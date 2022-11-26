Effective: 2022-11-27 20:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 09:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Levy; Coastal Pasco; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy; Inland Pasco; Sumter PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL AFFECT CITRUS...SUMTER...PASCO...HERNANDO AND LEVY COUNTIES At 713 AM EST, satellite imagery and surface observations indicate fog is reducing visibilities to 1/2 mile or less at times. Locations impacted include Spring Hill, Zephyrhills, Brooksville, Inverness, Wildwood, Dade City, Williston, Bushnell, Chiefland, Bronson, Beverly Hills, Homosassa Springs, St. Leo, Weeki Wachee, East Bronson, South Brooksville, Zephyrhills South, North Brooksville, Williston Municipal Airport and Hernando County Airport. Motorists should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Use low beam headlights, reduce your speed, and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you.

