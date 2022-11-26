‘Boring Is Good’: Ballot Counting Continues After Threats Against Lewis County Officials

Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Derek Sanders Declares Victory in Thurston County Sheriff's Race, Starts Preparing for Role
Deputy Derek Sanders declared victory over incumbent John Snaza in the Thurston County Sheriff race as his lead solidified as ballot tallies were wrapping up. On Wednesday, results indicated Sanders earned 55.3% (64,826) of the vote while Snaza claimed 44.2% (51,839) of the vote. With turnout at 64.4%, there were about 600 ballots left to be counted, according to the Thurston County Auditor's Office, not nearly enough to turn the tide in Snaza's favor..
The Suburban Times
Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinances 28858 and 28859
City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. – On November 22, the City Council passed Ordinance 28858 adopting Chapter 9A.50 RCW into the Tacoma Municipal Code, authorizing the City Attorney to prosecute any person who willfully or recklessly interferes with access to or from a health care facility, or willfully or recklessly disrupts the normal functioning of such a facility, as a gross misdemeanor in the Tacoma Municipal Court. This ordinance will help protect an individual’s right to seek abortions or gender affirming healthcare. The Council also passed Ordinance 28859 amending the Tacoma Municipal Code to include protections against discrimination based on an individual’s actual, potential, perceived, or alleged pregnancy outcomes related to seeking City employment, housing, public accommodations, banking, insurance and wherever other class statuses are protected.
Chronicle
Lewis County Locals, Leaders, Organizations Speak Out After Colorado Shooting
Colorado Springs late on Nov. 19 was shook with a tragedy at an LGBTQ night club called Club Q, where 26 patrons were injured, five were killed — two of whom were transgender — and countless others were left traumatized. The shock of the violence reverberated across the...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: On Death of Aron Christensen: Do Your Job and Lock Them Up
As many of us were sitting in our warm houses preparing checklists for grocery shopping and cooking to celebrate Thanksgiving, there is a stark reminder for the family and friends of Aron Christensen as there is will be an empty seat at the table and a big hole in a lot of peoples’ hearts.
thejoltnews.com
Proposed Thurston County airport seen to harm wildlife, displace residents and businesses
The proposed new Thurston County airport would harm wildlife and displace thousands of residents and businesses, two experts warned. Cindy Schexnider, a retired Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, and Robbi Currey, a real estate appraiser, spoke before hundreds of Thurston County residents who gathered on November 14 to protest the state’s consideration of the location to build a major new commercial airport.
Yakima Herald Republic
Public meeting set for Yakima County solar farms
Public comments are being sought and a hearing scheduled as the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council considers two Yakima County solar farm proposals. The online meeting for the High Top and Ostrea projects is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, with written comments accepted at the EFSEC offices in Lacey.
thejoltnews.com
County, Olympia seeks testimonies about housing experiences
Thurston County’s Housing Authority and the City of Olympia are asking community members to share their stories about “whether housing discrimination or other barriers have had an impact on access to housing.”. The agencies are holding a survey on Olympia’s website that will close on Wednesday, November 30...
Chronicle
West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations
Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
Chronicle
Records: Washington Hired ID Thief, Heroin Dealer to Treat Mental Patients — He Stole Their Money
Mark James doesn't deny that he stole more than $5,000 from 13 mental patients he counseled at Western State Hospital in 2020 and 2021 — but he doesn't admit it, either. "That would be something that I'm not gonna talk about one way or the other," James told The News Tribune in a November interview.
‘Right Leader for This Time’: League of Cities Gets a New President
From her time as a local official in Tacoma, Washington, Mayor Victoria Woodards, the new president of the National League of Cities, is no stranger to many of the most urgent issues city governments across the U.S. are dealing with these days. With Tacoma’s pressured real estate market, levels of...
Chronicle
Letters Can Be Mailed to Santa in Downtown Chehalis
Experience Chehalis, Book ‘N’ Brush and Totally Pawsome have teamed up to bring local children a little extra magic for the holiday season with a new “Letters to Santa” program. Santa mailboxes, located just inside Book ‘N’ Brush and Totally Pawsome, were installed Friday. The boxes...
Tri-City Herald
North Thurston spokesman left teaching after ‘crossing boundary’ with Longview student
North Thurston Public Schools Executive Director of Communications Aaron Wyatt lost his teaching job in Longview for “crossing the boundary” with a female student when he was a teacher, The Olympian has learned. The Olympian researched Wyatt’s past after receiving a tip last week about his time in...
thurstontalk.com
A Birds-Eye View of the Olympia Regional Airport
Local airports are home to more than just hobbyist pilots and fuel stops between bigger cities. Thurston County’s Olympia Regional Airport offers flight instruction and aircraft maintenance, and serves as a base for air ambulance services, charters, aerial firefighting, tourism, fish and wildlife enforcement, wildlife restoration programs, and the aviation divisions of Washington State Patrol and Department of Transportation. Over the years, the airport has played a valuable role within the bustling Port of Olympia family.
Judge orders PCR test after Sheriff Troyer has positive rapid result as trial begins
TACOMA, Wash. — Jury selection for the trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer was delayed Monday after Troyer's attorneys claimed he tested positive for COVID-19. This unfolded as a trial got underway, months after Troyer was charged with two misdemeanors over a confrontation he allegedly initiated with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: State's new investigation office is a $28 million waste
To the editor — The Office of Independent Investigations is a farce. Let's get it off the ground with full transparency, how do 80 staffers investigating 225 cases each year warrant $28 million? We can only hope the OII focusing solely on investigating the police doesn't form a friendship with the police and clouding objective investigating.
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, November 24, 2022
On 11/24/22 at 1:12 a.m. in the 8700 block of Milbanke Dr SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Kevin Michael McRae, 33, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. On 11/24/22 at 7:00 p.m. in the 3400 block of Sleater Kinney Rd NE, police arrested Jeremy Edward Allan, 33, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
King County detectives looking for witnesses of a felony hit-and-run
Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run crash that hit two people, critically injuring one. Around 6:14 p.m. on Nov. 15, two people were hit by a pick-up truck at South 148th Street and 24th Avenue South in Seatac. One of the...
KOMO News
Travelers stay prepared as weekend storm approaches Cascades
WASHINGTON — A lot of people are heading to the Apple Cup this weekend, but with a Winter Storm Watch issued from Saturday evening through Monday morning drivers have to prepare themselves. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Cascades of Snohomish, King, Pierce...
Chronicle
DUI Suspected After Car Hits Fence, Then Two Trees in Overnight Accident in Roy, Killing One
A 48-year-old woman was killed early Saturday morning when the car she was in sped off a rural road in east Roy, hitting a fence and two trees. The driver, a 43-year-old woman, was likely intoxicated, according to police. She was carried to a nearby hospital and arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular homicide.
ilovekent.net
Kent Police warning of recent, yet legit-looking scam text/email
Kent Police are warning residents of a recent, yet somewhat legit looking scam text/email that’s been spreading recently:. Kent, we want to make you aware of a recent, and somewhat legit looking, scam text/email you may receive. Many of us here have already seen it. The graphics are good and it almost fooled a few of us so please keep reading.
