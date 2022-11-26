ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers' James returning from five-game absence against Spurs

 2 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — LeBron James will return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs after missing five games due to a strained left adductor.

The announcement came 20 minutes after Lakers coach Darvin Ham said the team was unsure of James’ availability.

The Lakers were 3-2 during James’ absence, including a three-game winning streak.

Lakers center Anthony Davis averaged 31.8 points and 17.4 rebounds with James sidelined, including a season-high 38 points in a home victory over Detroit on Nov. 18.

In his 20th season, James is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists while playing 35.7 minutes per game.

James has missed six games this season for the Lakers, who have the league’s fifth worst record at 5-11.

Los Angeles is seeking its first road victory of the season.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

LOS ANGELES, CA
Atlanta, GA
