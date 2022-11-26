Read full article on original website
Parents Reunited With Daughter Who Was Abducted as a Baby 51 Years AgoFatim HemrajFort Worth, TX
Positive News: Texas Woman and Cancer Survivor Was Diagnosed, Treated, and Cured of Lung Cancer on the Same VisitZack LoveFort Worth, TX
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
TCU Wraps Up Undefeated Season with 62-14 Win Against Iowa StateLarry Lease
techeblog.com
Caterpillar Successfully Tests First All-Electric Large Mining Truck
Caterpillar Inc. has successfully completed a test of the first all-electric large mining truck in Irving, Texas. This battery-electric 793 large mining truck traversed a seven-kilometer (4.3-mile) course, while Caterpillar engineers monitored over 1,100 data channels, gathering 110,000 data points per second, to validate simulation and modeling capabilities. When fully...
These are the best cake shops in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day, so why not treat yourself to a slice?. This transcendent dessert has its roots dating all the way back to the 1600s-1700s. What started out as bread as transformed into one of the best foods there ever was.
dallasexpress.com
Record Slowdown in DFW Home Sales
After an impressive price surge over the pandemic, Dallas-Fort Worth’s housing market is increasingly facing stronger headwinds threatening to slow its pace. While prices remain higher than a year ago, they are beginning to fall, and so are the number of sales in the market. The median home price...
Report: These are the best places to get beef jerky in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — “Cheese jerky! Say what? Say what?“. That’s right. It’s time to celebrate because Sunday, Nov. 27 is National Craft Jerky Day. This holiday is celebrated to honor the craft of making jerky. “Jerky is any kind of dried, thinly sliced meat that can...
Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
CandysDirt.com
Arlington Realtor Doesn’t Like to Waste Time When Serving Clients
Racaan Calton tried several occupations before finally coming to the one she truly loves. Even as she was doing something else, it was always in the back of her mind. Then, six years ago, something forced her hand, so she “went for it.”. “I chose this career after being...
Your Guide To Holiday Carriage Rides In North Texas
“Dashing through the lack of snow (because, Texas) in a one-or-two-horse open sleigh, through Dallas TX you go, laughing all the way…” Can you imagine it? With these carriage rides, you don’t have to just imagine this magical tradition at all!. If it’s Highland Park Christmas lights...
D'oh! Nuts to offer breakfast items in Lewisville
D'oh! Nuts is anticipated to open in Lewisville in December. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) D'oh! Nuts is anticipated to open in Lewisville in December. It will be located at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 250. The shop will offer a wide variety of fresh doughnuts plus sausage rolls and other breakfast items. D’oh! Nuts has one location in Plano. 972-998-0020.
North Texan Shoppers Keep Black Friday Tradition Alive
Black Friday shopping is still drawing thousands of shoppers to North Texas stores.Photo byCardmapr/UnsplashonUnsplash. While many have turned to online holiday shopping, the post-Thanksgiving tradition of Black Friday shopping is still drawing crowds. One reason for North Texan shoppers waking up early and braving the crowds is the inflation hurting the country. North Texans flooded Best Buy, Target, and other popular stores. Shoppers are looking for the best deals.
dallasexpress.com
Galleria Dallas Says ‘Let It Snow’
In a show of holiday cheer, Galleria Dallas will let it snow at the entrance of the mall for six-minute intervals, starting Black Friday and continuing every day until Christmas Eve. The snow resembles real snow but is made to withstand any climate. Moreover, the snow, made by MagicSnow, is...
dallasexpress.com
No-Clutter Christmas | A Different Approach to Gifts for Kids
Let’s face it. Kids have way too many toys. Mass consumerism has led to a clutter epidemic. It may be the season of giving, but can’t we give kids an awesome Christmas without creating more clutter?. Some Dallas moms are choosing to do just that, giving fewer toys...
dallasexpress.com
DFW Rural Land Sales Slow, Prices Remain Robust
After an impressive run-up in demand during the pandemic, rural real estate sales around Dallas-Fort Worth are slowing. However, elevated prices persist, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. Over the past year, Texas has seen land values rise over 24%, with prices now averaging...
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonalds
Thanks to Dallas entrepreneur Mark Brezinski, burger fans in Dallas now have a new option to try. Brezinski is well known for creating the Asian fusion restaurant Pei Wei and other popular restaurants, including Velvet Taco, Bengal Coast, Tin Star, and Marugame. Now along with co-founder Larry Lavin, he has opened Bizzy Burger.
irvingweekly.com
16-year-old Motorcyclist Killed in Richardson Texas Crash
The Richardson Police Department is investigating a fatality accident that occurred Monday afternoon at the intersection of W. Campbell Road and Nantucket Drive. At around 12:55 pm on Nov. 22, Richardson Fire/EMS and Police responded to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan. Officials say a...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3600 N. Buckner Blvd
On November 27, 2022, at about 12:35 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found two female victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Both females were transported to a local hospital...
papercitymag.com
Entrepreneur Dynamo Runs America’s No. 1 Ranch Water Brand Out of Fort Worth — The True Texas Tale of Lone River and Katie Beal Brown
Katie Beal Brown is still using the classic Ranch Water to better describe where she came from in West Texas. Katie Beal Brown largely grew up in West Texas, hails from Midland and her family’s ranch still owns a range in Fort Davis. This through and through Texan is the founder of the No. 1 selling hard seltzer brand in the state of Texas. Her Lone River Ranch Water is starting to have a national moment too, expanding the mystique of West Texas and the simplicity of its classic cocktail.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Downtown Dallas (Dallas, TX)
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Downtown Dallas. The crash happened near Lamar Street around 4:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning. The crash involved an 18-wheeler, a dump truck, and two SUVs.
Fort Worth Weekly
Send in the Goons
Speaking at a recent meeting, a board member for TAD (Tarrant Appraisal District), Rich DeOtte, argued to release the findings from an August investigation publicly. In the report’s summary, attorneys with the Texas law firm Walsh Gallegos concluded that TAD’s director of residential appraisal did not break any laws when he allegedly used government resources last year to file complaints with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration (TDLR) against a local Realtor.
