HECO repairs to close Kamehameha Hwy. in Kalihi Kai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric Company will need to carry out emergency work to replace overhead electrical equipment.

On Monday, Nov. 28, HECO will be working in the Kalihi Kai area near Middle Street to repair essential infrastructure. The far-right westbound [Ewa-bound] lane on Kamehameha Highway between Laumaka and Middle streets along with a portion of the center westbound lane approaching Middle Street will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A partial closure will occur on Middle Street’s sounthbound lane at Kamehameha Highway No other lanes will be impacted and travel from Middle Street, both west and east, to the H1 Freeway or Kamehameha Highway will be open, according to HECO.

Motorists are advised to follow all safety signs, arrow boards and traffic cones as these will alert drivers where to go during the repairs. HECO said special duty HPD officers will be onsite to provide traffic control.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes of travel. For those who do venture into the area during the repairs, HECO asked that you use caution and expect delays.