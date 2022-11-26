ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Black Friday just isn’t the same in Bangor these days

BANGOR, Maine (BDN) -- Bangor resident Sarah Eremita has been a devoted Black Friday shopper for as long as she can remember. For years, she’s gotten up at the crack of dawn the day after Thanksgiving to line up at stores along Hogan Road and Stillwater Avenue in Bangor to get the best deals. She and her friends usually stay up all night, shop, eat breakfast and then go home and crash. It’s a fun yearly ritual.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

United Maine Craftsmen Craft Fair returns for 47th year in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Some were on the hunt for a locally made gift. This weekend saw the return of the annual Thanksgiving Arts and Crafts Show in Brewer. The event, hosted by United Maine Craftsmen is in its 47th year. Crafters from all over New England display and sell...
BREWER, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in Maine

If you still have relatives visiting and need something to do, or you are looking for something to do with the kids, check out all the events going on around Maine this weekend. There are tree lightings and parades, along with Santa making visits around Vacationland. Or you could do some of your holiday shopping at one of the holiday craft fairs. Have a wonderful weekend!
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine

Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?

Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

House fire causes large plume of smoke over Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Calls came around 1pm Sunday afternoon for a fire in Augusta that created a plume of smoke that could be seen from miles away. Tankers were on hand as the house is located in a non-hydrant district. “It challenged them initially with the amount of fire...
AUGUSTA, ME
WDEA AM 1370

2022 Ellsworth Christmas Tree Lighting [PHOTOS]

Christmas in Ellsworth sponsored the 2022 Ellsworth Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday, November 26th. The Franklin Street Parklet was full of activities for the entire family from 3 p.m to 5 p.m. with hot cocoa, Christmas cookies, free books for children, firepits to make s'mores, letters to Santa and more!
ELLSWORTH, ME
WMTW

Body recovered from Sears Island shoreline

SEARSPORT, Maine — A body was recovered from the shoreline of Sears Island Saturday morning. The male whose remains were located has not yet been identified. Hikers in Searsport spotted the remains around 9 a.m. and alerted the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. “The Waldo County Sheriff's Office is...
SEARSPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville Goodwill robbed, police still searching for suspect

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville are investigating a reported armed robbery at the Goodwill store located at 10 West Concourse. According to the agency, dispatchers received a report of the armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5′9″ tall with...
WATERVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Santa Claus arrives in Rockland drizzle accompanied by warm smiles

ROCKLAND — Santa Claus arrived by Coast Guard vessel to Rockland’s Middle Pier, Nov. 25, 2022 to begin his annual visit with Rockland residents and visitors. A hardy crowd of all ages welcomed him at noon as rain grew more noticeable. Santa briefly stepped on to Main Street...
ROCKLAND, ME
B98.5

Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Augusta, Maine Police Cruiser

If you are members of the local community groups on Facebook, you may have seen several posts about a rumor that an Augusta Police Department police cruiser had been stolen on Saturday afternoon. When these posts were first brought to my attention, I assumed that people had misunderstood what they had heard. NOPE! Apparently, the rumors were true.
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

Former superintendent of Bangor schools Betsy Webb passes away

BANGOR — Long-time educator and former Bangor Superintendent of Schools Betsy Webb has passed away. It was reported earlier in the week that Webb had entered hospice care. She passed away Thanksgiving morning. A statement from the school department read in part, “Dr. Webb believed that all students are...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Woman Dead Following Friday Night Crash

Friday night's icy roads led to a series of crashes across the State of Maine. Sadly, one of those crashes was fatal. According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 59 year old woman from Madison is dead following a crash that happened near Waterville on the I-95.
WATERVILLE, ME
Z107.3

Madison Woman Dies In Pileup On Interstate 95 Near Waterville Friday

Friday's icy road conditions caused issues for many drivers across the state. On the interstate, near Waterville, was a particularly slick area. Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said emergency dispatchers started to receive calls around 7 PM about vehicles going off the road, both northbound and southbound, due to the icy conditions.
WATERVILLE, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy