Tuba Christmas fills Franklin Park Mall with music

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tubas don't usually get to play the melody, but on Sunday an unusual ensemble gave tubas the starring role in a performance of holiday classics. Dan Corfman, the band director at Gibsonburg schools, said the annual Tuba Christmas event is an opportunity to make joyous music in an unusual way.
Puppy Pals showcases talents in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show” showcased their talents yesterday at the Ohio Theater during three live shows. The group has performed on America’s Got Talent, and is mostly made up of rescued dogs from shelters. Some of the stunts the audience...
Over 300 nativity scenes on display at downtown Toledo church

TOLEDO, Ohio — One local church is working to make sure people remember the story of the first Christmas at their Nativity Festival. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, on Erie St. in downtown Toledo, will have hundreds of nativity scenes on display starting on Sunday November 25 and lasting through December 18.
How to help local families in need this holiday season

Local shops and stops look forward to Small business Saturday in Toledo. Businesses around Toledo say its important to shop local to keep money flowing throughout the community. Whitehouse Tree Farm holds Grand Opening for start of holiday season. With more than 65 acres filled with thousands of trees, the...
Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
Local church hosts hundreds of nativity scenes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church is hosting over 300 nativity scenes from around the world. The scenes are staged among themed tablespaces and decorated trees. Hot chocolate, wine bars and snacks are served at the festival, along with various kids activities like ornament making, an art...
Penta Career Center Outstanding Alumni recognized

Penta Career Center has selected six former students as recipients of the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Award. The alumni were recognized during a special evening banquet at Penta on Nov. 10. Each year, the Outstanding Alumni Award is bestowed upon individuals who have completed a career-technical training program at Penta and...
Local shops and stops look forward to Small business Saturday in Toledo

Whitehouse Tree Farm holds Grand Opening for start of holiday season. With more than 65 acres filled with thousands of trees, the Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm is a favorite for those looking for the perfect tree. Updated: 6 hours ago. This is Home for November 25, 2022, by Jaclyn Maassel.
Five inducted as Waite High School Distinguished Alumni

Five Morrison R. Waite High School alumni were honored as Distinguished Alumni at the 58th Annual Purple and Gold Dinner Celebration held Oct. 29 at St. Michael Centre in Oregon. The awards were established in 1981 to recognize Waite High School graduates who have maintained alumni status for the last...
Black Friday sales are here

TOLEDO, Ohio — The National Retail Federation estimates that over 166 million people are expected to shop over this holiday weekend. Stores around the country are having Black Friday sales today, including the ones at Franklin Park Mall. "The mall and the retailers have been preparing for months for...
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday: Week 15

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the season finale of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, find out if Central Catholic and Liberty Center were able to advance to the state championship games in Ohio. Whiteford took on Ubly in the Michigan Division 8 state title game in Detroit. Justin Feldkamp also has coverage from the Toledo-Western Michigan game, Walleye highlights, the cheerleaders of the week and the Ultimate Trifecta which includes the three best plays of the entire 2022 high school football season.
Northwest Ohio Law Enforcement Collaborates For 11th Annual Lights For Lives

NW OHIO- The eleventh annual “Lights for Lives” was a successful operation once again, showing what can be accomplished by law enforcement working cooperatively in a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional effort. In the spirit of collaboration, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Findlay District in conjunction with law enforcement agencies in...
Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home

An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
Tree branches knock out power in Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison has reported various power outages today that have caused thousands of people to lose power. A spokesperson from Toledo Edison said there were tree branches that came in contact with the wires this morning and that caused the outage. Additionally, the spokesperson said all power was restored this afternoon.
