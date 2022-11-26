Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Coastal Pasco by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 20:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 09:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Levy; Coastal Pasco; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy; Inland Pasco; Sumter PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL AFFECT CITRUS...SUMTER...PASCO...HERNANDO AND LEVY COUNTIES At 713 AM EST, satellite imagery and surface observations indicate fog is reducing visibilities to 1/2 mile or less at times. Locations impacted include Spring Hill, Zephyrhills, Brooksville, Inverness, Wildwood, Dade City, Williston, Bushnell, Chiefland, Bronson, Beverly Hills, Homosassa Springs, St. Leo, Weeki Wachee, East Bronson, South Brooksville, Zephyrhills South, North Brooksville, Williston Municipal Airport and Hernando County Airport. Motorists should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Use low beam headlights, reduce your speed, and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you.
Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Eastern Alachua by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 20:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 09:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Marion; Western Putnam PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS INLAND NORTHEAST FLORIDA Patchy dense fog can be expected across most of inland Northeast Florida this morning, mainly along the I-75 and I-10 corridors. Local visibilities of one quarter of a mile can be expected through sunrise, with conditions improving by the mid morning hours. Use extra caution when traveling this morning.
