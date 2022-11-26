ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ishpeming, MI

WLUC

Negaunee Male Chorus Christmas Concert returns for another year

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas. The Negaunee Male Chorus Christmas Concert returns to the Peterson Auditorium for another Christmas season. The Christmas Concert will be held Saturday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m. You can find out more about the Christmas Concert here.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

OutBack Art Fair hosts Winter OutBack

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An art fair has taken over Marquette. This weekend, the OutBack Art Fair hosted Winter OutBack. This scaled-back version of the art fair focused on winter and holiday crafts. Twenty-five vendors packed the Masonic Center Friday and Saturday to sell everything from paintings and photography to ceramics and jewelry.
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Meister’s Christmas Tree Farm opens for the holiday season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It may seem like springtime, but the Christmas season is upon us. A sure sign of that is the opening of Meister’s Christmas tree farm in Marquette. According to the owner, George Meister, business has been brisk and there is something for the whole family at Meister’s.
MARQUETTE, MI
wnmufm.org

NMU Police Department alerts community to possible impairing substances

(Marquette, MI) - The NMU Police Department says it has been made aware of the possibility of impairing substances being added to alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at student attended gatherings. The department sent out a warning this afternoon. The warning cautions attendees to not accept a drink from someone else...
MARQUETTE, MI
wzmq19.com

1 Man dead after hit and run in Ishpeming

Ishpeming, Mich. (WZMQ) – A Marquette City man is dead following a hit and run in Ishpeming last night. Last night at 7:14pm the Ishpeming Police Department was called to a Car Crash where a 31 year old man was struck by a vehicle. The crash happened on 440...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: 1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run; suspect identified

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: According to the Ishpeming Police Department, the driver of the vehicle involved in Wednesday night’s deadly hit-and-run has been identified. The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time. TV6 will keep you updated with the latest information as...
ISHPEMING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan man arrested in undercover trafficking sting operation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 26-year-old man was arrested in the Upper Peninsula following an undercover sting operation. William Michael Brunk, a resident of Baraga County, was arraigned Wednesday on multiple felonies. According to authorities, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on a fake Snapchat account with a...
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Wildcat women’s basketball falls against the Bulldogs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team was plagued with cold shooting and turnovers in a 50-37 defeat to the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs on Friday. The Wildcats (4-2) were 11-44 (25%) from the field, including an empty 0-15 from three. The Bulldogs executed defensively, forcing Northern into 20 turnovers throughout the game, the highest mark on the season. Makaylee Kuhn had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead NMU.
MARQUETTE, MI
wnmufm.org

Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie videos and photos with the victim’s body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Twenty-three year...
GREEN BAY, WI
WLUC

Wildcats Late Game Efforts Fall Short in Loss to Huskies

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team (4-2, 0-0) welcomed St. Cloud State (2-2, 0-1) to the Berry Events Center for a non-conference matchup. The Wildcats fought hard but would eventually fall short in the final seconds. The team shot 15-57 (27.8%) from the field and 3-15 (20.0%) from three. Makaylee Kuhn led the ‘Cats with 19 points and seven (7) rebounds.
MARQUETTE, MI

