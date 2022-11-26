Read full article on original website
Escape eOne Tiny House w/ Large Kitchen Option
This is an Escape eOne tiny house! It’s the all-electric version of their popular Escape ONE tiny house. The floor plan is slightly different than the original ONE with a large back loft, larger kitchen, and larger storage area. This tiny house is perfect for living tiny, setting up a vacation rental, guest house, office, or personal space.
4 Roof Problems Many Homeowners Experience
A roof is one of a home’s most expensive components, so you likely want to protect it. However, you also want to keep an eye out for roof problems that could lead to leaks, mold, mildew, rot, and other issues. Roofing problems often indicate other structural problems in the...
Her THOW w/ First Floor Bedroom on Island Property
Remember the Halloween house from last week? Here’s a full tour!. Shelley lives in a gorgeous 36 x 8 ft. tiny house on Whidbey island off the coast of Washington. She purchased land there after her divorce, and her professionally-built tiny home is a temporary housing situation while she gets approval and financing for a larger pre-fab home.
Guide To Waterproofing Basement Walls
Because they’re below grade and close to the water table, basements tend to be damp. That can be a major issue for anyone hoping to finish their basement, because drywall, flooring and interior paint all perform poorly in damp conditions. It’s a problem even for those who leave their...
40 ft. Container Home with Soaking Tub for Sale
It’s been a while since we’ve featured a container home, but today we have one from a new tiny house company in Michigan, Tiny Home P.S. At 40 feet long, this tiny home has lots of space — even enough room for a ground floor bedroom and a massive bathroom!
