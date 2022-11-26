ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Utah Moves Up In The AP After Advancing To The Pac-12 Championship

SALT LAKE CITY- In a crazy turn of events, Utah is now on their way to their fourth Pac-12 Championship in five years while also moving up the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Saturday was another wild day for the Pac-12 where the stars aligned perfectly for the Utes not only opening the door to Vegas, but also opening the door to move up a spot or two.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Talkin' Utes: Utah is headed back to the Pac-12 Championship

November 27, 2022 — (KUTV) - Everything that needed to go right for the Utes football team on Saturday did and now they're headed back to Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas. Receiver Solomon Enis and Safety RJ Hubert joined us on Talkin' Utes to look back at a wild weekend of college football and ahead to the rematch with the USC Trojans. Watch the interviews here.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

BREAKING: Utah lands the commitment of four-star OT Caleb Lomu

On Sunday, Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program picked up a big commitment as Highland (Gilbert, AZ) offensive tackle Caleb Lomu announced his pledge to the Utes. He is a fantastic talent to add to the mix of offensive linemen for Utah. This is yet another huge...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Social Media Reacts To Utah Going Back To The Pac-12 Championship Game

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes had about a 15% chance of making the Pac-12 Championship Game after an ugly, close loss to Oregon just a week ago. It turns out a 15% chance was really all they needed. Utah is going back to the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 2 to take on USC- a team they have already beaten once this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Housing market is crashing down to reality in the West

SALT LAKE CITY — Yet again, regional housing markets in the Mountain West are among those seeing the largest share of homes for sale with price tags that are getting slashed. The price cuts come as the West's real estate market continues to come down to earth after over...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Skiers, snowboarders enjoy holiday weekend on Utah slopes

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In Utah, the winters offer a variety of different circumstances. Since many ski resorts in Utah were able to open weeks earlier than expected this year, most of them were open throughout the Thanksgiving holiday. “We’re off to a phenomenal start,” said Travis Holland...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

New tram cabins open at Snowbird

SALT LAKE CITY — Since 1971, the Snowbird Tram has carried people up and down Little Cottonwood Canyon. For the first time in a long time, the tram cabins got quite the facelift and made history. As the first new tram cabins to open in the last 50 years...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy