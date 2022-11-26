Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'We'll see what happens': Quarterback Alex Padilla focusing on future
The Iowa quarterback situation has been a hot button topic throughout the 2022 season. After a tough start for Spencer Petras, many fans and outsiders were calling for backup Alex Padilla to get some quality snaps. The Hawkeyes stuck with Petras, but after he went down with a first quarter injury against Nebraska, Padilla was thrust into action.
Three positives and three negatives from Iowa basketball's showing at the Emerald Coast Classic
Iowa basketball finished 1-1 at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, over Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Hawkeyes took down Clemson, 74-71. Iowa was up 14 points in the second half before the Tigers came clawing back and tied it with less than a minute ago. Iowa was able to hit its free throws and make key plays down the stretch to pull out the win.
Report Card: Grading Iowa's performance in the loss to Nebraska
Iowa football's November winning streak is over as the Hawkeyes fell to Nebraska, 24-17, on Friday to close out the regular season. Iowa finished the year with a 7-5 record and no longer control its own destiny in the Big Ten West. Here are the grades from the Hawkeyes' loss...
Morning Mash: Life post-Palmer and Rhule reactions
Not quite lost, but simply shuffled in somewhere during the last 72 hours of Nebraska winning a football game, hiring a new coach, news of new assistants was an announcement from Trey Palmer on his future. The wide receiver is hitting the NFL Draft and it seems highly unlikely anything...
saturdaytradition.com
Cooper DeJean heads to Iowa's locker room during Nebraska's first offensive drive
Cooper DeJean suffered a hit on a block from Nebraska’s Marcus Washington and had to leave the game on the Huskers’ first offensive drive. This is not a good sign for the Iowa secondary. DeJean leads the team in interceptions this season with 4 so far. DeJean also...
weareiowa.com
Iowa finishes regular season 7-5, looks ahead to bowl game
Currently, ESPN, CBS and 247Sports all have Iowa in different bowl games. Iowa's destination will be announced next Sunday.
saturdaytradition.com
Fans, media react to Iowa's disastrous showing with B1G West on the line
Well, this is not how Iowa fans had hoped that the regular season finale would go. Iowa struggled against Nebraska in the first half and the fans and media let the Hawkeyes have it on social media. An offense that has already had problems this season didn’t get much help....
Day After Thoughts: Offensive ineptitude catches up to Iowa at most critical time
Contrary to popular belief-- the sun did rise in Iowa City on Saturday morning, but the dreary cloud still hung above the Hawkeye fan base. With everything that Iowa has been through this season, they had an opportunity to somewhat silence the noise with a win over a three-win Nebraska team on Friday. Instead, the dam holding back all-out criticism broke and the negativity is louder than ever.
'Black Friday' plagues Hawkeyes' dreams of Indianapolis, what's next might be Ferentz's biggest test
The sun shining was supposed to be a microcosm of what Black Friday was supposed to entail for the Iowa Hawkeyes. A struggling three-win Nebraska without an identity coming into Kinnick Stadium with no motivation to win other than pride. The men decorated with the black and gold trotted onto Duke Slater Field one more time this season looking to return to Indianapolis for a potential Big Ten West Title.
Corn Nation
Weird Trophy Week Predictions: Huskers at Hawkeyes
Purdue (-10.5) at Indiana. Andy: The Boilermakers will know by kickoff if the Huskers have upset Iowa and given them a shot at their first division championship. I believe Purdue will emerge on top, however I have no idea what their up and down offense will do. Let’s say Boilermakers 31 Hoosiers 26.
saturdaytradition.com
Controversy in Iowa City? Key 3rd-down catch for Iowa ruled incomplete on review
Iowa has been chipping away at Nebraska’s lead all second half, and the Hawkeyes have a chance to tie the game late. Unfortunately, one big play by the Hawkeyes was wiped away by review. Facing a 3rd-and-10 play, quarterback Alex Padilla was immediately forced out of the pocket by...
Photo Gallery: Recruits Visiting Iowa for Nebraska Game
Asa Newsom, Titus Cram, Koi Perich, Others Checking Out Kinnick Stadium Friday
hawkeyesports.com
Siebrecht Fall Caps No. 2 Iowa’s 26-11 Win
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Junior Cobe Siebrecht’s second-period fall capped the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 victory over No. 21 Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won seven matches in the dual to improve to 5-0 this season. “Gutsy, gutsy at the...
Kearney Hub
Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd
In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
Michigan QB Cade McNamara enters Transfer Portal, what does it means for Iowa?
Big news broke on Monday morning when Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. This has been rumored for a couple of months now and the Big Ten.
Report: Satterfield listed as ‘top choice’ for Nebraska staff
South Carolina Gamecocks offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has worked at three different stops with Matt Rhule, who was hired as Nebraska’s next head coach over the weekend. Now, according to this report from John Brice of FootballScoop, Satterfield is believed to be a top target for Rhule’s first Cornhuskers...
A couple key words likely to come up often as Matt Rhule introduction day arrives
The airplane has landed, the tie is the right color and his introduction to Husker Nation is about to begin. Nebraska's new football coach will take his first questions from the local media at a 1:30 press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on Monday afternoon, after being introduced by Husker athletic director Trev Alberts.
Nebraska 'close' to hiring South Carolina's offensive coordinator
A move by South Carolina football offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska appears to be getting closer and closer. Shortly after FootballScoop.com listed Satterfield as a top choice to join the new Cornhuskers staff under close friend Matt Rhule, a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel indicates that a move might just be imminent.
Nebraska Football: The push to keep Mickey Joseph begins again
Now that the smoke has cleared and the Nebraska football team has a win in its final game of the 2022 season, some are wondering how they can make sure to keep it going. The biggest way some Husker fans want to keep it going is to ensure Mickey Joseph stays in Lincoln in 2023.
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
247Sports
61K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0