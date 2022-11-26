Read full article on original website
Can your Thanksgiving turkey give you bird flu? What you should know
Should you be worried about catching bird flu from your Thanksgiving turkey?
Deadly Bird Flu Outbreak Is The Worst In U.S. History
A highly contagious strain of avian influenza has killed more birds in the country than any past flare-up.
A 26-story pig skyscraper in China will slaughter 1 million animals a year, report says
China's hi-tech skyscraper farm is set to slaughter more than one million pigs annually to tackle the Asian country's growing demand for pork, reported The Guardian.
Oxo warns chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is temporarily made using non-free-range poultry
Chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is now coming with warning labels informing them the product has 'temporarily' been made with non free-range hens. Have you spotted other brands with similar labels?. Let us know, email: matt.powell@mailonline.co.uk. Packets of Oxo's 'succulent free-range chicken stock' have had a sticker placed on...
Foreign companies taking US water from drought-stricken Southwest
Groundwater in the southwest is being used to grow feed for livestock on the other side of the world, even as U.S. residents in the region struggle through a historic drought. In one Arizona town, residential wells are running dry as a huge farm owned by a Saudi company pumps water to its alfalfa crops. But those crops will only be shipped to feed cows in the Middle East, where water is also growing scarce, CNN reported.
Come Next Thanksgiving, We Might Be Giving Thanks for Government-Approved, Lab-Grown Turkey
People concerned about the ethics of eating meat, but still eager to participate in the typical Thanksgiving feast, might not have to choke down tofurkey for too much longer. That's thanks to the efforts of nascent "cultivated meat" companies plugging away at the seemingly impossible task of creating real meat without the associated death and environmental damage. Seemingly more impossible still, regulators are starting to smile on the new industry's mission.
'Vulture bees' feed their babies rotting flesh, even though it breeds toxin-producing bacteria. They're a mystery to scientists.
After baiting the bees with raw chicken, scientists learned that these carnivores have guts more like vultures than pollen-eating bees.
Panic mounts after 40,000 minks were illegally released from Ohio farm
Authorities are warning residents in northwest Ohio to be on the lookout after vandals broke into a farm and released up to 40,000 minks into the wild over night on Wednesday.The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on social media that tens of thousands of minks had been let out of Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township, near the border with Indiana.An unknown number of suspects destroyed fencing at the farm before letting the “bothersome pests” free, the sheriff’s office said. It warned local residents and farmers that minks, which grow up to 18...
U.S. in Midst of Deadliest Avian Flu Outbreak Ever, Driving Up Costs for Turkey, Eggs, More
Avian flu has wiped out 50.54 million birds in the U.S. this year, making it the country’s deadliest outbreak in history, Department of Agriculture data showed on Thursday. The deaths of chickens, turkeys and other birds represent the worst U.S. animal-health disaster to date, topping the previous record of 50.5 million birds that died in an avian-flu outbreak in 2015.
These are the pathogens you might ingest if you undercook your turkey
Tomorrow, millions of Americans will do something they only do once a year: cook a turkey. Not being an everyday activity for most, even many experienced cooks are apt to make a mistake in the cooking process — say, forgetting to take the plastic-wrapped giblets out from the turkey's cavity; overcooking and burning the bird; or, perhaps worst, undercooking it.
Alerts involving global food safety network climb; frozen berries linked to multi-country outbreak
The number of food safety incidents involving an international network has gone up in the third quarter of this year compared to the previous three months. The International Food Safety Authorities Network (INFOSAN) was part of 58 alerts from July through September compared to 46 in the second quarter of 2022.
To stop new viruses jumping across to humans, we must protect and restore bat habitat
Bats have lived with coronaviruses for millennia. Details are still hazy about how one of these viruses evolved into SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID in humans. Did it go directly from bats to humans or via another animal species? When? And why? If we can't answer these questions for this now-infamous virus, we have little hope of preventing the next pandemic.
It is Illegal for You To Name Your Baby These Names in California
Vaccinate the turkeys (and the chickens)
If turkey’s at the center of your table this Thanksgiving, it’s going to be a more expensive meal than usual. Consumers are spending around 20 percent more on the centerpiece bird than last Thanksgiving. Some of that can be blamed on inflation, as farmers grapple with higher feed,...
Tree Damaging Bug: State’s iconic Oregon white oak trees under attack
A non-native bug is now causing increasing damage to the state’s iconic Oregon white oak trees (Quercus garryana). Although the oak lace bug (Corythucha arcuata) has been in Oregon since 2015, the damage they cause has been particularly noticeable this year, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF). Native from southern Canada to the eastern, central and southern U.S., this insect in Oregon is mostly a pest of urban...
Store Bought vs. Organic Farm Fresh Eggs: What’s The Difference?
Store Bought vs. Organic Farm Fresh Eggs: What's The Difference?. Store Bought vs. Organic Farm Fresh Eggs: What’s The Difference? Eggs are one of the more versatile foods in our diets. Whether they are eaten scrambled, fried, boiled, poached or deviled, eggs have eaten around the globe. Eggs provide structure to baked goods and pasta. And while chicken eggs are easily the most common eggs sold in the U.S., duck eggs, goose eggs, quail eggs, and guinea fowl eggs are gaining in popularity. And why not? Eggs are filled with many nutrients, including vitamins A, B, D, E, and K, as well as the minerals phosphorus, selenium, calcium, and zinc.
The Germs in Hospitals are a Bigger Threat Than Those on Farms
Which poses the bigger risk - a farm or a hospital? From a microbial standpoint, the hospital is more threatening, according to new research reported in Nature Microbiology. Researchers tracked a deadly germ called Klebsiella that could rival MRSA, and determined that although the pathogen can be detected in pets, livestock, and the environment, humans aren't usually infected this way. Instead, the bug is a big problem for patients in hospitals.
Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
Why German scientists got cows stoned
Cows that get a little hemp may act silly—but it could also help make their lives better. DepositPhotosIf you give a cow hemp, expect some silly bovine behavior and THC-laced milk.
‘The smell of death’: Saskatoon rendering plant apologizes for pile of pigs left outside
Saskatoon rendering plant is apologizing for a pile of pigs that were left outside its business on Monday. West Coast Reduction, based in Vancouver, recycles food waste and by-products from farmers and restaurants. The pigs left outside the Miner’s Avenue rendering plant weren’t fit for slaughter, according to Ken Ingram,...
