We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Whether you happen to be hosting a dinner party or are simply unwinding on your own after a hectic day, the ritual of uncorking a bottle of wine can transport you into a more relaxed state of mind. That's if you have the right tool for the job, of course. After all, there are few things more frustrating than the ongoing tragedy of shredding a cork with a subpar wine opener. To make things even more complicated, there are some types of wine openers that also require a level of dexterity and strength that you may not have.

1 DAY AGO