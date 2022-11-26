ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

HECO repairs to close Kamehameha Hwy. in Kalihi Kai

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Y0SB_0jNrRPkO00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric Company will need to carry out emergency work to replace overhead electrical equipment.

On Monday, Nov. 28, HECO will be working in the Kalihi Kai area near Middle Street to repair essential infrastructure. The far-right westbound [Ewa-bound] lane on Kamehameha Highway between Laumaka and Middle streets along with a portion of the center westbound lane approaching Middle Street will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A partial closure will occur on Middle Street’s sounthbound lane at Kamehameha Highway No other lanes will be impacted and travel from Middle Street, both west and east, to the H1 Freeway or Kamehameha Highway will be open, according to HECO.

Motorists are advised to follow all safety signs, arrow boards and traffic cones as these will alert drivers where to go during the repairs. HECO said special duty HPD officers will be onsite to provide traffic control.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO , KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes of travel. For those who do venture into the area during the repairs, HECO asked that you use caution and expect delays.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Blustery conditions continue after day of power outages, downed trees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front passing over the state continues to impact the state on Friday after a blustery Thanksgiving that triggered intermittent power outages and bringing down trees and power poles. As of Friday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said it responded to a downed tree on Pakui...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Elderly man dies after veering off road, crashing into tree in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 85-year-old man has died after crashing into a tree in the Waikiki area Friday morning. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Ala Wai Boulevard near Liliuokalani Avenue. According to HPD, the man and his 87-year-old female passenger were traveling westbound on Ala Wai Boulevard when...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Kailua beach flooded with microplastic debris after large swells

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many beach goers said instead of seeing seashells washed up – they saw piles and piles of micro-plastics in the sand, water and the canal at Kailua Beach park. "It is crazy that there’s this beautiful beach and so much plastic coming onto the...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Investigation underway following apparent shooting in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an apparent shooting in Kalihi on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. near 720 N. King Street. The victim was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. Honolulu EMS said the 30-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. This is...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

High surf closes Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you made reservations to enter Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve on Saturday, Nov. 26 you will be getting refund in a couple of days for that. According to the City, Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve was closed due to high surf that day. However, the upper viewing areas had remained open.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police search for driver involved in hit-and-run on South King Street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning. Authorities said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. when a red pick-up truck heading eastbound on South King Street hit a moped. Police said the driver of the truck then fled the scene and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

57-year-old pedestrian critically injured in Waipahu hit-and-run

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for the driver of a dark-colored sedan suspected in a hit-and-run in Waipahu Saturday night. Authorities say it happened around 6:15 p.m. on Mokuola and Hikimoe Street. The sedan hit a 57-year-old pedestrian attempting to cross the street outside of the marked crosswalk.
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches

Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy