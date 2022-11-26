Heinicke's two passing touchdowns and clutch defensive play allowed Washington to keep pace in the NFC wild card hunt. The Washington Commanders' hot streak continues another week as their 19-13 home win against the Atlanta Falcons marks their sixth win in seven games, running their record to 7-5 and putting them right on the doorstep of an NFC wild card spot. Outside of a bad interception on a forced throw into double coverage at the end of the first half, quarterback Taylor Heinicke put together a solid outing on Sunday. He tied his season-high with two touchdown passes despite throwing for a season-low 138 yards on 14 of 23 passing. The Commanders have now won five of Heinicke's six starts this season since he took over for an injured Carson Wentz. Rookie Brian Robinson also shined with his first 100-yard rushing game, racking up 105 on the ground on 18 carries. He also caught Heinicke's first touchdown, a 14-yard checkdown that he took the distance thanks to a couple broken tackles through the Falcons' secondary.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO