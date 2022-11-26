ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Suspect arrested in Ga., charged with murder in Kinston shooting death

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Sunday. On Monday, Taquan Darden, 18, was arrested by deputies with the Jones County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office. A warrant for Darden’s arrest was issued by Kinston police on Sunday. Darden will remain in the […]
KINSTON, NC
People

1 Person Injured in Black Friday Shooting at N.C. Walmart, Shooter Flees During Evacuation

After what appeared to be an altercation between two people who knew each other, one person was shot and the suspect slipped away as the store was being evacuated An altercation between two Walmart shoppers in North Carolina escalated to violence on the biggest shopping day of the year. Lumberton Police Department (LPD) responded to reports of shots fired after an incident between two people who knew each other at 11:26 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 25) at the Walmart Super Center on Fayetteville Rd., according to a...
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Store Employee Killed Inside Business

JOHNSTON COUNTY – An employee at a Johnston County business was killed while at work. Just after 5:00pm today (Friday), the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded to Murphy Express on Highway 42 near Interstate 40. An employee was reportedly involved in an altercation with...
WITN

Greenville woman charged with killing husband

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Thanksgiving holiday turned deadly in one Greenville neighborhood. Greenville police say a woman is accused of shooting her husband in the front yard of their home. Latoria Anderson is charged with the murder of her husband, 31-year-old Travion Williams. Williams and his wife were involved...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Deputies respond to Winterville explosion

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Greene Central football player killed in crash

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene Central High School football player is dead after an automobile crash this weekend, according to the school’s Facebook page. The post refers to Jah’Tayvious Edwards as a leader and great teammate to all. Coach Jay Wilson tells WITN Edwards was “always...
SNOW HILL, NC
jocoreport.com

Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In

KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
KENLY, NC
WITN

Sheetz selling gasoline for $1.99 a gallon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just in time for that Thanksgiving drive home, one convenience store chain is dropping gas to $1.99 a gallon. Sheetz says through next Monday it will sell unleaded 88 fuel at the lower price. Greenville residents reacted to the news. “It’s fabulous and should’ve been this...
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy