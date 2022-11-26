Read full article on original website
Zephyr 88
1d ago
my husband's psycho ex wife lit a girl's stroller on fire in her basement, then took sleeping meds and went to bed with her kids asleep upstairs. she did it because she was jealous that I was having a baby girl with her ex. sick. and the Sanford police did NOTHING!!
Reply(3)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wabi.tv
Man charged with stealing Augusta Police Cruiser
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A man is behind bars after reportedly stealing a police cruiser in Augusta. Kyle King, 27, is charged with theft by unauthorized use. He’s described as being a transient in the Augusta area. An Augusta police officer was at the police station Saturday taking a...
WGME
Augusta Police recover stolen cruiser after family says they were harassed by suspect
AUGUSTA, Maine (WGME) -- Augusta Police say a police cruiser was stolen while an officer was taking a report in the lobby of the police station on Saturday. When the officer went back outside to return to his cruiser, it was gone. The stolen car was equipped with a GPS...
WMTW
New Gloucester teen seriously hurt in crash in Gray
GRAY, Maine — Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say an 18-year-old from New Gloucester is being treated for serious injuries following a crash Saturday night. Deputies, along with first responders from Windham and Gray reported to the crash near West Gray Road (Route 115) and Pleasant View...
wabi.tv
Waterville Goodwill robbed, police still searching for suspect
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville are investigating a reported armed robbery at the Goodwill store located at 10 West Concourse. According to the agency, dispatchers received a report of the armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5′9″ tall with...
Woman arrested in connection with Lewiston arson case
LEWISTON, Maine — A woman was arrested on Thursday after police found evidence of arson at a Lewiston residence. Police found an unoccupied stroller on fire that was being stored on an outdoor porch in the Summer Street neighborhood just before 7 a.m., according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.
WPFO
Maine man dies after crashing into tree fleeing hit-and-run crash in Naples, police say
NAPLES (WGME) - An Otisfield man is dead after his car hit a tree in Naples. Police say he was involved in a hit-and-run shortly before the crash. Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in Naples near Routes 302 and 35 around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies...
A 19 Year Old Maine Man Dead Following Sunday Crash
According to News Center Maine, a 19 year old man is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in the Naples area. The article explains that 19 year old Ethan Gardner, of Otisfield, reportedly rear-ended a vehicle in the area of Route 302 and Route 35 in Naples. He, and his...
Police respond to a reported armed robbery at Waterville Goodwill Saturday morning
WATERVILLE, Maine — A man reportedly robbed the Goodwill store in Waterville with a firearm Saturday morning, according to police. A release from the Waterville Police Department said officers responded to the call of a reported armed robbery at Goodwill Industries located at 10 West Concourse around 11:35 a.m.
Two people accused of breaking into a Portland cannabis store
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are searching for two people accused of breaking into a cannabis dispensary in Portland early Friday morning. No product was stolen from Sweet Dirt, located on Forest Avenue because the cannabis and other merchandise were locked in a safe, Sweet Dirt Senior Vice President of Operations Amanda Abelmann. said.
WMTW
Deputies: Driver killed in Naples crash after fleeing separate collision
NAPLES, Maine — A young man is dead after he fled the scene of a crash and eventually collided with a tree, investigators say. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Ethan Gardner, 19, rear-ended another car in the area of Routes 302 and 35 in Naples. Responders...
WMTW
Woman who stopped to help crash victim hit and killed on 1-95 in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a series of crashes on I-95 in Waterville Friday including one which left a Madison woman dead. According to the agency, dispatchers received multiple reports of crashes in the north and south lanes of the highway over the Messalonskee Bridge due to icy road conditions.
Maine Police Say a Poland Murder Suspect and Victim are Brothers
Police in Maine have released the name of a man who was murdered in his Poland home on Thanksgiving. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office and members of the Maine State Police responded to the residence off Hardscrabble Road shortly after 10:30 Thursday morning after reports of a disturbance. When they entered the home, they found one deceased man, and another man who was also inside. The deceased has been identified as Gabriel Damour, 38, of Poland. His body was taken to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who has ruled the death a homicide.
WMTW
Water leak in Lewiston repaired
LEWISTON, Maine — UPDATE: As of 8:45 p.m., Public Works officials say the water service has been restored and the leak fixed. Lewiston Public Works officials say the repairs on a water leak on Lisbon Street have now been completed, having begun around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The leak...
Poland man charged with brother's murder
POLAND, MAINE, Maine — A Poland man is charged with murder after the body of his brother was found in his mobile home Thursday morning. Justin Butterfield, 34, of 14 Poplar Drive, was arrested Thursday evening and charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Gabriel Damour of Poland, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said. Moss said Damour and Butterfield were brothers.
wabi.tv
House fire causes large plume of smoke over Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Calls came around 1pm Sunday afternoon for a fire in Augusta that created a plume of smoke that could be seen from miles away. Tankers were on hand as the house is located in a non-hydrant district. “It challenged them initially with the amount of fire...
Police responding to multi-vehicle crash in Waterville along I-95
WATERVILLE, Maine — Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash along I-95 in Waterville on Friday evening. Emergency crews are working with surrounding communities and Maine State Police to assist on scene, according to a Facebook post from the Waterville Fire Department. Additional ambulances from Delta, Winslow, Clinton, and Albion...
Central Maine Woman Dead Following Friday Night Crash
Friday night's icy roads led to a series of crashes across the State of Maine. Sadly, one of those crashes was fatal. According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 59 year old woman from Madison is dead following a crash that happened near Waterville on the I-95.
truecountry935.com
Icy Roads, Speed Lead to 10 Waterville Crashes Including Fatality
The Maine State Police are continuing to investigate a fatality on I-95 in Waterville last night, Nov. 25. On November 25, 2022 at approximately 7:19 pm, the Augusta Regional Communications Center received numerous calls reporting multi-vehicle crashes in both the north and southbound lanes of I-95 in Waterville due to icy roadways on the Messalonskee bridge. As the bridge became congested on the northbound lane, numerous secondary crashes occurred. 59-year-old Michelle Demchak of Madison was driving a Ford Escape and stopped to render aid to the occupant of a 2014 Hyundai Accent sedan that had crashed into the bridge barrier. 39-year-old Bradford Enos of Atkinson was driving a 2015 Ford F-150, towing a car carrier when he entered the crash area struck the Hyundai and hit Demchak who was standing near the car. Demchak was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 8-20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 8. Joshua A. Meserve Jr.,...
Madison Woman Dies In Pileup On Interstate 95 Near Waterville Friday
Friday's icy road conditions caused issues for many drivers across the state. On the interstate, near Waterville, was a particularly slick area. Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said emergency dispatchers started to receive calls around 7 PM about vehicles going off the road, both northbound and southbound, due to the icy conditions.
Comments / 12