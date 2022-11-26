ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

The Democrat Party Leadership in West Virginia is Out of Touch

By Op Ed
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bMdRh_0jNrTDcA00

Nationwide the Red wave that was predicted for election day didn’t materialize. However, in West Virginia, it did.

In the House of Delegates, the GOP won ten more seats, pushing their supermajority to 88 seats, while Democrats will now hold only 12. At least four incumbent Democrats lost, and Democrats did not put-up candidates in 21 races. In the Senate, Republicans won 16 of 17 seats up for election and, in the process, defeated four incumbent Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin and four-term Senator Ron Stollings.

Not only did the Red Wave affect the legislature, it also included County Races. Republicans gained 14 seats in both the County Clerk and Circuit Clerk offices. Also, Republicans won 50 of the 61 County Commission seats that were up for grab.

One might ask, how could that happen? Especially, with the defeat of all four Constitutional amendments on the ballot. Didn’t voters realize that most of the Republican legislature candidates on the ballot were responsible for those amendments?Yet they voted them back in. To do what? Reintroduce theamendments again or put them into another form of legislation?

You would think with this reasoning, the Republicans would have taken some losses, but it didn’t happen. So, why did the Democrats take it so hard on the chin in West Virginia? I think it’s because the party leadership is not representative of the citizenry of West Virginia like they once were.

My parents were lifelong Democrats, but they didn’t always vote that way. In their early years, they did, but when Ronald Reagan became President, that all began to change. On a national level, Democrats have been evolving farther and farther to the left, but not in West Virginia. My parents were from a different breed of Democrat. One that I believe is still prominent today among Democrats in our state.

They loved Reagan but their hero was a man by the name of John F. Kennedy. JFK supported the Second Amendment, he was a lifetime member of the NRA, he was anti-communism and socialism, and he supported tax cuts and lower taxes, even on the rich. This is the type of Democrat my parents believed in,and I believe that most Democrats in West Virginia believe that way today. Definitely, most West Virginians do.

Most West Virginians, Democrats included, believe in the right to keep and bear arms; that biological males don’t belong in girls’ sports; that Critical Race Theory should not be taught in schools; that you should stand when the national anthem is played; and the list goes on.

Unfortunately, leaders in the Democrat party in West Virginia have chosen to follow the radical ideology that’s being promoted on a national level in our nation capital. However, the one thing the state Democrat leadership chose not to neglect is the working class, who in my opinion is looked down upon by a lot of Republicans. Sure, a lot of Republicans in the legislature say they’re for jobs but then they turn around and support bills that attacks workers.

“Elections have consequences” as the saying goes, suggesting that there are winners and losers after each one. One would hope that everyone was a winner but that’s just never the case. Butwho might be the biggest losers in this past election? It just might be the working class.

During the past legislature, several bills were introduced that in my opinion were detrimental to the working class. Four of these almost made it into law. One bill would’ve cut unemployment benefits from 26 weeks down to 12 (SB2). Another bill would have made the reporting of certified payroll documents optional, essentially stripping enforcement procedures from the WV Jobs Act and allowing the possible use of illegal immigrants (HB4256). Another bill took away the right to sue an employer by a worker who was injured because of an intentional act by his or her employer (HB4394). And still another bill would’veeliminated the West Virginia Office of Miners Health, Safety and Training’s ability to enforce necessary safety laws that were put there to protect the lives of coalminers (HB4840).

These bills were defeated during this past session, but not by being voted on, but by lack of support. There were enough Republicans opposing these bills, along with twenty-two Democrats, that kept them from making it to the floor of the House. Sadly, there may not be much standing in the way of their passage in the upcoming sessions.

If the working class is going to survive, more Republicans are going to have to step up and defend them. The Democrats, on the other hand, only must blame themselves for letting down the working-class citizens of West Virginia. Instead of sticking with the tried and proven issues that are favored by most West Virginians, they’ve chose to align themselves with Far-LeftIdeology.

I’m a Republican but I’m a West Virginian first when it comes to my political believes. Party isn’t important after the election. It’s what’s best for the citizens as a whole that matters.

Comments / 6

Educate Yourself
2d ago

I disagree. There were very few far-left candidates on ballots across the state; the overwhelming majority were moderate, somewhat conservative West Virginia Democrats. The Republicans spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on mailers and advertising linking our home grown Dems to DC Dems, and we know those are not the same. The labor unions, working families parties, and law groups overwhelming supported Dems, especially after the votes to weaken the WV Jobs Act and Mine Safety. It has nothing to do with Dem leadership or the quality of candidates, its lack of voter education on what is really going on in Charleston and everything to do with the massive amount of gerrymandering that just took place.

Reply
2
Related
Metro News

DHHR Secretary says changes will be announced following million-dollar report

The secretary of West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources says an announcement is straight ahead about the structure of state government’s biggest agency. “We are working hard on these changes. We will have an announcement on Monday, probably a couple of announcements next week,” DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said during a briefing. “The key to any any real innovation is to get the right people in the right places.”
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTOV 9

Hummel resigns as West Virginia circuit court judge

A Northern Panhandle circuit court judge has resigned his position. According to the West Virginia Governor's Office, David Hummel has resigned his position. Hummel has been the judge for the 2nd Judicial Circuit, which includes Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties since 2009. We are working to learn more details on...
TYLER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Top 5 Christmas Shops in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – We are officially less than a month away from Christmas and many have already put up their Christmas decorations and have started purchasing gifts. For those eager to dive into the Christmas spirit, we have compiled a list of the top five Christmas shops to...
WHEELING, WV
columnsfairmontstate.com

A Red Wave Materializes Over West Virginia

Republicans across West Virginia exited election day with even more control of the state’s political landscape. While none of West Virginia’s executive offices or senate seats were on the ballot, it was a consequential election for the state. 2022 was the first election cycle since West Virginia lost a congressional seat following the 2020 census. West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District was eliminated due to the loss of population in the mountain state since the 2010 census. Each of these races saw Republicans winning by sizable margins. In West Virginia’s first congressional district, Incumbent Carol Miller, representing Southern West Virginia, defeated Democratic challenger Lacy Watson with 66.7% of votes. Earlier in the year, Alex Mooney unseated David McKinley to become the Republican candidate for West Virginia’s second congressional district. Mooney, representing Northern West Virginia, emerged victorious against Democratic challenger Barry Wendell with 65.6% of votes.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

The world’s largest teapot is located in West Virginia

CHESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is home to many records such as the longest-running poker game, the largest sycamore tree, and the most pepperoni rolls eaten by one person. But did you know that the Mountain State is also home to the world’s largest teapot?. That’s right,...
CHESTER, WV
wvpublic.org

New Book Explores History Of West Virginia Hot Dogs

“Making Our Future” by former West Virginia state folklorist Emily Hilliard dives deep into the niches of Mountain State culture, from songs of the labor movement to the history of hot dogs. The book was released on Nov. 22, 2022. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Seneca Rocks, West Virginia, USA By Thomas Porter

Seneca Rocks are one of the best-known landmarks in West Virginia. They are a prominent and visually striking rock formation rising nearly 900 feet above the confluence of Seneca Creek with the North Fork of the South Branch of the Potomac River. In 1943 and 1944, the 10th Mountain Division...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Ohio

There are numerous advantages to owning land. For starters, owning land can yield good rewards. In general, land is a long-term asset that is tangible, useable, and in limited supply. Since land is in short supply, long-term patterns indicate that it will continue to appreciate over time. Unlike other investments like stocks and commodities, land is always in demand.
OHIO STATE
wajr.com

DNR officer reflects on week one of buck season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Deer season appears to still be in recovery mode with the reported numbers of hunters down in comparison to pre-pandemic numbers. With one more week left of deer rifle hunting season left in West Virginia, early numbers are reporting that between 250,000-300,000 hunters hit Mountain State woods during the first week. The reported numbers are considered just a bit below average with several factors attributing to the post-pandemic recovery.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy