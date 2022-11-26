Read full article on original website
wagmtv.com
After Early Morning Rain and Snow We Dry Things Out and Are Left with Cloudy Skies
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. It was a dry and sunny weekend with temperatures eventually making it into the lower 40s by the time we got to Sunday. As we headed into the overnight hours, clouds increased and we were left with some rain and snow building in across the county. Where we saw temperatures hovering around the freezing mark in the county, it was an all snow event. In fact there were a few towns that picked up on some additional snowfall totals. Over at the National Weather Service in Caribou, they had around a half an inch of snow fall. One of the higher totals came from Madawaska where they saw just under two inches of snow. Most of the rain remained to our south as temperatures were well above the freezing mark there.
observer-me.com
What happens when 2 hunters shoot the same deer?
I have a friend who visits Aroostook County for an annual deer hunting trip with family and friends. Several years ago, he and another hunter came upon a deer in a clearing. It appeared to be injured, but my friend shot it. Coming upon the deer, the hunters could see...
Iconic Maine Diner Will Reopen Under New Ownership
If you have spent much time in the small towns of Northern Maine, you know the people of that area love their local businesses. Once a business, no matter the type, proves itself to the residents, those residents are fiercely loyal. This is true for everything from grocery stores, to mechanics, to restaurants.
wagmtv.com
Houlton Thanksgiving Dinner brings together over 200 people
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Houlton also had a sit down Thanksgiving Dinner at St Mary’s Visitation Catholic Church. Rene Cloukey has that story. The Church Hall at St Mary’s Visitation was buzzing with activity as people in the Houlton area got together and shared a Thanksgiving meal. While the event is held at Mary’s volunteers of several different denominations were on hand to help.
wagmtv.com
Aroostook Community Matters: Operation Christmas Child
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Operation Christmas Child collection is wrapping up in the County. Last week was Collection Week for Samaritan Purse’s Operation Christmas Child. For this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, we take a look at a church in the County participating in Operation Christmas Child. Operation...
