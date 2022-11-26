Read full article on original website
WGME
Black Friday just isn’t the same in Bangor these days
BANGOR, Maine (BDN) -- Bangor resident Sarah Eremita has been a devoted Black Friday shopper for as long as she can remember. For years, she’s gotten up at the crack of dawn the day after Thanksgiving to line up at stores along Hogan Road and Stillwater Avenue in Bangor to get the best deals. She and her friends usually stay up all night, shop, eat breakfast and then go home and crash. It’s a fun yearly ritual.
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of Maine
OLD TOWN — We had it rough as kids — even if we didn’t know it at the time. While the neighbor kids had Lucky Charms, Cocoa Crisps, or Sugar Smacks, we ate surplus oatmeal, rice, or cornmeal, and biscuits for breakfast.
wabi.tv
United Maine Craftsmen Craft Fair returns for 47th year in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Some were on the hunt for a locally made gift. This weekend saw the return of the annual Thanksgiving Arts and Crafts Show in Brewer. The event, hosted by United Maine Craftsmen is in its 47th year. Crafters from all over New England display and sell...
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in Maine
If you still have relatives visiting and need something to do, or you are looking for something to do with the kids, check out all the events going on around Maine this weekend. There are tree lightings and parades, along with Santa making visits around Vacationland. Or you could do some of your holiday shopping at one of the holiday craft fairs. Have a wonderful weekend!
The Best Place To Live In Maine
It is overwhelming to find a town that meets all your needs, but this town in Maine might just check all your boxes. This is the best place to live in Maine.
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine
Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
New Waterville, Maine, Café Takes You Around the World in Just One Bite
This new Maine Café will take you around the world in just one bite. Wild Clover Café & Market at 16 Silver Street in Waterville, is a spot that foodies have to visit, especially if they want to travel through food. Tanya McCarthy, Owner of Wild Clover Café...
Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?
Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
wabi.tv
House fire causes large plume of smoke over Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Calls came around 1pm Sunday afternoon for a fire in Augusta that created a plume of smoke that could be seen from miles away. Tankers were on hand as the house is located in a non-hydrant district. “It challenged them initially with the amount of fire...
Yo-Yo Ma joins Wabanaki people in gratitude ceremony that dates back centuries
PORTLAND, Maine — Chris Newell, a citizen of the Passamaquoddy Tribe and former director of a museum devoted to the history and culture of native people in Maine, was checking his email one day when something caught his eye. “I read the subject line: From the Office of Yo-Yo...
2022 Ellsworth Christmas Tree Lighting [PHOTOS]
Christmas in Ellsworth sponsored the 2022 Ellsworth Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday, November 26th. The Franklin Street Parklet was full of activities for the entire family from 3 p.m to 5 p.m. with hot cocoa, Christmas cookies, free books for children, firepits to make s'mores, letters to Santa and more!
WMTW
Body recovered from Sears Island shoreline
SEARSPORT, Maine — A body was recovered from the shoreline of Sears Island Saturday morning. The male whose remains were located has not yet been identified. Hikers in Searsport spotted the remains around 9 a.m. and alerted the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. “The Waldo County Sheriff's Office is...
wabi.tv
Waterville Goodwill robbed, police still searching for suspect
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville are investigating a reported armed robbery at the Goodwill store located at 10 West Concourse. According to the agency, dispatchers received a report of the armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5′9″ tall with...
penbaypilot.com
Santa Claus arrives in Rockland drizzle accompanied by warm smiles
ROCKLAND — Santa Claus arrived by Coast Guard vessel to Rockland’s Middle Pier, Nov. 25, 2022 to begin his annual visit with Rockland residents and visitors. A hardy crowd of all ages welcomed him at noon as rain grew more noticeable. Santa briefly stepped on to Main Street...
Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Augusta, Maine Police Cruiser
If you are members of the local community groups on Facebook, you may have seen several posts about a rumor that an Augusta Police Department police cruiser had been stolen on Saturday afternoon. When these posts were first brought to my attention, I assumed that people had misunderstood what they had heard. NOPE! Apparently, the rumors were true.
Police responding to multi-vehicle crash in Waterville along I-95
WATERVILLE, Maine — Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash along I-95 in Waterville on Friday evening. Emergency crews are working with surrounding communities and Maine State Police to assist on scene, according to a Facebook post from the Waterville Fire Department. Additional ambulances from Delta, Winslow, Clinton, and Albion...
foxbangor.com
Former superintendent of Bangor schools Betsy Webb passes away
BANGOR — Long-time educator and former Bangor Superintendent of Schools Betsy Webb has passed away. It was reported earlier in the week that Webb had entered hospice care. She passed away Thanksgiving morning. A statement from the school department read in part, “Dr. Webb believed that all students are...
Central Maine Woman Dead Following Friday Night Crash
Friday night's icy roads led to a series of crashes across the State of Maine. Sadly, one of those crashes was fatal. According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 59 year old woman from Madison is dead following a crash that happened near Waterville on the I-95.
Orono's Ruth White runs her way to Cross Country National Championship
The impressive running career of Orono High School Junior Ruth White continues after she qualified for the 'Champs National Cross Country Championship' on Saturday. White finished in fourth place in the Northeast Regional held at Van Cortlandt Park in New York, finishing the 5k race with a time of 17:51.8.
Madison Woman Dies In Pileup On Interstate 95 Near Waterville Friday
Friday's icy road conditions caused issues for many drivers across the state. On the interstate, near Waterville, was a particularly slick area. Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said emergency dispatchers started to receive calls around 7 PM about vehicles going off the road, both northbound and southbound, due to the icy conditions.
