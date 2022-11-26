ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Vestal IB students volunteer at CHOW warehouse

By Jim Ehmke
 2 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Some more good news regarding students at another district who spent the day volunteering at a local food warehouse to become more well rounded.

Ten Juniors in Vestal High School’s International Baccalaureate classes volunteered at the CHOW warehouse last week.

To receive an IB diploma, students must participate in community service in their area.

The volunteers first listened to instructions of how to properly pick and organize an order, and were then sent off on their own put items on shelves and put labels on packages.

The IB Facilitator at Vestal, Jeffrey Dunham says that he was ready to answer the students’ questions, but after receiving their instructions, the students knew their responsibilities and got right to work.

“They have school based extracurricular activities such as music and clubs and in some cases sports, but I think this is really important because it gets them out into the community, it introduces them to some ways that they can help the community,” he said.

Dunham says that the IB students always have some academic work to do, but that community outreach creates a more well-rounded individual.

Generally, the IB students do their community project during their senior year, but Dunham says that going a year early may spark a passion to continue to serve their community in the future.

