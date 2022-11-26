Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Postpones Tour After Drummer Breaks Hand
Sunny Day Real Estate has been forced to postpone a string of upcoming concerts after one bandmate suffered a serious injury. The band announced Tuesday, Nov. 22 that the upcoming December leg of their North American tour has been postponed after drummer William Goldsmith broke his hand. The '90s rock band is currently on a reunion tour, marking the first time they have played together since 2010.
Popculture
BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' Hits Incredible Milestone
Blackpink has reached a significant milestone on YouTube. The K-pop quartet comprised of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa's video for the 2019 hit song "Kill This Love" surpassed 1.7 billion views on YouTube on Nov. 25 at approximately 2:53 p.m. KST, according to their agency YG Entertainment, via Soompi. "Kill This Love" became just the second K-pop group music video to reach the milestone, following Blackpink's "DDU-DU DDU-DU." It is one of only three K-pop music videos to reach the 1.7 billion mark, behind PSY's "Gangnam Style" and Blackpink's "DDU-DU DDU-DU." With this achievement, Blackpink is the first Korean artist ever to have reached 1.7 billion video views with more than one music video and the first K-pop group to achieve this milestone with more than one video. "Kill This Love," originally released on Apr. 5, 2019, at midnight KST, achieved 1.7 billion views in just over three years, seven months, and 20 days.
BET
Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume
Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
Taylor Swift gets ‘Bejeweled’ in daring dress at MTV EMAs 2022
And by the way, she’s going out tonight. Taylor Swift seemed to nod to “Midnights” standout “Bejeweled” with her look for Sunday’s MTV EMAs 2022: a black bodysuit-style David Koma dress fitted with a sheer, sparkling cage skirt studded with emerald-colored gems. Making a...
AMAs 2022 red carpet: Celebrity fashion wins at American Music Awards
Wayne Brady hosts star-studded American Music Awards 2022 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where Lionel Richie will be honored and Stevie Wonder performs.
Camila Cabello Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Austin Kevitch With PDA During Los Angeles Outing
Is a romance brewing? Camila Cabello was spotted again with Austin Kevitch, and the duo seemed to be unable to keep their hands off of each other. The singer may have even confirmed...
Gigi Hadid Wants To Keep Romance With Leonardo DiCaprio 'Private' Out Of 'Respect' For Ex Zayn Malik
Despite happily dating Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid is still watching out for ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. According to an insider, as her romance with the Titanic hunk get's more serious, Hadid has been cautious to not make her love life the center of attention out of respect for the father of her daughter.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Steps Forward With an Update On Her Injury
It takes time to heal and patience to see it through…. Fans may recall that The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) suffered an ankle injury back on Mother’s Day, which required surgery to set the broken bones. Since then she’s shared various updates on her healing process and recently delivered yet another good report.
TODAY.com
Mariah Carey’s twins steal the show during her performance at Thanksgiving parade
Mariah Carey turned her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance into a family affair. The 52-year-old singer closed out the parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, by performing her smash holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” During her performance, Carey was accompanied by her 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, who she shares with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon.
New York Post
Mel B ‘shocked’ by racism in the US while filming documentary: ‘It changed my outlook’
Spice Girl Mel B said she was left “shocked” after seeing that racism is “still there” when reflecting on her trip to the US. The “Spice Up Your Life” hitmaker, dubbed Scary Spice, joined forces with British comedians Ruby Wax and Emily Atack to film a BBC documentary in the States.
Stereogum
Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her
Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
John Travolta Says His Sister Always Wanted To Be In A Hallmark Movie, And She Got Her Chance With Lacey Chabert
John Travolta's sister is making a cameo in Lacey Chabert's latest Hallmark movie.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, […]
Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Popculture
'Love & Hip Hop': Amara La Negra Dishes on 'Misunderstanding' With Co-Star While Filming 'Family Reunion'
Amara Le Negra was excited to participate in the third season of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop. The Afro-Latina burst onto the scene as a cast member of the Miami franchise. Since then, she's released music, toured, embarked on real estate ventures, written children's books, and recently became a mother to twin girls. Now, she's happy she had the chance to appear in the mashup series to settle differences with her co-stars. The show's third season joined cast members from Atlanta, New York, and Miami to spend time together in Jamaica. But it wasn't all rum punch and sandy beaches. There was some drama. But Le Negra went into it with one agenda. "Here's my thing, I promised myself to be what I am: a queen," she told a Miami news station in a recent interview.
Gwyneth Paltrow Is Somewhat Responsible for Taylor Swift’s Hit ‘All Too Well’
Taylor Swift draws inspiration from her personal life -- and that often involves A-list stars. So what does Gwyneth Paltrow have to do with 'All Too Well'?
seventeen.com
King Charles Has Made Some Major Changes to the Royal Family's Christmas Plans
In a mere matter of weeks, the royal family will be gathering together for their annual Christmas celebrations in Sandringham—a yearly event that involves everyone going on an extremely slow walk in fancy hats. While the royals always spend Christmas in Sandringham (it's a tradition!), apparently this year will...
Popculture
'The Voice' Singer Marries 'Love of Her Life'
Singer Rachael Leahcar, who participated in the first season of The Voice Australia, married the "love of her life" on Nov. 25. Leahcar, 28, and Chris Johinke tied the knot in the Adelaide Hills in front of 100 guests. The singer finished in third place on The Voice Australia in 2012 and has released five albums since gaining fame.
Delish
The Royals Followed Strict Protocol By Sitting Exactly 45 Centimeters Apart at a State Banquet Last Night
Kate Middleton & Princess Anne's First-Ever Joint Engagement Kate Middleton & Princess Anne's First-Ever Joint Engagement. Kate Middleton and Prince William joined the rest of the royal family for a super fancy banquet in honor of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa—the first state dinner hosted by the royals in several years and the first of King Charles' reign. So yes, it was a huge deal and the royals pulled out allllll the stops.
Comments / 0