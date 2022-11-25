Read full article on original website
coastreportonline.com
Pirates punch ticket to state finals after a thrilling five-set victory
With the fate of its season on the line, the Orange Coast College women’s volleyball team clinched a trip to the State Championship Tournament on Saturday with a thrilling 3-2 home victory over Santa Barbara City College. The No. 5-seeded Pirates surprisingly received a second home playoff game in...
coastreportonline.com
OCC Architecture Club creates community
Orange Coast College’s Architecture Club engages members by organizing field trips, taking part in design competitions and preparing students for transfer. The club holds its meetings in room 155 of the Technology Center on campus every Monday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and usually provides pizza for students. “Whether...
ocsportszone.com
Five OC football teams earn trip to CIF Regional Championship Bowl Games
CIF State officials on Sunday announced the pairings for the CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Games Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Laguna Beach, Northwood, Laguna Hills, Whittier Christian and Yorba Linda earned berths. Winners from the NorCal and SoCal Regional games will advance to the CIF State Football.
laloyolan.com
4 local colleges threatened in school shooting note
A handwritten note threatening a shooting at four local campuses was found by a patron at the University of Southern California (USC) vs. University of Notre Dame University football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, according to multiple news sources and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives. The Loyolan confirmed that Pepperdine University in Malibu and California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks were among the colleges threatened in the note. LMU is not believed to have been among the four universities threatened.
ocsportszone.com
QUICK-OUT: Three Orange County high school football teams win CIF titles
Northwood’s Adam Harper (left) with his younger brother Joseph Harper after the Timberwolves won the CIF Division 8 title Saturday. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Northwood, Laguna Beach and Laguna Hills football teams all captured CIF titles on Saturday night. Five OC teams are moving on to the...
fullertonobserver.com
Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College
Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
ocsportszone.com
Final scores of CIF championship football games for OC teams on Saturday, Nov. 26
It’s another big night of high school football as three Orange County teams go for CIF championships on Saturday, Nov. 26. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @OC Sports Zone so we can share updates with our readers. Check back later tonight for photos and game...
Anaheim, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
ocsportszone.com
Veteran assistant JC Clarke finds a home as Northwood’s head football coach
Northwood football head coach JC Clarke (left) with offensive line coach Zaverio Brenner after Saturday’s win. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt) Northwood High School football coach JC Clarke wasn’t exactly sure what he was getting in when he took over as the Timberwolves head coach for the 2021 season.
thequakercampus.org
Tongva People and the Connection to Whittier College
Home to nearly 3.9 million residents and spanning about four thousand square miles, modern-day Los Angeles County is one of the largest counties in the state of California. But long before those millions of residents called this land home, the land now called Los Angeles was once the land owned and occupied by the Tongva Gabrieleno people. After the colonization of the Tongva people by the Spanish in the late 1700s (who gave them the name Gabrieleno), the Tongva were forced into giving up their land and have been fighting to regain control of it ever since. For the first time in over two hundred years, the Tongva people have finally received a portion of their land back in Los Angeles county.
Protestors dressed as refs display banner during Cal football game
The banner remained up from halfway through the third quarter to the end of the game.
orangejuiceblog.com
Dr. David Keulen, 1951-2022, fighter for universal single-payer healthcare.
A couple of Friday mornings ago, on one of his regular Friday morning bike rides at Huntington Beach’s Overlook Park, with a couple of his closest high school friends, Dr. David J. Keulen had a heart attack and passed away. There was a family history of such things, but with his healthy lifestyle he outlasted his forbears! Dave was 71, he was formerly my doctor, and he was one of my best friends.
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: St. John Bosco new No. 1 in MaxPreps Top 25 after beating Mater Dei 24-22
The biggest high school football game of the year lived up to the hype as St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) moved up to No. 1 in the MaxPreps Top 25 after handing previous No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) its first loss in three years. The Braves snapped the Monarchs' 29-game winning streak with a 24-22 win in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship and the two teams swapped spots in the rankings.
coastreportonline.com
VIDEO: Old Literature & Language building nears demolition
The Old Literature and Language building at Orange Coast College is scheduled to be demolished in late 2022. For more videos, follow Coast Report on TikTok.
95-year-old donor disputes $25 million gift to Cal State Long Beach
A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at California State University, Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university. Regena...
theregistrysocal.com
Advanced Real Estate Pays $41.5MM for 90-Unit Apartment Complex in Orange
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to public records, the property sold for $41.5 million, or about $461,111 per unit.) ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2022 – Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of Foxborough Apartments, a 90-unit apartment complex in Orange, California. The property was acquired by Advanced Real Estate of Irvine, California.
‘It’s become a little community’: Work is underway to revitalize Lincoln Park with classes, events
From providing space for Bollywood dance classes and dog obedience training to movement and flow yoga, Lincoln Park—Long Beach’s oldest park—has seen some much-needed revitalization over the past few months. The post ‘It’s become a little community’: Work is underway to revitalize Lincoln Park with classes, events appeared first on Long Beach Post.
CSULB responds to suit over $25 million donation agreement
Cal State Long Beach responded Friday to a lawsuit by a 95-year-old woman who wants a judge to rule she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at the school, saying her attorneys have filed an “ill-considered and unsupportable complaint” in her name.
AdWeek
Irene Cruz Named Co-Anchor for KABC Weekend Morning News
Irene Cruz has been named weekend morning anchor at Los Angeles ABC owned station KABC. Cruz posted the news on social media saying she is”officially joining” Marc Cota-Robles and Tony Cabrera as the new weekend morning anchor and reporter. “To be a journalist in the place I grew...
95-year-old woman disputes $25 million gift agreement to benefit CSULB
A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at CSULB, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement. The post 95-year-old woman disputes $25 million gift agreement to benefit CSULB appeared first on Long Beach Post.
