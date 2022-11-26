Read full article on original website
Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destinationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Police find two gunshot victims after responding to a major accident in southwest Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
North Texas clinches Conference USA title spot, rematch with UTSA in victory over Rice
DENTON — When North Texas walked off the field at the Alamodome in October, the goal was always getting back in December. Four games later and the Mean Green (7-5, 6-2 Conference USA) have done just that. A 21-17 win over Rice (5-7, 3-5) on Saturday afternoon punched UNT’s ticket to the C-USA championship for the first time since 2017. North Texas’ opponent will be UTSA.
