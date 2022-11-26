Read full article on original website
Texans coach Lovie Smith announces major change for Week 12
The Houston Texans have been the worst team in football this season, and they are hoping a significant change for Week 12 will help them turn things around. Texans coach Lovie Smith announced on Friday that Kyle Allen will start Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Davis Mills, who has started all 11 games for Houston this season, has been benched.
Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of Russell Wilson
It’s not exactly a secret that the Denver Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson has been an unmitigated disaster. Giving up all kinds of draft capital and three players for the former Seahawks quarterback was supposed to be the deal that propelled Denver to the Super Bowl, but Wilson has appeared to be utterly lost in whatever offense head coach Nathaniel Hackett is putting out there. As the Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract extension after the trade, they’re stuck with him for several more years.
Sean Payton eyeing two NFL teams for potential 2023 return
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton stepped away for the 2022 NFL season to recharge before making a
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Green Bay Packers rookie lineman Sean Rhyan suspended 6 games for NFL violation
Rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan will miss the rest of his rookie season after violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing substances.
Denver Broncos remaining schedule for 2022 season
After a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, the Denver Broncos will now go on the road to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. Here’s a look at the team’s remaining schedule for the rest of the 2022 NFL season. Denver Broncos 2022 Schedule.
Jimmy Garoppolo made huge mistake on botched goal-line sequence
The San Francisco 49ers failed to come away with points on an ugly goal-line sequence in the first half of their game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo deserved much of the blame. The Niners had 1st-and-goal from the New Orleans 6-yard line with just under five...
Broncos Can't Afford to Go 'All In' on a Move This Offseason
The Denver Broncos need to step back and reassess why things didn't work out.
NFL Team Has 'Lost Confidence' In Their Starting Quarterback
You know things are going poorly for you when you get the dreaded "loss of confidence" report. The New York Jets benched starting quarterback Zach Wilson this week. The AFC East franchise will be starting Mike White on Sunday afternoon. According to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer, the franchise...
This is how Bill Belichick responded to the Hunter Henry catch controversy
The focus might have already shifted to the Buffalo Bills for the New England Patriots, but there’s no question that the Hunter Henry touchdown overturn will be the biggest talking point coming out of Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. It was another one of those plays that...
Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFC?
The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, 38-10, and made a bold statement to the rest of the NFL. They played their best game of the season in all three phases of the game, offensive, defense, and special teams. There are not a lot of questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, but after dominating the Cardinals in prime time, one question comes to mind: are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFC?
Cowboys News: Parsons punched a Giant? TV record, Jones photo center of attention
Cowboys fans woke up Friday out of a turkey-induced fog to realize that the 28-20 comeback victory over the Giants wasn’t just the tryptophan talking. And just like those mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce, the leftovers the next day are just as good. We’ve got the details on everything you might have missed, from the run defense’s shutdown of Saquon Barkley and the tight ends’ inspired Whac-A-Mole touchdown celebration to the serious injury that didn’t seem to slow down Jayron Kearse and the play that one Giants player says should result in a heavy fine for Micah Parsons.
Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts: Raiders vs. Seahawks
Coach Josh McDaniels' entire final thoughts on the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks
Why Papa is concerned about 49ers' game against Saints
The 49ers are flying high coming off a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. But the combination of an international game on "Monday Night Football" heading into Thanksgiving Week means the 49ers haven't had as much time to prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
Sean Payton Cardinals speculation swirls after report links former Saints coach to Arizona
For months, Arizona Cardinals fans have expressed their interest in having Sean Payton become the next head coach of their team, should the team move on from Kliff Kingsbury. According to a recent report, Payton may have some interest in coming to Arizona as well. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan...
Reports: Bills linebacker Von Miller didn't tear ACL; status moving forward unknown
Von Miller's knee injury occurred in the first quarter of Buffalo's 28-25 win over Detroit on Thursday. Miller did not return to the game.
Deshaun Watson Reinstatement Coming up as the Browns Quarterback Approaches First Start
Deshaun Watson is nearing the 11 game suspension, so that means a Cleveland Browns debut is coming up for him.
Bills reuniting with former wide receiver
The Buffalo Bills are kicking it back to Josh Allen’s sophomore season. Buffalo announced on Saturday that they have reunited with wide receiver John Brown. The eight-year NFL veteran Brown will be joining the Bills’ practice squad. Brown, 32, played for the Bills for two seasons from 2019...
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
