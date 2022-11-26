Read full article on original website
WRAL
Police: WakeMed North lockdown lifted; officers no longer searching for suspect in area
The Raleigh Police Department said Sunday that WakeMed North was on lockdown while officers in the area search for a "suspicious suspect." Around 4:30 p.m. the lockdown was lifted with police telling WRAL News they were, "no longer searching the area for said suspect." Police said the suspect was not...
cbs17
Woman shot in Durham Sunday night, police investigating, officers say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Durham Sunday night, according to a news release. Shortly before midnight, officers said they were called to the 400 block of Old Oxford Road in reference to a shooting. They said they found a woman suffering...
Deputies: ‘Armed and dangerous’ North Carolina man already sought in 1 killing now wanted in another shooting
Zachary Maurice Richardson, 34, is wanted for murder in a Friday night killing and might have 'vital info' in a homicide from late October, deputies said.
Garner gas station employee dies in stabbing; suspect in custody
GARNER, N.C. — One person died in a stabbing Friday evening at a gas station in Garner. At least six Johnston County sheriff's deputies' cars arrived at Murphy Express along Highway 42, in addition to fire and medical personnel. Fire and EMS personnel were also there for several hours.
Police: North Carolina man shot in the head in critical condition, was believed to be dead
Goldsboro police say a man who was initially believed to be dead after a shooting early Sunday morning is now in critical condition.
jocoreport.com
Store Employee Killed Inside Business
JOHNSTON COUNTY – An employee at a Johnston County business was killed while at work. Just after 5:00pm today (Friday), the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded to Murphy Express on Highway 42 near Interstate 40. An employee was reportedly involved in an altercation with...
WITN
Highway Patrol: Greenville man, juvenile injured in late night car crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were hurt in a car crash in Goldsboro after crashing into a utility pole. WRAL reports that a State Highway Patrol trooper tried to make a traffic stop for someone speeding on Central Heights Avenue in Goldsboro. The State Highway Patrol said Marcus Laquan...
1 Person Injured in Black Friday Shooting at N.C. Walmart, Shooter Flees During Evacuation
After what appeared to be an altercation between two people who knew each other, one person was shot and the suspect slipped away as the store was being evacuated An altercation between two Walmart shoppers in North Carolina escalated to violence on the biggest shopping day of the year. Lumberton Police Department (LPD) responded to reports of shots fired after an incident between two people who knew each other at 11:26 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 25) at the Walmart Super Center on Fayetteville Rd., according to a...
Landfill fire in North Carolina triggers several complaints
Fire officials said smoke from the fire was now drifting across I-540.
cbs17
12-year-old dies, Raleigh police seek driver after girl hit by Hyundai hybrid that fled scene
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for the driver of a white Hyundai hybrid car in the deadly hit-and-run of a girl Friday night. The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. and involved a 12-year-old girl, who was taken to a nearby hospital and later died, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.
2-car crash sends vehicle into Cumberland County home
No one in the home was injured when a vehicle struck the residence after a two-car crash. The driver was taken to a hospital.
Heavy holiday traffic leaves some NC drivers frustrated
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The disappearing leftovers in the refrigerator are a reminder that the holiday weekend is coming to an end. And a busy travel weekend as well. If you've been on any of the highways throughout the Triad today, there is no mistaking the rush to get back home.
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after late-night shooting at Raleigh hotel, suspect unknown, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a hotel late Saturday night. At about 11:38 p.m., officers said they were called to the Extended Stay America on the 2600 block of Appliance Court, off of North Raleigh Blvd., in reference to a shooting.
cbs17
Gun fired into Hoke County home, investigation underway, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County deputies say they’re investigating after someone fired a gun into a home near Raeford Friday afternoon. At about 3:41 p.m., deputies said they were called to the 300 block of Phillipi Church Road in reference to a report of a man with a gun.
cbs17
Garner to break ground on new Public Safety Station Tuesday
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County and the Town of Garner are preparing to break ground on a new Public Safety Station Tuesday. It comes after Garner’s Town Council unanimously approved the plans in September. The estimated $10.2 million contract for the station was approved by the Wake...
cbs17
3 crashes cause heavy delays on several Raleigh interstates Sunday afternoon, NCDOT reports
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three crashes caused heavy delays on several Raleigh interstates after all occurring within just one hour, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It comes as rain, wind and thunder move through the area. NCDOT reported that the first crash happened at 1:11 p.m....
North Carolina woman arrested, charged with shooting, killing her husband
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department has arrested and charged a woman with the murder of her husband. Police arrested Latoria Nashae Anderson, 30, of 106 Kenwood Lane, early Friday morning in Greenville. She was charged with murder and is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond. Officers were […]
cbs17
Fayetteville man identified as victim in deadly shooting at Cumberland County apartments, deputies say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man died after a shooting in Cumberland County Friday night, according to deputies. At about 10:42 p.m., deputies said they were called to the 3500 block of Town Street near Fayetteville and Hope Mills in reference to a shooting. They said they...
2 in hospital after targeted shooting at eastern NC mall; suspect at-large
After officers arrived, they found two men shot near the American Eagle inside the Greenville Mall.
Man dies after being shot in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a man died after being shot Sunday afternoon. The Kinston Police Department reports sending officers to the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadium Drive after getting a call at around 4 p.m. of a man with multiple gunshot wounds. They arrived and, along with Lenoir County […]
