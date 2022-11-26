Blackpink has reached a significant milestone on YouTube. The K-pop quartet comprised of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa's video for the 2019 hit song "Kill This Love" surpassed 1.7 billion views on YouTube on Nov. 25 at approximately 2:53 p.m. KST, according to their agency YG Entertainment, via Soompi. "Kill This Love" became just the second K-pop group music video to reach the milestone, following Blackpink's "DDU-DU DDU-DU." It is one of only three K-pop music videos to reach the 1.7 billion mark, behind PSY's "Gangnam Style" and Blackpink's "DDU-DU DDU-DU." With this achievement, Blackpink is the first Korean artist ever to have reached 1.7 billion video views with more than one music video and the first K-pop group to achieve this milestone with more than one video. "Kill This Love," originally released on Apr. 5, 2019, at midnight KST, achieved 1.7 billion views in just over three years, seven months, and 20 days.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO