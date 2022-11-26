ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Centralia Focusing on the Long Game With Young Group

The 2022-23 season is just around the corner for the Centralia boys basketball team. And so, in a way, is the 2023-24 campaign. At least, that’s how head coach Kyle Donahue sees it. “It’s kind of like we’re starting a two-year season at this point, because with one senior,...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

With New Coach, Tigers Looking to Build on Previous Success

The Centralia girls basketball team found its groove last season, bouncing back from a winless campaign to make it back to the 2A district tournament. After the season, head coach Doug Ashmore stepped away from the program after seven years at the helm, with assistant Austin Danielson coming in to lead the way after a year on his staff.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Blazers Drop Two in Longview

The Centralia College men’s basketball team went to Cowlitz County looking for its first wins of the season over the weekend, but only came back with two more losses, falling 80-60 to Everett and Southwestern Oregon 84-66 at the Red Devil Classic in Longview. Both matchups saw the Trailblazers...
LONGVIEW, WA
Chronicle

Ten Years of Bachelor’s Degrees at Centralia College

• Applied management, started 2012. Total degrees — 289 • Diesel technology, started 2014. Total degrees — 50 • Information technology, started 2017. Total degrees — 35 • Teacher education (K-8), started 2017. Total degrees — 105 • Behavioral healthcare, started 2021. First graduates wil be...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Cowlitz Tribe Hands Out $2.5 Million in Grants From Its Foundation

Members of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and the community gathered to honor recipients of the Cowlitz Tribal Foundation grants at the ilani annual holiday tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday. This quarter, the Cowlitz Tribal Foundation released its largest donation to date, totaling just over $2.5 million, according to a press...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory Of Renee Donahue: 1927-2022

Renee Mildred Donahue of Shelton, Washington, passed away into God’s hands on Oct. 7, 2022, at the age of 95. She was born on Aug. 24, 1927, in Centralia, Washington to Frank and Christena Valleur. She married Robert L. Donahue on June 27, 1953, and together they celebrated 55 wonderful years together before his passing in 2008. Her colorful life began by surviving scarlet fever at birth. It involved driving tractor and plowing the fields at 14, being the editor for the Adna High School yearbook, working in the Portland shipyards as a welder during WWII, being a switchboard operator for AT&T in San Francisco, an administrative secretary at Camp Murray in Washington, and selling Bee Line clothing in Tacoma, Washington. She retired from the Portland School District in IT as “the expert” and volunteered time with meals on wheels for the less fortunate. She did all this while canning fruit and vegetables and raising seven children. She had an eye for fashion and color coordination, which was shown in her apparel and home decor even though “you just ruined it” was a memorable comment from her mother. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, watching baseball, basketball and football, music, dancing, and a good play or movie, but most of all she enjoyed being with her family at her home on Phillips Lake. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob and son Victor. She is survived by her daughter Bobbie Jean (husband David), son Frank (wife Lorrie), son Jeff (wife Terri), daughter Kathleen, daughter Teresa (husband Todd) and son Paul (wife Sophia). She is also survived by granddaughters Jenae, Katie, Renee, Mika and Colleen; grandsons Tom, Jake, Jordan, Taylor, Garret, Greg and Joe; and great-grandchildren Ellie, Jack, Naomi, Truman and Willow. A celebration of life will be held at St. John the Evangelist in Vancouver, Washington on Nov. 28, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the operationsmiles.org fund. Please view her online obituary at www.hamiltonmylan.com.
SHELTON, WA
Chronicle

Chamber of Commerce to Host Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Life Massage on Dec. 2

The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce is holding a grand opening ribbon cutting for Life Massage on Dec. 2 in Chehalis at North National Ave., Suite #11, at 11 a.m. As part of the event, there will be refreshments and a raffle drawing for two massages. The owner, Leah Vanasse, a licensed massage therapist, is a recent graduate of the Bodymechanics School of Myotherapy and Massage in Tumwater.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Paul Roznatowsky: 1942-2022

Paul John Roznatowsky, 80, passed away on Nov. 3, 2022, in Centralia, Washington. Paul was born in Prague, Czechoslovakia on Sept. 6, 1942, to Nicholas and Sofia Roznatowsky. As a child during WWII, Paul spent time in a refugee camp. When he was 7 years old, the family fled to the U.S., settling in Detroit, Michigan. Paul’s father, active in Ukrainian scholarship and politics, passed his intellectual interests on to his son. Paul carved out a long and successful career in sales in California, Oregon and Chehalis, Washington. Paul enjoyed music, live concerts, art, travel, nature and his Cadillac. He leaves behind his son Johnny, daughter-in-law Erna, and granddaughter Ella in Hood River, his son Dylan in Chehalis, his closest friend Sharon Ellis, and many other friends. His sense of humor and style will be greatly missed. There will be no service at this time.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Council Roundup: China Creek Gage Update, City Parking Ordinance Amendment and Service Rate Caps

On Tuesday night, the Centralia City Council convened for its second monthly meeting to discuss a number of issues. On the agenda was an update on the newly installed China Creek gage, a first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s stopping, standing and parking ordinance and consideration of capping 2023 rate increases for the city’s storm and surface, sewer and water rates at 2%.
CENTRALIA, WA
thurstontalk.com

A Birds-Eye View of the Olympia Regional Airport

Local airports are home to more than just hobbyist pilots and fuel stops between bigger cities. Thurston County’s Olympia Regional Airport offers flight instruction and aircraft maintenance, and serves as a base for air ambulance services, charters, aerial firefighting, tourism, fish and wildlife enforcement, wildlife restoration programs, and the aviation divisions of Washington State Patrol and Department of Transportation. Over the years, the airport has played a valuable role within the bustling Port of Olympia family.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations

Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Proposed Thurston County airport seen to harm wildlife, displace residents and businesses

The proposed new Thurston County airport would harm wildlife and displace thousands of residents and businesses, two experts warned. Cindy Schexnider, a retired Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, and Robbi Currey, a real estate appraiser, spoke before hundreds of Thurston County residents who gathered on November 14 to protest the state’s consideration of the location to build a major new commercial airport.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Public meeting set for Yakima County solar farms

Public comments are being sought and a hearing scheduled as the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council considers two Yakima County solar farm proposals. The online meeting for the High Top and Ostrea projects is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, with written comments accepted at the EFSEC offices in Lacey.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy