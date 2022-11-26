Read full article on original website
Shooting victim thought to be dead wasn't, Goldsboro police say
Goldsboro police officers responded to what they thought was a fatal shooting call early Sunday but EMS workers noticed the victim was alive though in critical condition.
wcti12.com
One person dead in Kinston shooting
Kinston, Lenoir County — On November 27th, one person is dead in Kinston after suffering from several gunshot wounds. At approximately, 5 PM, the Kinston Police department said they responded to call at the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadium Drive. When officers and EMS arrived on scene, they...
Man shot in the head in critical condition, was initially believed to be dead, Goldsboro police say
Goldsboro police say a man who was initially believed to be dead after a shooting early Sunday morning is now in critical condition.
Suspect arrested in Ga., charged with murder in Kinston shooting death
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Sunday. On Monday, Taquan Darden, 18, was arrested by deputies with the Jones County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office. A warrant for Darden’s arrest was issued by Kinston police on Sunday. Darden will remain in the […]
1 Person Injured in Black Friday Shooting at N.C. Walmart, Shooter Flees During Evacuation
After what appeared to be an altercation between two people who knew each other, one person was shot and the suspect slipped away as the store was being evacuated An altercation between two Walmart shoppers in North Carolina escalated to violence on the biggest shopping day of the year. Lumberton Police Department (LPD) responded to reports of shots fired after an incident between two people who knew each other at 11:26 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 25) at the Walmart Super Center on Fayetteville Rd., according to a...
wcti12.com
Two injured in Black Friday shooting at Greenville Mall, shoppers back active for weekend
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Friday night, Nov. 25, 2022, police officers responded to a shots fired call at the Greenville Mall. Two people were shot and injured and Saturday, the mall re-opened and customers were back ready to shop. The search for a suspect is still ongoing and police...
wcti12.com
Kinston man arrested on Attempted Murder and Stalking charges
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Saturday, November 26th, 2022, at approximately 9:45 PM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a subject that had been shot near 800 Herbert Dr. in Kinston. Upon arrival, officers said they were met with a woman victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.
wcti12.com
Man arrested in Georgia in connection to Kinston murder
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department obtained a warrant for arrest for Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston for his involvement in the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston. On Monday, November 28th, 2022, Darden was apprehended by the Jones...
wcti12.com
Greenville Woman Charged with Fatally Shooting Husband
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A woman in Greenville has been charged with the murder of her husband. At approximately 12:00 a.m. on Friday, November 25, officers were called to 106 Kenwood Lane for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found 31-year-old Travian Williams dead from an apparent...
WITN
Highway Patrol: Greenville man, juvenile injured in late night car crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were hurt in a car crash in Goldsboro after crashing into a utility pole. WRAL reports that a State Highway Patrol trooper tried to make a traffic stop for someone speeding on Central Heights Avenue in Goldsboro. The State Highway Patrol said Marcus Laquan...
WITN
Deputies respond to Winterville explosion
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
cbs17
Nonprofit started by reserve Halifax County deputy now accepting toy donations for children
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids nonprofit is working to make the holidays brighter for children in Halifax County and the surrounding area. The Rewritten Story Foundation, which was started by Halifax County reserve deputy and business owner Tracy Story, is partnering with local law enforcement and businesses for a toy drive for families in need.
Some dog! Rocky Mount police bloodhound tracks down three teens accused of stealing car
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Police say south Rocky Mount is seeing a significant increase in car thefts in the weeks leading up to the holiday season. Some city leaders are now trying to take steps to help community members keep their belongings safe. On the cold morning of Nov....
cbs17
How first responders can get a free Thanksgiving meal Sunday in Halifax County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders can get a free Thanksgiving meal on Sunday in Rocky Mount, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. It comes after many of them had to work on holiday and possibly miss dinner with their families to serve the community. Bethel...
Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston children’s home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 500 motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday for the 30th annual Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run. Every year, bikers from all over come together and help raise money through a ride. Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home is a place for young people who come from broken and wayward […]
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Two charged with murder
WINDSOR – Two men from Northampton County have been arrested for the Oct. 13 murder of an Aulander man. Timarcus Lavonnte Britt, 25, of Rich Square and 24-year-old Jafari Seven Blythe of Conway are charged with murder in the shooting death of Tony L. Harrell, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
WNCT
Greenville Fire/Rescue ready for whatever Thanksgiving brings
Thanksgiving is a fun holiday but it can also be stressful for those who protect and serve. WNCT's Caitlin Richards spent some time with one of the Greenville Fire/Rescue teams to find out how they celebrate and serve on the holiday. Greenville Fire/Rescue ready for whatever Thanksgiving …. Thanksgiving is...
wcti12.com
State Troopers looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
NEW BERN, Craven County — North Carolina State Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that left a woman dead in New Bern. It happened Tuesday night, Nov. 22, 2022 across the Neuse River Bridge where NC 55 and US 17 split. First Sergeant...
wcti12.com
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicles on NC 55, US 17
NEW BERN, Craven County — A woman was hit and killed by several vehicles around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Nov. 22. 2022. State Troopers responded along with Bridgeton police, who were first on the scene. Troopers said the woman was in her 30s and it was possibly a hit-and-run.
wcti12.com
Pitt County bridge repairs require detours
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, repairs to the Mozingo Road bridge over Interstate 587 will require a short overnight detour for westbound drivers for the week of November 28th, 2022. This detour is scheduled to begin on November 28th and run through...
