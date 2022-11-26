ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Sheriff’s Office seeking stabbing suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia

By Amanda Barber, Jessica Patterson
 4 days ago

UPDATE (Nov. 26, 2022, at 3 p.m.): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is looking for a man that allegedly stabbed someone over an ex-girlfriend and fled the scene before deputies arrived on Friday.

Deputies say they responded to Tulip Lane in St. Albans for a reported stabbing. The victim had non-life-threatening stab wounds to both legs and one arm, the KCSO says.

The KCSO says deputies found blood throughout the residence along with a knife used during the assault. Deputies say they learned that the suspect, Cory Carvill, 31, came to the victim’s home to “confront him about having a relationship with his ex-girlfriend.”

Carvill allegedly threw a car jack through the victim’s glass front door and entered the residence. Deputies say he verbally confronted the victim before brandishing a knife and stabbing the man.

2 arrested after deputies find meth during traffic stop in Meigs County, Ohio

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was taken to the hospital and released the same day.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived, KCSO says.

Charges were filed against Carvill for malicious wounding, assault during the commission of a felony, and burglary.

At this time, KCSO says Carvill has not been found. Anyone with information on Carvill’s location can call KCSO at (304) 357-0169.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the incident happened around 5:12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in the Tulip Lane area of Lakewood.

Kanawha County deputies say the male victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. They have say they have identified a suspect, but the person has not been arrested at this time.

