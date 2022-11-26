Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Kennesaw Hosting Two Holiday Illumination Events in DecemberDeanLandKennesaw, GA
WJLA
Commanders get last-minute interception in end zone to preserve 19-13 victory over Falcons
WASHINGTON (7News) — Taylor Heinicke threw for two touchdown passes in a run-heavy game in the rain, Kendall Fuller intercepted Marcus Mariota in the end zone with 58 seconds left and the Washington Commanders beat the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 Sunday for their fifth win in six games since Heinicke took over as starting quarterback.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers knocked out of Packers-Eagles clash with oblique injury
The Green Bay Packers had to finish their competitive clash with the Philadelphia Eagles without Aaron Rodgers on Sunday night after the reigning MVP took a hard hit to his midsection. For much of his career, future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers has been a bit of an iron man for the...
Yardbarker
Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
Yardbarker
The Underdog Steelers And Embattled Mike Tomlin Absolutely Have To Have A Win Against The Colts In Week 12
The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season has not gone as planned. They are 1-2 in the division and 3-7 overall. Incredibly, with seven games to play, the black and gold have not been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. The normally sure-footed Justin Tucker missed a chip shot 67-yard field goal at the gun to end the Baltimore Ravens four-game winning streak in Jacksonville to drop them into a tie at 7-4 with the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North.
Yardbarker
Report: Deion Sanders offered Power 5 head-coaching job
Deion Sanders will have his chance to coach a Power 5 school if he wants it, according to a report. Sanders has been offered the head-coaching job at Colorado, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. It is not clear if Sanders plans to take the job or not. Sanders...
Yardbarker
Hugh Freeze makes admission about Auburn job
Hugh Freeze made an admission on Saturday about the Auburn job. Freeze and Lane Kiffin have been mentioned as the two leading candidates for the Auburn job. They have both coached like they have been distracted lately, with their programs losing their last three games. After Freeze’s Liberty Flames shockingly...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Respond to Jaylon Smith 'Dirty' (Weird?) Jumping Giants Play
To know Jaylon Smith is to know that on the field, he often expresses himself with ... unusual physical demonstrations. The Dallas Cowboys know Jaylon Smith, and are therefore unbothered by his odd "off-the-top-rope'' professional wrestling move featured in the Cowboys' 28-20 win over the Giants on Thanksgiving. Smith started...
Yardbarker
Auburn reportedly hiring Hugh Freeze, passing on promoting Cadillac Williams
The call came to light after Freeze attempted to engineer a smear campaign against former Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt, per Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel:. "Ole Miss orchestrated a misinformation campaign, by supplying media with off-the-record lies so they'd write and broadcast inaccurate stories that Ole Miss wasn't going to receive major sanctions, in part, because most of the violations occurred under former coach, Houston Nutt. This was not true. Hugh Freeze knew it."
Final score prediction for Commanders vs. Falcons in Week 12
The Washington Commanders [6-5] have a difficult task on Sunday if they are to win their sixth game out of their last seven. The Commanders host the Atlanta Falcons [5-6] from FedEx Field in a game that could have significant playoff implications down the road. The Falcons enter Sunday’s game...
Washington HC Ron Rivera has strong praise for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons may be leaving Washington with a loss but they shouldn’t hang their heads low as there is a lot to be proud of, so much so that the opposing head coach had some strong praise for them. Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera who used to...
Yardbarker
Mike Tomlin’s Future With Steelers Now On The Clock After Brutal 37-30 Loss To Bengals
Sunday afternoon when the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to division heavyweight Cincinnati, the pain of a 3-7 start muted many Steelers fans who are not used to a losing record like this. Not since Bill Cowher was head coach, has a team begun a year this bad. His last in 2006 produced a 3-6 start before finishing 8-8.
Yardbarker
South Carolina HC Shane Beamer calls out ESPN analyst after win
Shane Beamer led South Carolina to a major upset of Clemson on Saturday, and apparently he had some extra motivation from an ESPN analyst. Beamer called out ESPN’s Jesse Palmer in his postgame interview after the 31-30 win over the Tigers, essentially suggesting that both Clemson and Palmer had overlooked the Gamecocks.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Great Hines Ward Is Again A Semi-Finalist For The HOF — But Insists This Is The 1 Reason He’s Still Not In
The Pittsburgh Steelers have an incredible amount of legends currently with a bronze bust residing in Canton, Ohio in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. There’s still a few Steelers that arguably should be in by now, but aren’t for whatever reason. There’s always one name that seems to come up when this topic arises, and that’s former Steelers’ great WR Hines Ward .
Yardbarker
Commanders Defense Plays Hero, Wins Game vs. Falcons on Clutch INT
The Washington Commanders (7-5) are wiping off their sweat after a 19-13 win against the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) on a rainy Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field. The game came down to the final drive, where the Falcons were facing 1st-and-goal inside the 10-yard line with a chance to tie the game and take the lead on the extra point.
Yardbarker
Texans coach Lovie Smith announces major change for Week 12
The Houston Texans have been the worst team in football this season, and they are hoping a significant change for Week 12 will help them turn things around. Texans coach Lovie Smith announced on Friday that Kyle Allen will start Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Davis Mills, who has started all 11 games for Houston this season, has been benched.
Takeaways: Critical mistakes cost Falcons in 19-13 loss to Commanders
The Atlanta Falcons (5-7) came up just short in Sunday’s 19-13 loss to the Washington Commanders (7-5). Trailing by six with two minutes left, the Falcons methodically marched down the field into the red zone before a tipped pass was intercepted by the Commanders on the goal line. Atlanta...
Yardbarker
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns
Stanford capped off another disappointing season with a loss to BYU on Saturday, and the program added another thing to its to-do list after the game. After Stanford fell 36-25 to BYU to finish the season 3-9, head coach David Shaw announced his resignation. He told reporters the decision is one that he arrived at only in the past several days.
Yardbarker
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores
It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
CBS Sports
Commanders vs. Falcons score, takeaways: Streaking Washington holds off Atlanta for sixth win in seven games
Heinicke's two passing touchdowns and clutch defensive play allowed Washington to keep pace in the NFC wild card hunt. The Washington Commanders' hot streak continues another week as their 19-13 home win against the Atlanta Falcons marks their sixth win in seven games, running their record to 7-5 and putting them right on the doorstep of an NFC wild card spot. Outside of a bad interception on a forced throw into double coverage at the end of the first half, quarterback Taylor Heinicke put together a solid outing on Sunday. He tied his season-high with two touchdown passes despite throwing for a season-low 138 yards on 14 of 23 passing. The Commanders have now won five of Heinicke's six starts this season since he took over for an injured Carson Wentz. Rookie Brian Robinson also shined with his first 100-yard rushing game, racking up 105 on the ground on 18 carries. He also caught Heinicke's first touchdown, a 14-yard checkdown that he took the distance thanks to a couple broken tackles through the Falcons' secondary.
Yardbarker
Falcons Face 'Smarter' Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke: 5 Questions Ahead of Sunday's Game
The Atlanta Falcons are looking to get back to .500 today as they travel to the nation's capital to face the Washington Commanders. To learn more about the current state of affairs with the Falcons' opponent for the weekend, we spoke with Commander Country contributor and Locked On Commanders co-host David Harrison.
