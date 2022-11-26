Read full article on original website
Tuba Christmas fills Franklin Park Mall with music
TOLEDO, Ohio — Tubas don't usually get to play the melody, but on Sunday an unusual ensemble gave tubas the starring role in a performance of holiday classics. Dan Corfman, the band director at Gibsonburg schools, said the annual Tuba Christmas event is an opportunity to make joyous music in an unusual way.
Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month | BG family tells their story so others know the signs
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Bovia family from Bowling Green is to hockey what turkey is to Thanksgiving; you can't have one without the other. On a Friday night during Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, the entire Bovia family was downtown at the Huntington Center for the Toledo Walleye's Hockey Fights Cancer Night.
Puppy Pals showcases talents in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show” showcased their talents yesterday at the Ohio Theater during three live shows. The group has performed on America’s Got Talent, and is mostly made up of rescued dogs from shelters. Some of the stunts the audience...
Over 300 nativity scenes on display at downtown Toledo church
TOLEDO, Ohio — One local church is working to make sure people remember the story of the first Christmas at their Nativity Festival. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, on Erie St. in downtown Toledo, will have hundreds of nativity scenes on display starting on Sunday November 25 and lasting through December 18.
How to help local families in need this holiday season
Local shops and stops look forward to Small business Saturday in Toledo. Businesses around Toledo say its important to shop local to keep money flowing throughout the community. Whitehouse Tree Farm holds Grand Opening for start of holiday season. With more than 65 acres filled with thousands of trees, the...
Shopping local creates sense of community say Toledo business owners
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the holiday season and shopping carts are filling up. But for local small businesses it's about more than just the bottom line - it's about creating a sense of community. "We're nothing without our community and we know that. We see that so we take...
Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
Local church hosts hundreds of nativity scenes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church is hosting over 300 nativity scenes from around the world. The scenes are staged among themed tablespaces and decorated trees. Hot chocolate, wine bars and snacks are served at the festival, along with various kids activities like ornament making, an art...
Stonebridge Church preparing to serve 2,000 free meals on Thanksgiving in Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio — A Findlay church is getting ready to serve the community and continue a Thanksgiving Day tradition of nearly two decades. Once again, the members of Stonebridge Church in Findlay are opening their doors to offer free Thanksgiving meals to the community. This year, members have cooked...
Penta Career Center Outstanding Alumni recognized
Penta Career Center has selected six former students as recipients of the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Award. The alumni were recognized during a special evening banquet at Penta on Nov. 10. Each year, the Outstanding Alumni Award is bestowed upon individuals who have completed a career-technical training program at Penta and...
Local shops and stops look forward to Small business Saturday in Toledo
Whitehouse Tree Farm holds Grand Opening for start of holiday season. With more than 65 acres filled with thousands of trees, the Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm is a favorite for those looking for the perfect tree. Updated: 6 hours ago. This is Home for November 25, 2022, by Jaclyn Maassel.
Five inducted as Waite High School Distinguished Alumni
Five Morrison R. Waite High School alumni were honored as Distinguished Alumni at the 58th Annual Purple and Gold Dinner Celebration held Oct. 29 at St. Michael Centre in Oregon. The awards were established in 1981 to recognize Waite High School graduates who have maintained alumni status for the last...
Black Friday sales are here
TOLEDO, Ohio — The National Retail Federation estimates that over 166 million people are expected to shop over this holiday weekend. Stores around the country are having Black Friday sales today, including the ones at Franklin Park Mall. "The mall and the retailers have been preparing for months for...
Tragedy leaves huge Thanksgiving void in Northville Township family, neighborhood
Manal Kadry had already set a festive Thanksgiving table with gold-trimmed china and cutlery and soft pastel colors to blend with her dining room wallpaper when the unthinkable happened. She and her husband, Omar Salamen, 46, were killed in a single-car crash in their own neighborhood on Nov. 12, leaving...
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday: Week 15
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the season finale of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, find out if Central Catholic and Liberty Center were able to advance to the state championship games in Ohio. Whiteford took on Ubly in the Michigan Division 8 state title game in Detroit. Justin Feldkamp also has coverage from the Toledo-Western Michigan game, Walleye highlights, the cheerleaders of the week and the Ultimate Trifecta which includes the three best plays of the entire 2022 high school football season.
Northwest Ohio Law Enforcement Collaborates For 11th Annual Lights For Lives
NW OHIO- The eleventh annual “Lights for Lives” was a successful operation once again, showing what can be accomplished by law enforcement working cooperatively in a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional effort. In the spirit of collaboration, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Findlay District in conjunction with law enforcement agencies in...
Governor Whitmer & Governor DeWine place wager on University of Michigan and Ohio State game
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio placed a friendly wager ahead of the rivalry football game between the University of Michigan and the Ohio State University, commonly referred to as “The Game.”. “In the 118-year history of The Game, this weekend’s match-up...
Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home
An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
Tree branches knock out power in Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison has reported various power outages today that have caused thousands of people to lose power. A spokesperson from Toledo Edison said there were tree branches that came in contact with the wires this morning and that caused the outage. Additionally, the spokesperson said all power was restored this afternoon.
City of Toledo, Lucas County vote to spend federal money on buying medical debt for residents
Toledo City Council voted to spend $800,000 to purchase medical debt of people that live in the city. The measure follows a similar vote by Lucas County Commissioners for a separate $800,000 purchase. The $1.6 million investment could save residents upwards of $240 million. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
