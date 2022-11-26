Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KYTV
Customers support businesses in the Ozarks on Small Business Saturday
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Small Business Saturday is the first Saturday after Thanksgiving, and in the Ozarks, it is strong. The owner of Village Pottery Café, Sonya Rippy, said her business has been in Republic for 15 years. In the summer of 2022, they switched from having daily food service to mainly pottery and painting. Rippy said inflation has impacted them, but they are going strong. Rippy said they have had to adapt like many small businesses.
hulalandblog.com
The Birthplace of Route 66 in Springfield MO: Classic Cars, a Muffler Man & a Hotel Where Elvis Stayed
This post may contain some affiliate links, which means I’ll make a little money on anything you choose to purchase. But of course, I only recommend my absolute favorites to you. Thank you for supporting the brands that make the Lincoln Travel Co possible. Springfield, Missouri (not to be...
KYTV
Former Boyd Elementary School in Springfield has been purchased for $200k
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been over one year since Boyd Elementary School left its original location at 1409 N. Washington and started in a whole new facility at 833 E. Division. After a year of sitting vacant, the building has been purchased by Boyd School Redevelopment Corp. for...
Springfield shoppers search for deals on Black Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With inflation on their minds, many people across the Ozarks went on the hunt on Black Friday for the best deals. “We probably had 70 customers waiting in line this morning at five,” said Eric Moss with Springfield Academy Sports and Outdoors. Shoppers Jamie and Ashley Baker were among those who decided […]
KYTV
Branson Police ready withsecurity/emergency plans for Black Friday shopping
The Branson Landing, in coordination with Branson Police and Emergency Management Services, have taken a closer look with plans in place amid the large crowds that are drawn on Black Friday. Citizens in La Russell, Mo. gathered Thanksgiving night for their annual Christmas parade and water pump lighting. FIRST ALERT...
KYTV
Cornholers around the Ozarks compete to raise money and toys for Toys for Tots
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new pastime is making headway in the Ozarks: cornhole. And on Saturday, many cornholers, professional and amateur, gathered in Nixa for charity. Toys for Tots sponsored the tournament at the Ozarks Event Center Saturday afternoon. In order to compete, you had to pay to play and the players even donated toys for kids.
KYTV
La Russell residents continue Christmas tradition of lighting water pump
LA RUSSELL, Mo. (KY3) - Citizens in La Russell, Mo. gathered Thanksgiving night for their annual Christmas parade and water pump lighting. La Russell was one of the first towns settled in Jasper County in the 1830′s along the Spring River. And then it was solidified with a school as Union Pacific Railroad made it a stop on their newly-built tracks.
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
KYTV
Neighbors are excited for Nixa’s Truman Blvd. extension project to finish
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A significant road extension project in Nixa is closing a large part of Norton Road starting November 28. Some people will have to find alternate routes. According to Nixa officials, Norton Road will be closed on November 28. It will remain closed until Truman Blvd. The extension project is complete. Norton will be closed from S. West Street through W. Butterfield Dr.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Before I was old enough to begin school
This is the second in a series of stories written by Guy Howard Jr. about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. I was born in Schell City, in Vernon County, Missouri....
KYTV
IT’S TIME: How to safely hang outdoor holiday lighting and decorations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Holiday lights are starting to go up and many in the Ozarks took advantage of the great weather Friday to decorate their homes. When putting these lights up yourselves keep in mind of some precautions to keep yourself and your family safe. KY3 spoke with the...
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
KYTV
Heavy traffic expected in Springfield on Black Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Black Friday is here, and shoppers are expected to spend billions on gifts this year. You can expect to see many people on the road to find that perfect present. Glenstone and Battlefield is expected to be one of the busiest intersections. Traffic engineers will be operating...
KYTV
Christmas tree farms in the Ozarks feeling the brunt end of inflation and drought
If you find your way to the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden before New Year’s Eve, you will find the garden decked out with over 175,000 festive lights. Branson Landing: security/emergency plans in place for Black Friday shopping. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Branson Landing, in coordination with Branson Police...
This Missouri city named among best to buy a US lake house, study says
Lake lovers, look no further than one city in the Missouri Ozarks.
KYTV
Long stretch of road in Nixa to close this week for major road extension project
Cornholers around the Ozarks compete to raise money and toys for Toys for Tots. A new pastime is making headway in the Ozarks: cornhole. And on Saturday, many cornholers, professional and amateur, gathered in Nixa for charity. Updated: 7 hours ago. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees rain sticking around for the...
The mystery of Missouri’s single zip code that starts with ‘7’
Why is there one zip code in Missouri that starts with a 7 instead of a 6? Is there a ghost town there?
KYTV
Salvation Army’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner includes volunteers as young as three years-old
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Salvation Army hosted its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday. For the second year in a row, power outages in the central part of town left volunteers briefly setting up the event by candlelight, but that didn’t dampen the holiday spirit. The lunch...
Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?
Springfield, Mo. - Five bucks just doesn't go as far as it used to, even in the Ozarks. And that's especially true when it comes to going out to eat. Just a few short years ago, nearly every fast food chain had its own $5 value meal. However, amid 40-year high inflation, many restaurants have either had to scrap their value meals or raise their prices.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies two bodies recovered at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two bodies found at Lake of the Ozarks in a Saturday drowning. The men have been identified as Uthej Kuntra, 24, and Shiva Kelligari, 25, both from the country of India. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, one of the swimmers began struggling in the […]
Comments / 0