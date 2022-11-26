ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

wcti12.com

One person dead in Kinston shooting

Kinston, Lenoir County — On November 27th, one person is dead in Kinston after suffering from several gunshot wounds. At approximately, 5 PM, the Kinston Police department said they responded to call at the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadium Drive. When officers and EMS arrived on scene, they...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Suspect arrested in Ga., charged with murder in Kinston shooting death

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Sunday. On Monday, Taquan Darden, 18, was arrested by deputies with the Jones County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office. A warrant for Darden’s arrest was issued by Kinston police on Sunday. Darden will remain in the […]
KINSTON, NC
People

1 Person Injured in Black Friday Shooting at N.C. Walmart, Shooter Flees During Evacuation

After what appeared to be an altercation between two people who knew each other, one person was shot and the suspect slipped away as the store was being evacuated An altercation between two Walmart shoppers in North Carolina escalated to violence on the biggest shopping day of the year. Lumberton Police Department (LPD) responded to reports of shots fired after an incident between two people who knew each other at 11:26 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 25) at the Walmart Super Center on Fayetteville Rd., according to a...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston man arrested on Attempted Murder and Stalking charges

KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Saturday, November 26th, 2022, at approximately 9:45 PM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a subject that had been shot near 800 Herbert Dr. in Kinston. Upon arrival, officers said they were met with a woman victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested in Georgia in connection to Kinston murder

KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department obtained a warrant for arrest for Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston for his involvement in the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston. On Monday, November 28th, 2022, Darden was apprehended by the Jones...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville Woman Charged with Fatally Shooting Husband

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A woman in Greenville has been charged with the murder of her husband. At approximately 12:00 a.m. on Friday, November 25, officers were called to 106 Kenwood Lane for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found 31-year-old Travian Williams dead from an apparent...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Deputies respond to Winterville explosion

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
WINTERVILLE, NC
cbs17

Nonprofit started by reserve Halifax County deputy now accepting toy donations for children

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids nonprofit is working to make the holidays brighter for children in Halifax County and the surrounding area. The Rewritten Story Foundation, which was started by Halifax County reserve deputy and business owner Tracy Story, is partnering with local law enforcement and businesses for a toy drive for families in need.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WNCT

Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston children’s home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 500 motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday for the 30th annual Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run. Every year, bikers from all over come together and help raise money through a ride. Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home is a place for young people who come from broken and wayward […]
NEW BERN, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Two charged with murder

WINDSOR – Two men from Northampton County have been arrested for the Oct. 13 murder of an Aulander man. Timarcus Lavonnte Britt, 25, of Rich Square and 24-year-old Jafari Seven Blythe of Conway are charged with murder in the shooting death of Tony L. Harrell, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville Fire/Rescue ready for whatever Thanksgiving brings

Thanksgiving is a fun holiday but it can also be stressful for those who protect and serve. WNCT's Caitlin Richards spent some time with one of the Greenville Fire/Rescue teams to find out how they celebrate and serve on the holiday. Greenville Fire/Rescue ready for whatever Thanksgiving …. Thanksgiving is...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

State Troopers looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

NEW BERN, Craven County — North Carolina State Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that left a woman dead in New Bern. It happened Tuesday night, Nov. 22, 2022 across the Neuse River Bridge where NC 55 and US 17 split. First Sergeant...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicles on NC 55, US 17

NEW BERN, Craven County — A woman was hit and killed by several vehicles around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Nov. 22. 2022. State Troopers responded along with Bridgeton police, who were first on the scene. Troopers said the woman was in her 30s and it was possibly a hit-and-run.
BRIDGETON, NC
wcti12.com

Pitt County bridge repairs require detours

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, repairs to the Mozingo Road bridge over Interstate 587 will require a short overnight detour for westbound drivers for the week of November 28th, 2022. This detour is scheduled to begin on November 28th and run through...
PITT COUNTY, NC

