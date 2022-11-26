ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign companies taking US water from drought-stricken Southwest

Groundwater in the southwest is being used to grow feed for livestock on the other side of the world, even as U.S. residents in the region struggle through a historic drought. In one Arizona town, residential wells are running dry as a huge farm owned by a Saudi company pumps water to its alfalfa crops. But those crops will only be shipped to feed cows in the Middle East, where water is also growing scarce, CNN reported.
Come Next Thanksgiving, We Might Be Giving Thanks for Government-Approved, Lab-Grown Turkey

People concerned about the ethics of eating meat, but still eager to participate in the typical Thanksgiving feast, might not have to choke down tofurkey for too much longer. That's thanks to the efforts of nascent "cultivated meat" companies plugging away at the seemingly impossible task of creating real meat without the associated death and environmental damage. Seemingly more impossible still, regulators are starting to smile on the new industry's mission.
Panic mounts after 40,000 minks were illegally released from Ohio farm

Authorities are warning residents in northwest Ohio to be on the lookout after vandals broke into a farm and released up to 40,000 minks into the wild over night on Wednesday.The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on social media that tens of thousands of minks had been let out of Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township, near the border with Indiana.An unknown number of suspects destroyed fencing at the farm before letting the “bothersome pests” free, the sheriff’s office said. It warned local residents and farmers that minks, which grow up to 18...
U.S. in Midst of Deadliest Avian Flu Outbreak Ever, Driving Up Costs for Turkey, Eggs, More

Avian flu has wiped out 50.54 million birds in the U.S. this year, making it the country’s deadliest outbreak in history, Department of Agriculture data showed on Thursday. The deaths of chickens, turkeys and other birds represent the worst U.S. animal-health disaster to date, topping the previous record of 50.5 million birds that died in an avian-flu outbreak in 2015.
To stop new viruses jumping across to humans, we must protect and restore bat habitat

Bats have lived with coronaviruses for millennia. Details are still hazy about how one of these viruses evolved into SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID in humans. Did it go directly from bats to humans or via another animal species? When? And why? If we can't answer these questions for this now-infamous virus, we have little hope of preventing the next pandemic.
Tree Damaging Bug: State’s iconic Oregon white oak trees under attack

A non-native bug is now causing increasing damage to the state’s iconic Oregon white oak trees (Quercus garryana). Although the oak lace bug (Corythucha arcuata) has been in Oregon since 2015, the damage they cause has been particularly noticeable this year, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF). Native from southern Canada to the eastern, central and southern U.S., this insect in Oregon is mostly a pest of urban...
Store Bought vs. Organic Farm Fresh Eggs: What’s The Difference?

Store Bought vs. Organic Farm Fresh Eggs: What's The Difference?. Store Bought vs. Organic Farm Fresh Eggs: What’s The Difference? Eggs are one of the more versatile foods in our diets. Whether they are eaten scrambled, fried, boiled, poached or deviled, eggs have eaten around the globe. Eggs provide structure to baked goods and pasta. And while chicken eggs are easily the most common eggs sold in the U.S., duck eggs, goose eggs, quail eggs, and guinea fowl eggs are gaining in popularity. And why not? Eggs are filled with many nutrients, including vitamins A, B, D, E, and K, as well as the minerals phosphorus, selenium, calcium, and zinc.
The Germs in Hospitals are a Bigger Threat Than Those on Farms

Which poses the bigger risk - a farm or a hospital? From a microbial standpoint, the hospital is more threatening, according to new research reported in Nature Microbiology. Researchers tracked a deadly germ called Klebsiella that could rival MRSA, and determined that although the pathogen can be detected in pets, livestock, and the environment, humans aren't usually infected this way. Instead, the bug is a big problem for patients in hospitals.
Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
The farmer was twice ‘broken by heaven’

QUANG BINH – Twice started a business, when it was almost time to “pick the fruit”, the storm “blows away” hundreds of millions of dong, but Nguyen Van Nhi persisted to revive his career in his hometown. One day at the end of 2020, when...

