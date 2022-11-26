ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 3

Related
WKYT 27

‘The need is great’: Kentucky charities need help to help others

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Inflation is affecting many people this holiday season. We’ve reported on the rising costs of food and gas. Now, it’s also affecting charities and donation efforts. Charity organizations are meant to help those in need, but, this holiday season, the charities themselves are in need too.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Troopers conduct holiday saturation patrol along US 41

INDIANA (WEHT) – Police say on Friday night, Indiana State Police (ISP) conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Knox counties. ISP says between 8 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings, and the majority of tickets issued were for speeding. Police say […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
NEW PALESTINE, IN
14news.com

Home catches fire on Thanksgiving in Masonville

MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, a home caught on fire on Thanksgiving. It was just after 2 p.m. on Deer Valley’s Creekview Court. Masonville Firefighters say the fire was coming from the garage, but spread into the home and attic. No one was hurt. The cause is...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
My 1053 WJLT

How to Get a Free Christmas Tree at Kentucky’s Land Between the Lakes

CHRISTMAS TREE SEASON -- THE REAL KIND. And, of course, you can't drive too many blocks ANYWHERE without seeing Christmas trees for sale or Christmas tree farms. If you haven't already put your Christmas tree up--perhaps because you DO want a real one and are waiting for the right time--you might want to take a road trip to Land Between the Lakes. Oh, and get ready to put in the work.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Mayor of Ky. town devastated by Dec. 2021 tornado hopes for more normal Christmas

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities across the commonwealth will begin putting up their Christmas trees and decorating for the holiday season this weekend. In Western Kentucky, communities like Dawson Springs and Mayfield are also getting ready for a grim anniversary. On December 10th and 11th of 2021, a deadly storm system moved through our state, destroying homes and lives.
MAYFIELD, KY
Outsider.com

Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses

Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
KFVS12

Kentucky tornado survivor receives new home

Once Thanksgiving is over, people will then be turning their attention to Christmas. One Cape Christmas event this weekend is the Old Town Cape Parade of Lights. Thousands are expected to line the street of Broadway this Sunday. First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 11/23/2022. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
KENTUCKY STATE
kbsi23.com

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet launches ‘Name the Plow’ program

(KBSI) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is launching its first-ever “Name the Plow” program. The program is to foster community excitement when crews are out. In keeping with priorities to promote safety in the commonwealth, the Beshear administration is taking extra measures this year to prepare for winter weather.
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Strawbridge, Jr.’s 25 points not enough, as Aces men fall to Fairfield

SAVANNAH, GA. (WFIE) - Kenny Strawbridge Jr. scored a game-high 25 points to lead all players in Sunday’s finale of the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic at Enmarket Arena. Up by nine in the second half, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team fell to Fairfield by a final of 63-56. UE’s leading scorer finished the night hitting 11 of his 18 attempts. Yacine Toumi posted 13 points and four boards. Marvin Coleman paced the Purple Aces with 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals. Caleb Fields led the Stags with 21 points and a 10-for-12 free throw performance.
SAVANNAH, GA
KISS 106

One of the Smallest Churches in the World is in Kentucky

I don't think you will be able to fit the congregation inside this tiny Kentucky church. Kentucky is a beautiful state that is full of rich history...and some pretty interesting roadside attractions. I mean seriously, you can find some pretty unique things throughout the state. Take these, for example. One...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Golden eagle from Canada migrating to Bernheim Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A golden eagle that spends her winters in Kentucky is making her way to Bernheim Forest. Athena began her trip south on Oct. 16 from Wapusk National Park in Canada. On Nov. 15, she was in Indiana near Patoka Lake for the final stretch for of her migration.
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Farm Broadcaster Max Armstrong Makes Western Kentucky Visit

Well-known farm broadcaster Max Armstrong recently made a stop in the bluegrass state to see Kentucky farming and record a segment for a popular show on RFD-TV. Armstrong visited with Travelin the Bluegrass Host Alan Watts during the visit. Armstrong says he has had a long relationship with RFD-TV. Among...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy