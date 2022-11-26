ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Customers support businesses in the Ozarks on Small Business Saturday

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Small Business Saturday is the first Saturday after Thanksgiving, and in the Ozarks, it is strong. The owner of Village Pottery Café, Sonya Rippy, said her business has been in Republic for 15 years. In the summer of 2022, they switched from having daily food service to mainly pottery and painting. Rippy said inflation has impacted them, but they are going strong. Rippy said they have had to adapt like many small businesses.
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield shoppers search for deals on Black Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With inflation on their minds, many people across the Ozarks went on the hunt on Black Friday for the best deals. “We probably had 70 customers waiting in line this morning at five,” said Eric Moss with Springfield Academy Sports and Outdoors. Shoppers Jamie and Ashley Baker were among those who decided […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Branson Police ready withsecurity/emergency plans for Black Friday shopping

The Branson Landing, in coordination with Branson Police and Emergency Management Services, have taken a closer look with plans in place amid the large crowds that are drawn on Black Friday. Citizens in La Russell, Mo. gathered Thanksgiving night for their annual Christmas parade and water pump lighting. FIRST ALERT...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Cornholers around the Ozarks compete to raise money and toys for Toys for Tots

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new pastime is making headway in the Ozarks: cornhole. And on Saturday, many cornholers, professional and amateur, gathered in Nixa for charity. Toys for Tots sponsored the tournament at the Ozarks Event Center Saturday afternoon. In order to compete, you had to pay to play and the players even donated toys for kids.
NIXA, MO
KYTV

La Russell residents continue Christmas tradition of lighting water pump

LA RUSSELL, Mo. (KY3) - Citizens in La Russell, Mo. gathered Thanksgiving night for their annual Christmas parade and water pump lighting. La Russell was one of the first towns settled in Jasper County in the 1830′s along the Spring River. And then it was solidified with a school as Union Pacific Railroad made it a stop on their newly-built tracks.
LA RUSSELL, MO
KIX 105.7

Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s

Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Neighbors are excited for Nixa’s Truman Blvd. extension project to finish

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A significant road extension project in Nixa is closing a large part of Norton Road starting November 28. Some people will have to find alternate routes. According to Nixa officials, Norton Road will be closed on November 28. It will remain closed until Truman Blvd. The extension project is complete. Norton will be closed from S. West Street through W. Butterfield Dr.
NIXA, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Before I was old enough to begin school

This is the second in a series of stories written by Guy Howard Jr. about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. I was born in Schell City, in Vernon County, Missouri....
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Heavy traffic expected in Springfield on Black Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Black Friday is here, and shoppers are expected to spend billions on gifts this year. You can expect to see many people on the road to find that perfect present. Glenstone and Battlefield is expected to be one of the busiest intersections. Traffic engineers will be operating...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Evan Crosby

Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?

Springfield, Mo. - Five bucks just doesn't go as far as it used to, even in the Ozarks. And that's especially true when it comes to going out to eat. Just a few short years ago, nearly every fast food chain had its own $5 value meal. However, amid 40-year high inflation, many restaurants have either had to scrap their value meals or raise their prices.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy