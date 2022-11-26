ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Zephyr 88
1d ago

my husband's psycho ex wife lit a girl's stroller on fire in her basement, then took sleeping meds and went to bed with her kids asleep upstairs. she did it because she was jealous that I was having a baby girl with her ex. sick. and the Sanford police did NOTHING!!

wabi.tv

Man charged with stealing Augusta Police Cruiser

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A man is behind bars after reportedly stealing a police cruiser in Augusta. Kyle King, 27, is charged with theft by unauthorized use. He’s described as being a transient in the Augusta area. An Augusta police officer was at the police station Saturday taking a...
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

New Gloucester teen seriously hurt in crash in Gray

GRAY, Maine — Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say an 18-year-old from New Gloucester is being treated for serious injuries following a crash Saturday night. Deputies, along with first responders from Windham and Gray reported to the crash near West Gray Road (Route 115) and Pleasant View...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville Goodwill robbed, police still searching for suspect

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville are investigating a reported armed robbery at the Goodwill store located at 10 West Concourse. According to the agency, dispatchers received a report of the armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5′9″ tall with...
WATERVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman arrested in connection with Lewiston arson case

LEWISTON, Maine — A woman was arrested on Thursday after police found evidence of arson at a Lewiston residence. Police found an unoccupied stroller on fire that was being stored on an outdoor porch in the Summer Street neighborhood just before 7 a.m., according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.
LEWISTON, ME
B98.5

A 19 Year Old Maine Man Dead Following Sunday Crash

According to News Center Maine, a 19 year old man is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in the Naples area. The article explains that 19 year old Ethan Gardner, of Otisfield, reportedly rear-ended a vehicle in the area of Route 302 and Route 35 in Naples. He, and his...
NAPLES, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two people accused of breaking into a Portland cannabis store

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are searching for two people accused of breaking into a cannabis dispensary in Portland early Friday morning. No product was stolen from Sweet Dirt, located on Forest Avenue because the cannabis and other merchandise were locked in a safe, Sweet Dirt Senior Vice President of Operations Amanda Abelmann. said.
PORTLAND, ME
Q106.5

Maine Police Say a Poland Murder Suspect and Victim are Brothers

Police in Maine have released the name of a man who was murdered in his Poland home on Thanksgiving. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office and members of the Maine State Police responded to the residence off Hardscrabble Road shortly after 10:30 Thursday morning after reports of a disturbance. When they entered the home, they found one deceased man, and another man who was also inside. The deceased has been identified as Gabriel Damour, 38, of Poland. His body was taken to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who has ruled the death a homicide.
POLAND, ME
WMTW

Water leak in Lewiston repaired

LEWISTON, Maine — UPDATE: As of 8:45 p.m., Public Works officials say the water service has been restored and the leak fixed. Lewiston Public Works officials say the repairs on a water leak on Lisbon Street have now been completed, having begun around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The leak...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Poland man charged with brother's murder

POLAND, MAINE, Maine — A Poland man is charged with murder after the body of his brother was found in his mobile home Thursday morning. Justin Butterfield, 34, of 14 Poplar Drive, was arrested Thursday evening and charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Gabriel Damour of Poland, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said. Moss said Damour and Butterfield were brothers.
POLAND, ME
wabi.tv

House fire causes large plume of smoke over Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Calls came around 1pm Sunday afternoon for a fire in Augusta that created a plume of smoke that could be seen from miles away. Tankers were on hand as the house is located in a non-hydrant district. “It challenged them initially with the amount of fire...
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Woman Dead Following Friday Night Crash

truecountry935.com

Icy Roads, Speed Lead to 10 Waterville Crashes Including Fatality

penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 8-20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 8. Joshua A. Meserve Jr.,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Z107.3

Madison Woman Dies In Pileup On Interstate 95 Near Waterville Friday

