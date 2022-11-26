ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

247Sports

'We'll see what happens': Quarterback Alex Padilla focusing on future

The Iowa quarterback situation has been a hot button topic throughout the 2022 season. After a tough start for Spencer Petras, many fans and outsiders were calling for backup Alex Padilla to get some quality snaps. The Hawkeyes stuck with Petras, but after he went down with a first quarter injury against Nebraska, Padilla was thrust into action.
247Sports

Three positives and three negatives from Iowa basketball's showing at the Emerald Coast Classic

Iowa basketball finished 1-1 at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, over Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Hawkeyes took down Clemson, 74-71. Iowa was up 14 points in the second half before the Tigers came clawing back and tied it with less than a minute ago. Iowa was able to hit its free throws and make key plays down the stretch to pull out the win.
247Sports

Morning Mash: Life post-Palmer and Rhule reactions

Not quite lost, but simply shuffled in somewhere during the last 72 hours of Nebraska winning a football game, hiring a new coach, news of new assistants was an announcement from Trey Palmer on his future. The wide receiver is hitting the NFL Draft and it seems highly unlikely anything...
247Sports

Day After Thoughts: Offensive ineptitude catches up to Iowa at most critical time

Contrary to popular belief-- the sun did rise in Iowa City on Saturday morning, but the dreary cloud still hung above the Hawkeye fan base. With everything that Iowa has been through this season, they had an opportunity to somewhat silence the noise with a win over a three-win Nebraska team on Friday. Instead, the dam holding back all-out criticism broke and the negativity is louder than ever.
247Sports

'Black Friday' plagues Hawkeyes' dreams of Indianapolis, what's next might be Ferentz's biggest test

The sun shining was supposed to be a microcosm of what Black Friday was supposed to entail for the Iowa Hawkeyes. A struggling three-win Nebraska without an identity coming into Kinnick Stadium with no motivation to win other than pride. The men decorated with the black and gold trotted onto Duke Slater Field one more time this season looking to return to Indianapolis for a potential Big Ten West Title.
Corn Nation

Weird Trophy Week Predictions: Huskers at Hawkeyes

Purdue (-10.5) at Indiana. Andy: The Boilermakers will know by kickoff if the Huskers have upset Iowa and given them a shot at their first division championship. I believe Purdue will emerge on top, however I have no idea what their up and down offense will do. Let’s say Boilermakers 31 Hoosiers 26.
hawkeyesports.com

Siebrecht Fall Caps No. 2 Iowa’s 26-11 Win

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Junior Cobe Siebrecht’s second-period fall capped the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 victory over No. 21 Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won seven matches in the dual to improve to 5-0 this season. “Gutsy, gutsy at the...
247Sports

Report: Satterfield listed as ‘top choice’ for Nebraska staff

South Carolina Gamecocks offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has worked at three different stops with Matt Rhule, who was hired as Nebraska’s next head coach over the weekend. Now, according to this report from John Brice of FootballScoop, Satterfield is believed to be a top target for Rhule’s first Cornhuskers...
247Sports

Nebraska 'close' to hiring South Carolina's offensive coordinator

A move by South Carolina football offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska appears to be getting closer and closer. Shortly after FootballScoop.com listed Satterfield as a top choice to join the new Cornhuskers staff under close friend Matt Rhule, a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel indicates that a move might just be imminent.
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
247Sports

247Sports

