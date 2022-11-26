One Kentucky College Student is taking advantage of his love for Christmas lights and talent for decorating and helping his parents to pay his way through school. Carter Hoagland, from right here in Owensboro has loved decorating for Christmas for several years now. Carter became Owensboro famous when he decided he would put up Christmas lights in the midst of COVID to bring cheer to such a dreary time.

