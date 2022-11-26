Read full article on original website
Centralia Focusing on the Long Game With Young Group
The 2022-23 season is just around the corner for the Centralia boys basketball team. And so, in a way, is the 2023-24 campaign. At least, that’s how head coach Kyle Donahue sees it. “It’s kind of like we’re starting a two-year season at this point, because with one senior,...
Photos: Yelm's season comes down to a mistake-free 94-yard march - and the Tornados are off to the Class 3A finals
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Yelm had one final shot to knock off defending Class 3A champion Saturday. And it was a long ways away. But the top-seeded Tornados did it, marching 94 yards to score the game-winning touchdown on Damian Aalona's 1-yard quarterback sneak with 35.5 seconds remaining in a ...
With New Coach, Tigers Looking to Build on Previous Success
The Centralia girls basketball team found its groove last season, bouncing back from a winless campaign to make it back to the 2A district tournament. After the season, head coach Doug Ashmore stepped away from the program after seven years at the helm, with assistant Austin Danielson coming in to lead the way after a year on his staff.
Blazers Drop Two in Longview
The Centralia College men’s basketball team went to Cowlitz County looking for its first wins of the season over the weekend, but only came back with two more losses, falling 80-60 to Everett and Southwestern Oregon 84-66 at the Red Devil Classic in Longview. Both matchups saw the Trailblazers...
Yelm goes length of field to end Bellevue's state championship reign, 28-27
SPANAWAY, Wash. - You’ve got one drive. That was Yelm coach Jason Ronquillo’s message to his offensive coordinator Brian Irion with the team's season on the line. Exactly five minutes showed on the clock at Art Crate Field. The Tornados trailed defending Class 3A champion Bellevue by five ...
Ten Years of Bachelor’s Degrees at Centralia College
• Applied management, started 2012. Total degrees — 289 • Diesel technology, started 2014. Total degrees — 50 • Information technology, started 2017. Total degrees — 35 • Teacher education (K-8), started 2017. Total degrees — 105 • Behavioral healthcare, started 2021. First graduates wil be...
Cowlitz Tribe Hands Out $2.5 Million in Grants From Its Foundation
Members of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and the community gathered to honor recipients of the Cowlitz Tribal Foundation grants at the ilani annual holiday tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday. This quarter, the Cowlitz Tribal Foundation released its largest donation to date, totaling just over $2.5 million, according to a press...
Lewis County Locals, Leaders, Organizations Speak Out After Colorado Shooting
Colorado Springs late on Nov. 19 was shook with a tragedy at an LGBTQ night club called Club Q, where 26 patrons were injured, five were killed — two of whom were transgender — and countless others were left traumatized. The shock of the violence reverberated across the...
In Loving Memory Of Renee Donahue: 1927-2022
Renee Mildred Donahue of Shelton, Washington, passed away into God’s hands on Oct. 7, 2022, at the age of 95. She was born on Aug. 24, 1927, in Centralia, Washington to Frank and Christena Valleur. She married Robert L. Donahue on June 27, 1953, and together they celebrated 55 wonderful years together before his passing in 2008. Her colorful life began by surviving scarlet fever at birth. It involved driving tractor and plowing the fields at 14, being the editor for the Adna High School yearbook, working in the Portland shipyards as a welder during WWII, being a switchboard operator for AT&T in San Francisco, an administrative secretary at Camp Murray in Washington, and selling Bee Line clothing in Tacoma, Washington. She retired from the Portland School District in IT as “the expert” and volunteered time with meals on wheels for the less fortunate. She did all this while canning fruit and vegetables and raising seven children. She had an eye for fashion and color coordination, which was shown in her apparel and home decor even though “you just ruined it” was a memorable comment from her mother. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, watching baseball, basketball and football, music, dancing, and a good play or movie, but most of all she enjoyed being with her family at her home on Phillips Lake. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob and son Victor. She is survived by her daughter Bobbie Jean (husband David), son Frank (wife Lorrie), son Jeff (wife Terri), daughter Kathleen, daughter Teresa (husband Todd) and son Paul (wife Sophia). She is also survived by granddaughters Jenae, Katie, Renee, Mika and Colleen; grandsons Tom, Jake, Jordan, Taylor, Garret, Greg and Joe; and great-grandchildren Ellie, Jack, Naomi, Truman and Willow. A celebration of life will be held at St. John the Evangelist in Vancouver, Washington on Nov. 28, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the operationsmiles.org fund. Please view her online obituary at www.hamiltonmylan.com.
Chamber of Commerce to Host Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Life Massage on Dec. 2
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce is holding a grand opening ribbon cutting for Life Massage on Dec. 2 in Chehalis at North National Ave., Suite #11, at 11 a.m. As part of the event, there will be refreshments and a raffle drawing for two massages. The owner, Leah Vanasse, a licensed massage therapist, is a recent graduate of the Bodymechanics School of Myotherapy and Massage in Tumwater.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In South Hill (South Hill, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in South Hill. Police stated that the accident happened on Southeast and 29th. According to authorities, the car crashed through the sign at the intersection after entering it at a fast rate of speed past a police officer. The vehicle broke in...
Ballot counting continues in Lewis County after threats against officials
CHEHALIS — The Lewis County Canvassing Board meeting in the Lewis County Auditor’s Office on Wednesday morning was mostly silent, punctuated occasionally by a yawn or the smack of a stamp on a denied ballot. “Paint drying is (more exciting) because with paint sometimes a fly will fly...
Evergreen Playhouse Presents 'White Christmas': Same Spirit, Different Script From Movie
What: HUBBUB presents “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas”. When: Dec. 2-18, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Saturday, Dec. 10, performance will be at 2 p.m. as well because of the Lighted Tractor Parade. A Pay-What-You-Can performance will be held at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 8. Where:...
In Loving Memory of Paul Roznatowsky: 1942-2022
Paul John Roznatowsky, 80, passed away on Nov. 3, 2022, in Centralia, Washington. Paul was born in Prague, Czechoslovakia on Sept. 6, 1942, to Nicholas and Sofia Roznatowsky. As a child during WWII, Paul spent time in a refugee camp. When he was 7 years old, the family fled to the U.S., settling in Detroit, Michigan. Paul’s father, active in Ukrainian scholarship and politics, passed his intellectual interests on to his son. Paul carved out a long and successful career in sales in California, Oregon and Chehalis, Washington. Paul enjoyed music, live concerts, art, travel, nature and his Cadillac. He leaves behind his son Johnny, daughter-in-law Erna, and granddaughter Ella in Hood River, his son Dylan in Chehalis, his closest friend Sharon Ellis, and many other friends. His sense of humor and style will be greatly missed. There will be no service at this time.
Centralia Council Roundup: China Creek Gage Update, City Parking Ordinance Amendment and Service Rate Caps
On Tuesday night, the Centralia City Council convened for its second monthly meeting to discuss a number of issues. On the agenda was an update on the newly installed China Creek gage, a first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s stopping, standing and parking ordinance and consideration of capping 2023 rate increases for the city’s storm and surface, sewer and water rates at 2%.
A Birds-Eye View of the Olympia Regional Airport
Local airports are home to more than just hobbyist pilots and fuel stops between bigger cities. Thurston County’s Olympia Regional Airport offers flight instruction and aircraft maintenance, and serves as a base for air ambulance services, charters, aerial firefighting, tourism, fish and wildlife enforcement, wildlife restoration programs, and the aviation divisions of Washington State Patrol and Department of Transportation. Over the years, the airport has played a valuable role within the bustling Port of Olympia family.
West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations
Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
Proposed Thurston County airport seen to harm wildlife, displace residents and businesses
The proposed new Thurston County airport would harm wildlife and displace thousands of residents and businesses, two experts warned. Cindy Schexnider, a retired Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, and Robbi Currey, a real estate appraiser, spoke before hundreds of Thurston County residents who gathered on November 14 to protest the state’s consideration of the location to build a major new commercial airport.
Public meeting set for Yakima County solar farms
Public comments are being sought and a hearing scheduled as the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council considers two Yakima County solar farm proposals. The online meeting for the High Top and Ostrea projects is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, with written comments accepted at the EFSEC offices in Lacey.
‘Santa’s Grinchy Train’ Launches at the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum Depot
With track repairs still underway and a lack of insurance further halting its passenger services, the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum (CCRM) is holding “Santa’s Grinchy Train” at the depot this holiday season. “We’ve decided to ‘blame the Grinch’ for stealing our tracks,” wrote CCRM in a news...
