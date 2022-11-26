ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'90 Day Fiancé' 's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone Welcome First Baby: 'Little Love Bug'

Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi 90 Day Fiancé's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone are officially parents! The pair welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi Ramone Mendes, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they announced on Instagram with TLC on Wednesday evening. Baby Aleesi weighed 6 lbs., 4 oz. and measured 18 inches long at birth. "We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi! As first time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby...
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
The Hollywood Gossip

Where Does Janelle Brown Live Now that She's Left Kody?

The upheaval in the Sister Wives world continues. Earlier this month, we heard that Janelle Brown has left Kody. This wasn’t anonymous gossip, but came from the family itself. But where, exactly, is she living?. Is Janelle still in her fifth wheel trailer?. For a couple of reasons, Janelle...
UTAH STATE
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Stars Get Married for the Second Time

Stacey Silva is married...again! The 90 Day Fiancé star and husband Florian Sukaj tied the knot again Thursday after previously having a small, intimate wedding featuring just the happy couple and their officiant. The TLC stars' grand wedding took place at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut and was exactly what Silva had imagined.
CONNECTICUT STATE
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower

Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
People

'90 Day Fiancé' 's Loren and Alexei Celebrate First Halloween with Their Three Kids as Minions

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik celebrated Halloween for the first time as family of five Loren and Alexei Brovarnik wore sweet matching costumes with their three kids as they celebrated their first Halloween as a family of five. On Tuesday, the After the 90 Days couple shared photos from their Halloween out with daughter Ariel Raya, 8 weeks, and sons Asher Noah, 1, and Shai Josef, 2. "Happy Halloween from Gru & his minions 😏," they captioend the shot, which shows Alexei holding Ariel in a little Minions onesie as he wears...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Nick and Vanessa Lachey Share Scenes from Their Family's Thanksgiving in Hawaii: 'Sending Love'

Nick and Vanessa Lachey enjoyed the family holiday in Hawaii for the second time since moving there Nick Lachey and his family are celebrating their Thanksgiving island style. On Thursday, wife Vanessa Lachey shared photos on Instagram revealing some moments from the family's Thanksgiving in Hawaii, where they reside as she films NCIS: Hawaii. "Sending Love from Hawai'i! #HappyThanksgiving 🦃❤️🌴," the mom of three captioned a sweet family photo, where she holds sons Phoenix Robert, 5, and Camden John, 9, while Nick had daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 7, on his lap. Later,...
HAWAII STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?

Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
People

Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'

Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." RELATED: The 607 Best Cyber Monday...
People

People

