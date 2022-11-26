Read full article on original website
Kentucky College Student Decorates Houses For Christmas To Help Pay For School
One Kentucky College Student is taking advantage of his love for Christmas lights and talent for decorating and helping his parents to pay his way through school. Carter Hoagland, from right here in Owensboro has loved decorating for Christmas for several years now. Carter became Owensboro famous when he decided he would put up Christmas lights in the midst of COVID to bring cheer to such a dreary time.
Gun drawn during fight in Evansville, deputies say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A domestic dispute ended with a man behind bars Sunday morning in Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 4800 block of Lakeside Drive shortly before 6 o’clock Sunday morning. The caller told police she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend earlier that morning and […]
14news.com
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville teen was arrested overnight after Indiana State Police troopers say he was speeding, and fled from authorities. According to a press release, that happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. on State Road 66 near State Road 61. Officials with ISP say they saw a...
14news.com
Boonville man hospitalized after tree stand incident
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident after they say a man fell. According to a press release, that accident happened Wednesday, November 23 around 2 p.m. Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural resources say Warrick County Dispatch received a call about...
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - An Evansville woman facing rape and criminal confinement charges is set to go to trial today. Heidi Carter was arrested in October of last year after a man was killed on Stinson Avenue. Authorities say a dirt bike driver was seriously hurt during a crash Saturday. It happened...
14news.com
Daviess Co. hosts blood drive for teacher recovering from recent procedure
Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County is holding a district wide fundraiser to raise money for Apollo High School Engineering and Computer Science teacher, Jonathan Leohr, where he can return home to his family. Leohr is in Nashville recovering from a stem cell transplant after having cancer for 12 years.
Missing Providence juvenile found
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Tri-State family tells us a teenage boy is back home after his disappearance. The family of 16-year old Graham Watson of Providence previously told us they hadn’t seen or heard from him since Tuesday. Watson’s mother told us he needed to come home so he can go to rehab. She […]
14news.com
Trial begins for Evansville woman accused of confinement and rape
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Monday, Heidi Carter’s jury trial is set to begin in Evansville. Carter is accused of criminal confinement and rape. She is set to go to trial Monday at 8 a.m. Carter was arrested in October of last year after a man was killed on...
Family honored at Christmas parade
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long. Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to […]
Police: Two shot at one another on Clay Street
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A shooting occurred at the 600 block of Clay Street on Friday night. Henderson Police say Issac Beck,18, and Davion Hannah, 21, were arrested. Police say the two were shooting at each other, but no one was hurt. Beck was charged with: Assault, 1st degree Wanton Endangerment-1st degree Hannah was charged […]
14news.com
Dirt bike involved in serious crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a driver was seriously hurt during a crash Saturday. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of Forest Avenue. The crash report does not provide much information, but says a Honda XR was the only vehicle involved. We haven’t been...
More information on shooting reported on Garfield Avenue
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – We’ve received more information on the shooting reported to have happened at the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue. Police tell us the victim claimed to be shot when on Maple Street. Officers say the victim was shot twice, but they are expected to be ok. Officials say still no arrests have […]
wnky.com
WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
wnky.com
Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society holds Black Friday adoption sale
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re in search of a new friend, you’re in luck!. Warren County’s local animal shelter is having half off all adoption fees for Black Friday weekend. The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society is offering the sale from Friday, Nov. 25 to...
Troopers conduct holiday saturation patrol along US 41
INDIANA (WEHT) – Police say on Friday night, Indiana State Police (ISP) conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Knox counties. ISP says between 8 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings, and the majority of tickets issued were for speeding. Police say […]
14news.com
Man shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police were called to a shooting Friday night in Henderson. The victim was found in the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue. Police say he is not very cooperative. Officers say the victim told them he was walking down the street and someone shot him twice at...
14news.com
Memorial set for ‘77 UE plane crash victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is holding a memorial for teh December 13, 1977 plane crash victims. 29 people for the UE community and flight crew died in the crash. To honor the lives lost, the public is invited to attend two services on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
14news.com
Evansville Man sentenced over 7 years in federal prison
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon. According to court documents, on June 6, 2020, an Indiana State Police Trooper pulled over Durham’s vehicle at an Evansville gas...
Southern Indiana Man Captures Majestic Convocation of Eagles in Breathtaking Photos
I don't think that I've ever seen an Eagle up close in the wild. I've seen one at the zoo, but not just out in nature. Jeff Helfrich didn't just see one bald Eagle, he saw around twenty at once. What's even more impressive are the photos that he was able to capture.
14news.com
Webster, Daviess counties randomly selected to undergo election audit
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Two local Kentucky counties will have their elections audited. The Attorney General’s Office says Webster and Daviess counties will be looked at to see if anything unusual happened. The audit is part of state law, and the counties are selected at random. Now that the counties...
