway and a lack of insurance further halting its passenger services, the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum (CCRM) is holding “Santa’s Grinchy Train” at the depot this holiday season. “We’ve decided to ‘blame the Grinch’ for stealing our tracks,” wrote CCRM in a news...
thurstontalk.com
A Birds-Eye View of the Olympia Regional Airport
Local airports are home to more than just hobbyist pilots and fuel stops between bigger cities. Thurston County’s Olympia Regional Airport offers flight instruction and aircraft maintenance, and serves as a base for air ambulance services, charters, aerial firefighting, tourism, fish and wildlife enforcement, wildlife restoration programs, and the aviation divisions of Washington State Patrol and Department of Transportation. Over the years, the airport has played a valuable role within the bustling Port of Olympia family.
Chronicle
Chamber of Commerce to Host Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Life Massage on Dec. 2
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce is holding a grand opening ribbon cutting for Life Massage on Dec. 2 in Chehalis at North National Ave., Suite #11, at 11 a.m. As part of the event, there will be refreshments and a raffle drawing for two massages. The owner, Leah Vanasse, a licensed massage therapist, is a recent graduate of the Bodymechanics School of Myotherapy and Massage in Tumwater.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Paul Roznatowsky: 1942-2022
Paul John Roznatowsky, 80, passed away on Nov. 3, 2022, in Centralia, Washington. Paul was born in Prague, Czechoslovakia on Sept. 6, 1942, to Nicholas and Sofia Roznatowsky. As a child during WWII, Paul spent time in a refugee camp. When he was 7 years old, the family fled to the U.S., settling in Detroit, Michigan. Paul’s father, active in Ukrainian scholarship and politics, passed his intellectual interests on to his son. Paul carved out a long and successful career in sales in California, Oregon and Chehalis, Washington. Paul enjoyed music, live concerts, art, travel, nature and his Cadillac. He leaves behind his son Johnny, daughter-in-law Erna, and granddaughter Ella in Hood River, his son Dylan in Chehalis, his closest friend Sharon Ellis, and many other friends. His sense of humor and style will be greatly missed. There will be no service at this time.
Chronicle
West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations
Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinances 28858 and 28859
City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. – On November 22, the City Council passed Ordinance 28858 adopting Chapter 9A.50 RCW into the Tacoma Municipal Code, authorizing the City Attorney to prosecute any person who willfully or recklessly interferes with access to or from a health care facility, or willfully or recklessly disrupts the normal functioning of such a facility, as a gross misdemeanor in the Tacoma Municipal Court. This ordinance will help protect an individual’s right to seek abortions or gender affirming healthcare. The Council also passed Ordinance 28859 amending the Tacoma Municipal Code to include protections against discrimination based on an individual’s actual, potential, perceived, or alleged pregnancy outcomes related to seeking City employment, housing, public accommodations, banking, insurance and wherever other class statuses are protected.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Tacoma, WA
As a waterfront destination, Tacoma is known for its coastal fare. But unbeknownst to most outsiders, this West Coast city dishes up way more than mussels and clams. Below, we have rounded up the 20 best restaurants in Tacoma, WA. These eateries were selected for their smattering of positive reviews, good-spirited ambiance, and five-star service.
Chronicle
Derek Sanders Declares Victory in Thurston County Sheriff's Race, Starts Preparing for Role
Deputy Derek Sanders declared victory over incumbent John Snaza in the Thurston County Sheriff race as his lead solidified as ballot tallies were wrapping up. On Wednesday, results indicated Sanders earned 55.3% (64,826) of the vote while Snaza claimed 44.2% (51,839) of the vote. With turnout at 64.4%, there were about 600 ballots left to be counted, according to the Thurston County Auditor's Office, not nearly enough to turn the tide in Snaza's favor..
Chronicle
Centralia Council Roundup: China Creek Gage Update, City Parking Ordinance Amendment and Service Rate Caps
On Tuesday night, the Centralia City Council convened for its second monthly meeting to discuss a number of issues. On the agenda was an update on the newly installed China Creek gage, a first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s stopping, standing and parking ordinance and consideration of capping 2023 rate increases for the city’s storm and surface, sewer and water rates at 2%.
Chronicle
Records: Washington Hired ID Thief, Heroin Dealer to Treat Mental Patients — He Stole Their Money
Mark James doesn't deny that he stole more than $5,000 from 13 mental patients he counseled at Western State Hospital in 2020 and 2021 — but he doesn't admit it, either. "That would be something that I'm not gonna talk about one way or the other," James told The News Tribune in a November interview.
Chronicle
Evergreen Playhouse Presents 'White Christmas': Same Spirit, Different Script From Movie
What: HUBBUB presents “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas”. When: Dec. 2-18, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Saturday, Dec. 10, performance will be at 2 p.m. as well because of the Lighted Tractor Parade. A Pay-What-You-Can performance will be held at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 8. Where:...
Chronicle
Toledo School District Puts Capital Levy to Fund High School Stadium Improvements on February Ballot
Toledo voters will see a capital levy proposal from the Toledo School District on the special election ballot in February that, if passed, would allow the district to complete the stadium at the high school. During its regular meeting earlier this month, the Toledo School Board approved a proposal to...
Chronicle
Ten Years of Bachelor’s Degrees at Centralia College
• Applied management, started 2012. Total degrees — 289 • Diesel technology, started 2014. Total degrees — 50 • Information technology, started 2017. Total degrees — 35 • Teacher education (K-8), started 2017. Total degrees — 105 • Behavioral healthcare, started 2021. First graduates wil be...
AOL Corp
Snow possible, near-freezing temperatures certain through next week in Tacoma, Olympia
Heavy snowfall in the mountains might trickle down to coastal areas up and down the Puget Sound in the next few days, bringing freezing temperatures and a wild breeze, forecasters said over the weekend. Rainy, snowy conditions will roll through the Cascade mountain passes Saturday, with the heaviest precipitation expected...
3 Great Pizza Places in Washington
Pizza on a platePhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you also happen to love pizza, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Washington that are known for serving delicious food every day of the week.
SNAP Benefits: $70M holiday gift for 426,000 clients
Most Columbia County clients and other Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. In December, approximately 426,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $70 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a...
