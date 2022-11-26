Read full article on original website
Related
‘The need is great’: Kentucky charities need help to help others
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Inflation is affecting many people this holiday season. We’ve reported on the rising costs of food and gas. Now, it’s also affecting charities and donation efforts. Charity organizations are meant to help those in need, but, this holiday season, the charities themselves are in need too.
Troopers conduct holiday saturation patrol along US 41
INDIANA (WEHT) – Police say on Friday night, Indiana State Police (ISP) conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Knox counties. ISP says between 8 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings, and the majority of tickets issued were for speeding. Police say […]
Kentucky State Police selling Trooper Teddy Bears through Thanksgiving weekend
The Kentucky State Police is selling its Trooper Teddy Bears through Thanksgiving weekend. The KSP bears will go on sale starting on Thursday night and continuing through the holiday weekend. KSP says the bears will be sold at a discounted price for Black Friday. Purchases can be shipped or picked...
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
Home catches fire on Thanksgiving in Masonville
MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, a home caught on fire on Thanksgiving. It was just after 2 p.m. on Deer Valley’s Creekview Court. Masonville Firefighters say the fire was coming from the garage, but spread into the home and attic. No one was hurt. The cause is...
How to Get a Free Christmas Tree at Kentucky’s Land Between the Lakes
CHRISTMAS TREE SEASON -- THE REAL KIND. And, of course, you can't drive too many blocks ANYWHERE without seeing Christmas trees for sale or Christmas tree farms. If you haven't already put your Christmas tree up--perhaps because you DO want a real one and are waiting for the right time--you might want to take a road trip to Land Between the Lakes. Oh, and get ready to put in the work.
Webster, Daviess counties randomly selected to undergo election audit
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Two local Kentucky counties will have their elections audited. The Attorney General’s Office says Webster and Daviess counties will be looked at to see if anything unusual happened. The audit is part of state law, and the counties are selected at random. Now that the counties...
Mayor of Ky. town devastated by Dec. 2021 tornado hopes for more normal Christmas
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities across the commonwealth will begin putting up their Christmas trees and decorating for the holiday season this weekend. In Western Kentucky, communities like Dawson Springs and Mayfield are also getting ready for a grim anniversary. On December 10th and 11th of 2021, a deadly storm system moved through our state, destroying homes and lives.
The Best Place To Live In Kentucky
Would you believe that Kentucky's most desirable town is actually a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio? We've got all the details about this gorgeous place.
Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses
Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
Kentucky tornado survivor receives new home
Once Thanksgiving is over, people will then be turning their attention to Christmas. One Cape Christmas event this weekend is the Old Town Cape Parade of Lights. Thousands are expected to line the street of Broadway this Sunday. First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 11/23/2022. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports work on highway projects this week; beware delays, closures
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet launches ‘Name the Plow’ program
(KBSI) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is launching its first-ever “Name the Plow” program. The program is to foster community excitement when crews are out. In keeping with priorities to promote safety in the commonwealth, the Beshear administration is taking extra measures this year to prepare for winter weather.
Strawbridge, Jr.’s 25 points not enough, as Aces men fall to Fairfield
SAVANNAH, GA. (WFIE) - Kenny Strawbridge Jr. scored a game-high 25 points to lead all players in Sunday’s finale of the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic at Enmarket Arena. Up by nine in the second half, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team fell to Fairfield by a final of 63-56. UE’s leading scorer finished the night hitting 11 of his 18 attempts. Yacine Toumi posted 13 points and four boards. Marvin Coleman paced the Purple Aces with 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals. Caleb Fields led the Stags with 21 points and a 10-for-12 free throw performance.
One of the Smallest Churches in the World is in Kentucky
I don't think you will be able to fit the congregation inside this tiny Kentucky church. Kentucky is a beautiful state that is full of rich history...and some pretty interesting roadside attractions. I mean seriously, you can find some pretty unique things throughout the state. Take these, for example. One...
New mobile clinic rolls across the state to deliver specialized pediatric care
Far too often, children and teens can’t get to Lexington to get the specialized care they need. With the new mobile clinic, the providers at Kentucky Children’s Hospital will bring the care to them. Funded by grants from the Colonel Harland Sanders Foundation and the Coaches for the...
Golden eagle from Canada migrating to Bernheim Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A golden eagle that spends her winters in Kentucky is making her way to Bernheim Forest. Athena began her trip south on Oct. 16 from Wapusk National Park in Canada. On Nov. 15, she was in Indiana near Patoka Lake for the final stretch for of her migration.
Farm Broadcaster Max Armstrong Makes Western Kentucky Visit
Well-known farm broadcaster Max Armstrong recently made a stop in the bluegrass state to see Kentucky farming and record a segment for a popular show on RFD-TV. Armstrong visited with Travelin the Bluegrass Host Alan Watts during the visit. Armstrong says he has had a long relationship with RFD-TV. Among...
