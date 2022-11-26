ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Woman shot in Durham Sunday night, police investigating, officers say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Durham Sunday night, according to a news release. Shortly before midnight, officers said they were called to the 400 block of Old Oxford Road in reference to a shooting. They said they found a woman suffering...
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Store Employee Killed Inside Business

JOHNSTON COUNTY – An employee at a Johnston County business was killed while at work. Just after 5:00pm today (Friday), the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded to Murphy Express on Highway 42 near Interstate 40. An employee was reportedly involved in an altercation with...
People

1 Person Injured in Black Friday Shooting at N.C. Walmart, Shooter Flees During Evacuation

After what appeared to be an altercation between two people who knew each other, one person was shot and the suspect slipped away as the store was being evacuated An altercation between two Walmart shoppers in North Carolina escalated to violence on the biggest shopping day of the year. Lumberton Police Department (LPD) responded to reports of shots fired after an incident between two people who knew each other at 11:26 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 25) at the Walmart Super Center on Fayetteville Rd., according to a...
GREENVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Heavy holiday traffic leaves some NC drivers frustrated

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The disappearing leftovers in the refrigerator are a reminder that the holiday weekend is coming to an end. And a busy travel weekend as well. If you've been on any of the highways throughout the Triad today, there is no mistaking the rush to get back home.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Garner to break ground on new Public Safety Station Tuesday

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County and the Town of Garner are preparing to break ground on a new Public Safety Station Tuesday. It comes after Garner’s Town Council unanimously approved the plans in September. The estimated $10.2 million contract for the station was approved by the Wake...
GARNER, NC
WNCT

Man dies after being shot in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a man died after being shot Sunday afternoon. The Kinston Police Department reports sending officers to the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadium Drive after getting a call at around 4 p.m. of a man with multiple gunshot wounds. They arrived and, along with Lenoir County […]
KINSTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy