WLUC
Negaunee Male Chorus Christmas Concert returns for another year
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas. The Negaunee Male Chorus Christmas Concert returns to the Peterson Auditorium for another Christmas season. The Christmas Concert will be held Saturday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m. You can find out more about the Christmas Concert here.
WLUC
OutBack Art Fair hosts Winter OutBack
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An art fair has taken over Marquette. This weekend, the OutBack Art Fair hosted Winter OutBack. This scaled-back version of the art fair focused on winter and holiday crafts. Twenty-five vendors packed the Masonic Center Friday and Saturday to sell everything from paintings and photography to ceramics and jewelry.
UPMATTERS
Meister’s Christmas Tree Farm opens for the holiday season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It may seem like springtime, but the Christmas season is upon us. A sure sign of that is the opening of Meister’s Christmas tree farm in Marquette. According to the owner, George Meister, business has been brisk and there is something for the whole family at Meister’s.
WLUC
‘Co-ops keep communities strong’: Marquette music co-op celebrates first of its kind event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette co-op celebrated the holidays with a first of its kind event Saturday afternoon. From Drifa Brewing Company to Zero Degree Art Gallery, businesses were celebrated at Hiawatha Music Co-Op. People could shop for possible gifts for the upcoming holidays. Executive Director of Hiawatha Music...
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
wnmufm.org
NMU Police Department alerts community to possible impairing substances
(Marquette, MI) - The NMU Police Department says it has been made aware of the possibility of impairing substances being added to alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at student attended gatherings. The department sent out a warning this afternoon. The warning cautions attendees to not accept a drink from someone else...
WLUC
11-25-22: Negaunee falls in state championship against Grand Rapids West Catholic, NMU women's basketball and Michigan Tech Hockey
Negaunee Miners final day before state championship matchup. Negaunee Miners prepare for state championship in Detroit. The miners will take on Grand Rapids West Catholic Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Ford Field. Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:00 AM UTC. Finlandia's Kalli Chynoweth knocks down a three-pointer in the second...
UPMATTERS
HIGHLIGHTS: Negaunee falls short in state championship game
The Negaunee Miners traveled to Ford Field in Detroit for the D6 State Championship Game. Highlights and post game reaction from the Miners who fell 59 to 14. Negaunee finishes the season as state runner-ups after going 13-1 on the season.
wzmq19.com
1 Man dead after hit and run in Ishpeming
Ishpeming, Mich. (WZMQ) – A Marquette City man is dead following a hit and run in Ishpeming last night. Last night at 7:14pm the Ishpeming Police Department was called to a Car Crash where a 31 year old man was struck by a vehicle. The crash happened on 440...
WLUC
UPDATE: 1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run; suspect identified
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: According to the Ishpeming Police Department, the driver of the vehicle involved in Wednesday night’s deadly hit-and-run has been identified. The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time. TV6 will keep you updated with the latest information as...
WILX-TV
Michigan man arrested in undercover trafficking sting operation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 26-year-old man was arrested in the Upper Peninsula following an undercover sting operation. William Michael Brunk, a resident of Baraga County, was arraigned Wednesday on multiple felonies. According to authorities, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on a fake Snapchat account with a...
Upper Peninsula man charged with soliciting undercover cop posing as underage girl online
An undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula has lead to the arrest of a man for contacting an officer, who was posing online as an underage girl, for sex.
WLUC
Wildcat women’s basketball falls against the Bulldogs
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team was plagued with cold shooting and turnovers in a 50-37 defeat to the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs on Friday. The Wildcats (4-2) were 11-44 (25%) from the field, including an empty 0-15 from three. The Bulldogs executed defensively, forcing Northern into 20 turnovers throughout the game, the highest mark on the season. Makaylee Kuhn had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead NMU.
wnmufm.org
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie videos and photos with the victim’s body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Twenty-three year...
WLUC
Wildcats Late Game Efforts Fall Short in Loss to Huskies
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team (4-2, 0-0) welcomed St. Cloud State (2-2, 0-1) to the Berry Events Center for a non-conference matchup. The Wildcats fought hard but would eventually fall short in the final seconds. The team shot 15-57 (27.8%) from the field and 3-15 (20.0%) from three. Makaylee Kuhn led the ‘Cats with 19 points and seven (7) rebounds.
