Charleston, WV

wchstv.com

Clay Center releases 'Holly Days' schedule of events for December

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston’s Clay Center has released a schedule of events to brighten the holiday season. The Clay Center’s "Holly Days" will include crafting, science exhibits, educational seminars and a special guest from the North Pole. Festivities kicked off Saturday and will continue through Dec....
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

City of Sissonville hosts fourth annual coat and toy drive

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thanksgiving is over and Christmas is nearing, which means it's time to give back and share kindness. Neighbors in Sissonville hosted the city's fourth annual Hillbreed Family Memorial Coat and Toy Drive on Saturday. Tom Miller serves on the Greater Sissonville Development Council. The...
SISSONVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights Announced

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Huntington announced details Thursday regarding its annual Christmas Parade of Lights event. The holiday event, presented by Dutch Miller and hosted by Downtown Huntington Partners, is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 2, 2022. Beginning at 4th Avenue at 13th Street...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

Huntington needle exchange program in jeopardy after election of county official who has opposed it

Over the past eight years, the effects of the opioid epidemic can be seen more clearly in Cabell County than perhaps anywhere else in West Virginia. Residents have died from overdoses at a rate higher than any county in the state. Babies in the county are more likely than other West Virginia babies to be born exposed to illicit or prescription drugs. And the area’s high amount of injection drug use led to an HIV outbreak in 2019, a crisis which is ongoing.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Vaughn Shafer, Kanawha County, West Virginia Building Commissioner since 2011, passes away

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Vaughn Shafer, who served as the Kanawha County Building Commissioner since 2011, passed away, county officials announced on Sunday. “The Commission is saddened to learn of the passing of Kanawha County Building Commissioner Vaughn Shafer,” officials say. ” … Our thoughts are with his wife Sylvia and his entire family.” […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
The Center Square

Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNT-TV

Newborns in turkey costumes from West Virginia hospital featured on TODAY

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Some newborns from a hospital in West Virginia were so cute in their Thanksgiving turkey costumes that they made an appearance on TODAY. Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, West Virginia dressed up several of their Thanksgiving week newborns as turkeys, and they are just too cute. Baby Leilich and baby Stewart were pictured in the TODAY story “Fresh out of the oven: See photos of newborn babies dressed up for Thanksgiving.” The hospital also posted the photos on its Facebook page.
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Windswept day to impact travel

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late this Sunday morning the overnight shower pattern has quickly moved on with the sun breaking through in time for church goers heading to Advent services or the start of the long trip back home after the Thanksgiving holiday. But lurking in the heavens is a ribbon of strong winds that is soon to be sucked down to the ground.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

This nearly forgotten monument still stands in the New River Gorge

QUINNIMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The New River Gorge is known for its famous “New River Smokeless Coal” that was shipped out all across the world. It was mined all throughout the Gorge, but the first place it was mined and shipped out was in a small town nestled between the mountains in Fayette County. A monument erected in honor of the man responsible still stands today.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

This must-see light display in Fayette County consists of over 150,000 lights

BECKWITH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Many of us have just wrapped up Thanksgiving, but Christmas festivities are already underway or will start very soon. One local park will soon power on its 150,000 Christmas lights for people to enjoy. Starting on Thursday, December 1st, the Fayette County Park in Beckwith will be shining brightly each evening through December, except for Christmas Day and Dec. 31, as they host their annual “Lacy’s Lights” display.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Car goes over wall on Interstate 64 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Metro 911 says an accident with injuries happened on Interstate 64 westbound just past the I-64/I-77 split. The accident happened around 9:49 a.m. Sunday morning, dispatchers say. Dispatchers say one vehicle was involved, but approximately four people were taken to the hospital. The car apparently...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Two arrested in connection with Charleston break-in, robbery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two men are jailed after an alleged armed robbery inside a Charleston residence. Police have charged Mikhail Patterson, 20, and Jaquise Jackson, 18, both of Charleston with first-degree robbery and burglary. Patterson and Jackson, along with four other people, forced their way inside an apartment at...
CHARLESTON, WV

