BYU Football: What to Watch For Now That the Regular Season is Over
BYU wrapped up the 2022 regular season with a win over 35-26 win over Stanford on Saturday night. With the win, BYU finished with a 7-5 record and ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak. Now that the regular season is over, here are four things to watch for.
247Sports
Could BYU benefit from David Shaw's Stanford departure?
BYU took down Stanford in the 2022 regular season finale last night. The Cougars moved to 7-5 on the season, rebounding after a winless October. BYU's season hasn't been.
kslsports.com
Utah Moves Up In The AP After Advancing To The Pac-12 Championship
SALT LAKE CITY- In a crazy turn of events, Utah is now on their way to their fourth Pac-12 Championship in five years while also moving up the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Saturday was another wild day for the Pac-12 where the stars aligned perfectly for the Utes not only opening the door to Vegas, but also opening the door to move up a spot or two.
kjzz.com
Talkin' Utes: Utah is headed back to the Pac-12 Championship
November 27, 2022 — (KUTV) - Everything that needed to go right for the Utes football team on Saturday did and now they're headed back to Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas. Receiver Solomon Enis and Safety RJ Hubert joined us on Talkin' Utes to look back at a wild weekend of college football and ahead to the rematch with the USC Trojans. Watch the interviews here.
BYU Defensive Coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki Announces that He is Stepping Down
On Sunday night, BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki announced that he has coached his last game as BYU's defensive coordinator. Tuiaki made the announcement on his personal Facebook page. "What a great seven-year run it's been," Tuiaki said. "It's time to venture out and pursue a new challenge." Tuiaki has...
247Sports
BREAKING: Utah lands the commitment of four-star OT Caleb Lomu
On Sunday, Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program picked up a big commitment as Highland (Gilbert, AZ) offensive tackle Caleb Lomu announced his pledge to the Utes. He is a fantastic talent to add to the mix of offensive linemen for Utah. This is yet another huge...
BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake Provides an Update on Jaren Hall's Injury
On Saturday night, BYU quarterback Jaren Hall left the game against Stanford with what appeared to be a right ankle injury. Hall sustained the injury in the third quarter and did not return to the game. Following the game, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake provided an update on Hall's injury status.
kslsports.com
Social Media Reacts To Utah Going Back To The Pac-12 Championship Game
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes had about a 15% chance of making the Pac-12 Championship Game after an ugly, close loss to Oregon just a week ago. It turns out a 15% chance was really all they needed. Utah is going back to the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 2 to take on USC- a team they have already beaten once this season.
Are these Utah triplets the first to accomplish this NCAA feat?
A trio of Utah siblings think they may have broken a new world record when it comes to their athletic accomplishments.
Press conference following Colorado's 63-21 loss to Utah
Buffaloes interim head coach Mike Sanford, tight end Brady Russell and cornerback Nikko Reed fielded questions after Colorado's 63-21 loss to Utah:
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Wasatch Wilderness: Utah Juniper (Juniperus osteosperma)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah – The Utah Juniper (Juniperus osteosperma) is an evergreen bushy tree native to Utah. It is the most predominant individual species in Utah and can be up […]
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
ksl.com
Housing market is crashing down to reality in the West
SALT LAKE CITY — Yet again, regional housing markets in the Mountain West are among those seeing the largest share of homes for sale with price tags that are getting slashed. The price cuts come as the West's real estate market continues to come down to earth after over...
kjzz.com
Skiers, snowboarders enjoy holiday weekend on Utah slopes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In Utah, the winters offer a variety of different circumstances. Since many ski resorts in Utah were able to open weeks earlier than expected this year, most of them were open throughout the Thanksgiving holiday. “We’re off to a phenomenal start,” said Travis Holland...
burlington-record.com
Utah woman awarded nearly $2.4M after Vail Resorts employee hits her with bowling ball following “dangerous 360-degree helicopter spin”
A Utah jury this month awarded a Park City bowling alley employee nearly $2.4 million after a Vail Resorts employee smashed her hand with a bowling ball during a company outing three years ago. Amy Herzog alleged in a February 2020 lawsuit that she was attempting to fix a clogged...
KSLTV
New tram cabins open at Snowbird
SALT LAKE CITY — Since 1971, the Snowbird Tram has carried people up and down Little Cottonwood Canyon. For the first time in a long time, the tram cabins got quite the facelift and made history. As the first new tram cabins to open in the last 50 years...
LIVE: Winter storm may bring heavy snowfall to parts of Utah
A winter storm will move through Utah starting Monday afternoon and it could make for some messy road conditions across the state.
