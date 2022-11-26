Police in Maine have released the name of a man who was murdered in his Poland home on Thanksgiving. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office and members of the Maine State Police responded to the residence off Hardscrabble Road shortly after 10:30 Thursday morning after reports of a disturbance. When they entered the home, they found one deceased man, and another man who was also inside. The deceased has been identified as Gabriel Damour, 38, of Poland. His body was taken to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who has ruled the death a homicide.

POLAND, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO