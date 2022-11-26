Read full article on original website
JUST IN: Georgia Still No. 1, Where is Bama, OSU, Tennessee?
The Georgia Bulldogs polished off yet another perfect regular season, the second consecutive, under head coach Kirby Smart with a 37 to 14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After a rather slow start for the Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the country pulled away in the second half, scoring 27 ...
NEBRASKA 75, FLORIDA STATE 58
Percentages: FG .390, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (De.Green 1-1, House 1-3, Fletcher 1-6, Cleveland 0-1, Warley 0-2, Mills 0-3, Da.Green 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (McLeod 2, Mills 2, Corhen, Fletcher). Turnovers: 18 (Cleveland 5, Warley 5, Da.Green 3, Mills 2, Corhen, Fletcher,...
Memphis 127, N.Y. Knicks 123
Percentages: FG .484, FT .742. 3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Brooks 3-7, Jackson Jr. 3-8, LaRavia 2-2, Roddy 2-4, Konchar 1-2, Aldama 1-3, Jones 0-3, Morant 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adams, Clarke). Turnovers: 10 (Morant 4, Brooks 2, LaRavia 2, Aldama, Clarke). Steals: 4 (Clarke,...
NO. 12 MICHIGAN STATE 78, PORTLAND 77
Percentages: FG .426, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (Sjolund 5-6, Gorosito 3-6, Robertson 2-3, Applewhite 1-3, Perry 1-5, Wood 1-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Robertson, Sjolund, Vucinic). Turnovers: 5 (St. Pierre 2, Applewhite, Robertson, Vucinic). Steals: 4 (Applewhite 2, Robertson 2). Technical Fouls: None.
Gilgeous-Alexander stars as Thunder beat Bulls 123-119 in OT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points, including five straight free throws in the final minute of overtime, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Chicago Bulls 123-119 on Friday night. Josh Giddey had 10 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists as Oklahoma City stopped a three-game...
Deion Sanders Confirms Head Coaching Job Offer From Colorado
The Jackson State coach made clear that it’s not the only offer he’s received.
Ohio State Ranked No. 25 In AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll Following Maui Invitational
The Buckeyes won two of three games in Maui, including their first victory over a ranked opponent this season.
Philadelphia 40, Green Bay 33
Phi_Gainwell 4 run (Elliott kick), 11:19. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 3:41. Key Plays: Hurts 24 run on 3rd-and-10; Hurts 28 run on 3rd-and-6. Philadelphia 7, Green Bay 0. Phi_Sanders 15 run (kick failed), 9:03. Drive: 3 plays, 29 yards, 1:21. Key Play: J.Scott 0 interception return to Green Bay 29. Philadelphia 13, Green Bay 0.
Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 10 Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt
A live update thread of No. 10 Tennessee's final regular season contest against Vanderbilt can be found below. Pregame Notes The Vols (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will be looking to finish out the regular season strong, but they'll have to do so without starting quarterback Hendon Hooker and many others. ...
LSU offers 2023 defensive lineman, Ole Miss commit
Jamarious Brown is a 2023, four-star, 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman from Moss Point, Mississippi, where he plays for Moss Point High School. The Moss Point Tigers had a rough season this year finishing 3-8 after losing in the second round of the playoffs to Quitman. Brown is currently committed to playing for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at the next level as the early signing period is only a month away.
Boston 130, Washington 121
WASHINGTON (121) Avdija 4-8 0-0 10, Kispert 3-8 1-2 8, Porzingis 7-11 7-8 21, Beal 11-19 8-9 30, Morris 6-8 0-0 16, Gibson 4-6 4-4 12, Gill 1-2 3-5 5, Gafford 2-2 0-0 4, Barton 2-8 2-3 6, Dotson 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 4-8 1-2 9. Totals 44-82 26-33 121.
WEST VIRGINIA 84, FLORIDA 55
Percentages: FG .345, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Richard 1-1, Fudge 1-2, Castleton 0-1, Kugel 0-2, Lofton 0-3, Bonham 0-4, Jones 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Fudge 4, Felder 2, Jones, Kugel, Richard). Turnovers: 13 (Castleton 3, Jitoboh 3, Kugel 2, Lofton 2, Bonham,...
Halftime Thoughts: No.10 Tennessee @ Vanderbilt
Tennessee leads Vanderbilt BLANK at halftime in Nashville. Vols Strike Early And Often Tennessee struck first and early against Vanderbilt, scoring on their first possession to take a 7-0 lead. Joe Milton III, who got the start at QB with Hendon Hooker tearing his ACL last week, hit ...
Duke 54, Oregon St. 41
DUKE (6-1) Brown 4-9 0-0 8, Balogun 3-9 0-0 7, Day-Wilson 1-8 0-0 2, Oliver 0-5 0-0 0, Taylor 7-10 3-4 18, Bollin 1-2 0-0 2, Heide 3-6 2-2 8, de Jesus 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 1-3 0-0 3, Volker 1-5 0-0 2, Richardson 1-7 0-0 2, Totals 23-66 5-6 54.
Cleveland 102, Detroit 94
Percentages: FG .429, FT .848. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (E.Mobley 2-2, Mitchell 2-8, Okoro 1-1, Neto 1-2, Osman 1-4, Wade 1-5, Diakite 0-1, Garland 0-5). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Diakite 2, E.Mobley, Osman). Turnovers: 14 (E.Mobley 3, Mitchell 3, Osman 3, Diakite 2, Garland 2,...
Reese leads No. 23 Maryland against Louisville after 24-point game
Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Maryland visits the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory over the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 on their home court. Louisville is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record. The Terrapins...
Russell, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks to face the Milwaukee Panthers
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-2) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -2; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Milwaukee and Southeast Missouri State square off. The Panthers have gone 4-1 in home games. Milwaukee scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.
NO. 19 UCLA 81, BELLARMINE 60
Percentages: FG .426, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Hopf 4-8, Tipton 2-2, Johnson 2-8, DeVault 1-2, Wieland 1-3, Pfriem 1-4, Suder 0-2, Fairman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 19 (Suder 6, Pfriem 4, DeVault 2, Johnson 2, Fairman, Hacker, Hatton, Hopf, Wieland). Steals:...
Milwaukee 124, Dallas 115
Percentages: FG .512, FT .640. 3-Point Goals: 17-41, .415 (Dinwiddie 3-6, Doncic 3-7, Kleber 2-3, Finney-Smith 2-6, Hardaway Jr. 2-6, Wood 2-6, Campazzo 1-1, J.Green 1-2, Bertans 1-3, Pinson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Kleber, Powell). Turnovers: 13 (Doncic 6, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., J.Green, Kleber,...
NO. 20 UCONN 71, IOWA STATE 53
Percentages: FG .407, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Kunc 1-1, Osunniyi 1-1, Holmes 1-3, Watson 0-1, Grill 0-3, Kalscheur 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 10 (Holmes 3, Kalscheur 2, Grill, Kunc, Lipsey, Osunniyi, Ward). Steals: 13 (Kalscheur 4, Grill 2, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Jones, Osunniyi, Ward,...
