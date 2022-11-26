PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. It was a dry and sunny weekend with temperatures eventually making it into the lower 40s by the time we got to Sunday. As we headed into the overnight hours, clouds increased and we were left with some rain and snow building in across the county. Where we saw temperatures hovering around the freezing mark in the county, it was an all snow event. In fact there were a few towns that picked up on some additional snowfall totals. Over at the National Weather Service in Caribou, they had around a half an inch of snow fall. One of the higher totals came from Madawaska where they saw just under two inches of snow. Most of the rain remained to our south as temperatures were well above the freezing mark there.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 3 HOURS AGO