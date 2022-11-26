Jamarious Brown is a 2023, four-star, 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman from Moss Point, Mississippi, where he plays for Moss Point High School. The Moss Point Tigers had a rough season this year finishing 3-8 after losing in the second round of the playoffs to Quitman. Brown is currently committed to playing for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at the next level as the early signing period is only a month away.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO