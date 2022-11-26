Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in Ga., charged with murder in Kinston shooting death
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Sunday. On Monday, Taquan Darden, 18, was arrested by deputies with the Jones County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office. A warrant for Darden’s arrest was issued by Kinston police on Sunday. Darden will remain in the […]
NC mall shooting on Black Friday stemmed from fight, police say; 2 victims identified
A Greenville police officer who was working for Belk heard the gunfire and responded to the scene, police said.
1 Person Injured in Black Friday Shooting at N.C. Walmart, Shooter Flees During Evacuation
After what appeared to be an altercation between two people who knew each other, one person was shot and the suspect slipped away as the store was being evacuated An altercation between two Walmart shoppers in North Carolina escalated to violence on the biggest shopping day of the year. Lumberton Police Department (LPD) responded to reports of shots fired after an incident between two people who knew each other at 11:26 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 25) at the Walmart Super Center on Fayetteville Rd., according to a...
WITN
Highway Patrol: Greenville man, juvenile injured in late night car crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were hurt in a car crash in Goldsboro after crashing into a utility pole. WRAL reports that a State Highway Patrol trooper tried to make a traffic stop for someone speeding on Central Heights Avenue in Goldsboro. The State Highway Patrol said Marcus Laquan...
North Carolina woman arrested, charged with shooting, killing her husband
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department has arrested and charged a woman with the murder of her husband. Police arrested Latoria Nashae Anderson, 30, of 106 Kenwood Lane, early Friday morning in Greenville. She was charged with murder and is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond. Officers were […]
Large law enforcement presence responds to crash in Wayne County
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence responded overnight to a car crash. Authorities responded around 2:15 a.m. Sunday to East New Hope Road at Mark Edwards Road, just east of Goldsboro. Several law enforcement cars arrived, including state troopers. WRAL News is working to learn more. Refresh...
jocoreport.com
Store Employee Killed Inside Business
JOHNSTON COUNTY – An employee at a Johnston County business was killed while at work. Just after 5:00pm today (Friday), the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded to Murphy Express on Highway 42 near Interstate 40. An employee was reportedly involved in an altercation with...
WITN
Greenville woman charged with killing husband
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Thanksgiving holiday turned deadly in one Greenville neighborhood. Greenville police say a woman is accused of shooting her husband in the front yard of their home. Latoria Anderson is charged with the murder of her husband, 31-year-old Travion Williams. Williams and his wife were involved...
WITN
Deputies respond to Winterville explosion
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
WITN
Greene Central football player killed in crash
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene Central High School football player is dead after an automobile crash this weekend, according to the school’s Facebook page. The post refers to Jah’Tayvious Edwards as a leader and great teammate to all. Coach Jay Wilson tells WITN Edwards was “always...
‘Great sadness’ — NC police K-9 dies after suffering snake bite
K-9 Pepper joined the Greenville Police Department nearly three years ago, according to a news release from Greenville police.
jocoreport.com
Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In
KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
4 killed in head-on collision in North Carolina, including 2 teenagers
The Highway Patrol said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
Woman killed, 6 injured: Hundreds attended deadly bonfire party at horse ranch in Enfield
ENFIELD, N.C. — A woman was killed Sunday in a shooting at a large bonfire party and at least six people were injured. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office responded to shooting at a party at the Double D Ranch, a horse farm at 1662 Green Acres Road in rural Enfield. A 25-year-old woman, Cierra Webb, from Roanoke Rapids, was killed.
WITN
Sheetz selling gasoline for $1.99 a gallon
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just in time for that Thanksgiving drive home, one convenience store chain is dropping gas to $1.99 a gallon. Sheetz says through next Monday it will sell unleaded 88 fuel at the lower price. Greenville residents reacted to the news. “It’s fabulous and should’ve been this...
